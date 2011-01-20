« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
And the west has exceeded the standards of every other country in the world. A bit like when the liberallest of liberals call on Britain to feel ashamed of its history with slavery. Which Britain has history with. But which Britain has also exceeded every other country in human history in its efforts at eradication.

The US alone has ploughed hundreds of billions into Afghanistan (depending on accounting, with the lowest estimate being way over 100bn). There shouldn't need to be an exit plan for the good of the Afghan people. If the will had been there amongst the Afghan people, there should be a far more modernised country in place than there is now. But there hadn't been, and there isn't.

That misses my point entirely. The whole point of my comment was that you don't just need to judge your own standards according to how you compare to others.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Why is it only the west who are held up to these lofty standards? Can you cite some examples of non-western countries who have lived up to the standards that you judge the west by?

eh!?....wtf are you  on about..I'm not judging I'm calling it what it is..its the reality of the situation..its a shit show for all and responsibilities lie all over the place..leaving an obnoxious bunch of fundamental religious  nutters in control....its not a simple equation you can work out the rights to.

I don't feel the need to find a perfect resolution to all this. History shows there never is.



Re: The War In Afghanistan
eh!?....wtf are you  on about..I'm not judging I'm calling it what it is..its the reality of the situation..its a shit show for all and responsibilities lie all over the place..leaving an obnoxious bunch of fundamental religious  nutters in control....its not a simple equation you can work out the rights to.

I don't feel the need to find a perfect resolution to all this. History shows there never is.

If the US hadn't gone in, those religious fundamentalist nutters that you hate so much would have been in unbroken control these past 20 years. Would that have been better?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
What is lesser know is the mass rape of women by Soviet soldiers in Budapest;

As I said, it always happened, anywhere, in any war, occupation, oppression. You can look up US soldiers, rape and Vietnam and it will not paint a pretty picture at all. Unfortunately there are no bounds to the terrible things mankind does to one another, which will take us back to the current situation (sorry for the slight derail). If the Taliban now pretend they will be better this time around and respect women's rights, well, as "Kite Runner" author Khaled Hosseini said on CNN earlier today "I will believe it when I see it".
There was also a journalist on German tv earlier who was asked about this and she said that from what she has heard from and seen in parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban have had the upper hand already in the past weeks and months, the situation for girls and women will absolutely not stay the same.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
If the US hadn't gone in, those religious fundamentalist nutters that you hate so much would have been in unbroken control these past 20 years. Would that have been better?

Who can say.

But in this universe theres one thing we can...they're in charge now. So thats a catastrophic failure by the US. Not their first

By all means feel the US is right...just dont dig too deep on their involvement in priming so much shit post WW2.

but for the record I blame religion for everything...from
the condescending  were better than everyone let's invade and sort thrm out to the barbaric archaic lifestyle based on 2000 year old laws and desire to retard the development of humanity...to the way I worship God is better than the way you do.

I"m done. There's no argument..just venting on the mess.


 

Re: The War In Afghanistan
As I said, it always happened, anywhere, in any war, occupation, oppression. You can look up US soldiers, rape and Vietnam and it will not paint a pretty picture at all. Unfortunately there are no bounds to the terrible things mankind does to one another, which will take us back to the current situation (sorry for the slight derail). If the Taliban now pretend they will be better this time around and respect women's rights, well, as "Kite Runner" author Khaled Hosseini said on CNN earlier today "I will believe it when I see it".
There was also a journalist on German tv earlier who was asked about this and she said that from what she has heard from and seen in parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban have had the upper hand already in the past weeks and months, the situation for girls and women will absolutely not stay the same.

Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.

I think the Taliban will maintain a semblance of liberalism - within Sharia law! - in Kabul for PR purposes but he rest of the country will suffer. This is the organisation that attempted to kill 15 year old Malala Yousafzai.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reccomend Anthony Beevors 'Berlin' for the actions of Russian soldiers in Germany in WW2. Rape was endemic.
.Think I also read in one of his books 18,000 acts of rape by allied soliders reported ..but very few convictions

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.

I think the Taliban will maintain a semblance of liberalism - within Sharia law! - in Kabul for PR purposes but he rest of the country will suffer. This is the organisation that attempted to kill 15 year old Malala Yousafzai.
Its gonna be the Sunni version of Iran. A supreme religious council dictating everything, elections held for candidates chosen by the supreme council.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Its gonna be the Sunni version of Iran. A supreme religious council dictating everything, elections held for candidates chosen by the supreme council.
That would be an improvement from the Taliban in the 90s. Ive come to understand that Iranians are often very socially conservative in public life, but are much more liberal in private life. Women would be better off for sure.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Short time, days. weeks. months ?
Was the forecast 6 months. would the evacuation had gone smother if that information had been correct. if info comes out that proves Biden knew the country would fall so quickly then I will condemn Biden like everyone else but I am finding it hard to accept he knew this chaos was going to happen.
I expect the Polls to dip drastically, it's not what the people themselves think, it's about what Fox News etc tell them to think, oppose and criticize anything the democrats do. difference now is CNN etc are criticising Biden as well so it's a double whammy.

Feel free to start condemning:

WASHINGTON  Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Joe Biden and his advisers said publicly that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to current and former U.S. government officials.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/intelligence-warned-afghan-military-collapse-181008728.html
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Feel free to start condemning:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/intelligence-warned-afghan-military-collapse-181008728.html
Nope. that's not the point I was making. it's not about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. he made his opinion well known before the withdrawal. it was up to the Afghan people to fight now, it's been covered many times already, the US gave them everything they need to fight but they can't give them the will to fight. the fact they estimated 6 months before the fall of Kabul must mean they did think Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. that obviously raises very difficult questions.
My point was about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall so quickly. if he did then the withdrawal plan was a disaster and he deserves the criticism..
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Nope. that's not the point I was making. it's not about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. he made his opinion well known before the withdrawal. it was up to the Afghan people to fight now, it's been covered many times already, the US gave them everything they need to fight but they can't give them the will to fight. the fact they estimated 6 months before the fall of Kabul must mean they did think Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. that obviously raises very difficult questions.
My point was about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall so quickly. if he did then the withdrawal plan was a disaster and he deserves the criticism..


I'm reading someone who served there and who's kept an eye on what's going on, and he says that what's coming out now about the Afghan military was plain to him, but the rapidity of the collapse was the surprise, not the fact. Maybe Biden has more detailed and honest analyses. But as someone said, reports indicate that it's not been so much of a collapse, as agreements between local commanders and the Taliban. I'm not sure the US could have mitigated for that. Low morale is one thing. Collusion is something different.
