But over the years there were repeated reports that translators, workers, security were told they could apply for visas, and that is not an amorphous concept. Let's say someone worked in close relation with a foreign army basically risking life and limb on a daily basis for five or ten years, should he/she (including family) not be granted a visa?
There have been articles about that, and I agree, but in my mind those are two separate issues. People at risk because they assisted the armed forces as an example should have been expedited visas if they requested them. Why that didn't happen is a failing to look at.
But I don't feel that has a connection with the withdrawal itself.
If you were working for the foreign forces, but hadn't really made up your mind on leaving, I think it's a stretch too far to say 'well the foreign governments should have had a contingency plan for that expecting Afghanistan to fall and holding empty planes with seats for every one of those at risk collaborator potential refugees if the worst came to pass'.
As a side note, the articles that were out about some of these cases, translators and the like who got turned down for visas, mentioned that they were often due to the visa issuing offices being very stringent, such as disallowing visas for those who had been caught/disciplined for petty misdemeanors. Somewhat petty to be sure, but pretty much the same deal you get if you try to apply for residency in a new country and they turn you down because you have a criminal record, no matter how petty.