He said this time and time again in the lead up to the withdrawal though.

The US etc rid them of Taliban regime. they gave them arms. training, money. everything they could give them they got but they couldn't give them the will to fight. imo the rapid total collapse proves the US was right to withdraw. would we want our sons and daughter fighting to protect a country while the people of that country refuse to fight themselves.



Nobody should believe Biden (or, any American) on Afghanis motivations. Its like a thief saying oh, the homeowner didnt take enough measures, so I am entitled to steal.Biden should have stuck to the cost of war from an American perspective, used hard numbers about the economics and the cost of American lives. but of course, he couldnt do that because the comparison to the Afghani lives would be that much worse. He tried to save face and so he kicked Afghanis in their teeth on his way out.I would absolutely love an in-depth look at what the Americans did in Afghanistan. Not just beginning 20 years ago, but going back to when they were producing textbooks for school children to encourage what effectively became the precursor of the Taliban because they were terrified of the Russians. To the rapes and abuses committed by their soldiers within the last 20 years. To exactly how these billions of dollars were actually used. To an honest look at drone warfare and whether it has any other benefit than saving the skins of American soldiers. To be honest at how despite Trump increasing the use of drones even more so than Obama, Americans were losing territory to the Taliban.The true thing that escaped Bidens lips is that America is not in the role of nation-building. That actually was accurate.He could have also have ended by focusing on visas and offers of refuge to those who are seeking to get away. But instead he chose to call an entire people cowards, and he will likely be dithering well into the future about the actual numbers of Afghani refugees that the Americans take in.