What is lesser know is the mass rape of women by Soviet soldiers in Budapest;



https://www.jstor.org/stable/3600834



As I said, it always happened, anywhere, in any war, occupation, oppression. You can look up US soldiers, rape and Vietnam and it will not paint a pretty picture at all. Unfortunately there are no bounds to the terrible things mankind does to one another, which will take us back to the current situation (sorry for the slight derail). If the Taliban now pretend they will be better this time around and respect women's rights, well, as "Kite Runner" author Khaled Hosseini said on CNN earlier today "I will believe it when I see it".There was also a journalist on German tv earlier who was asked about this and she said that from what she has heard from and seen in parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban have had the upper hand already in the past weeks and months, the situation for girls and women will absolutely not stay the same.