The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #560
Quote from: Dave McCoy
"I support the withdrawal but just not how we withdrew" is the new elite signifier I think.

Also just watch this, pretty amazing to actually hear it as it's true (hyperbole aside):

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1427367860507226115?s=20

Wtf is an 'elite signifier'?
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #561
At what point, after running a clearly disastrous campaign for two decades that cost untold money do the US generals who are in charge of the withdrawal get any blame? It really wouldn't surprise me if this withdrawal was hindered in a hope of bouncing the administration into a reversal of position so they could continue to receive huge levels of funding

There was no good answers to this- a choice of what we now have or a forever war because if this is the best Afghan army after 20 years of funding, I don't think another few months/ years was going to make a difference.

I feel so sorry for the Afghan people again
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #562
Biden will take the blame but the speed of the capitulation of the Afghan cities was the biggest shock. afaik, absolutely no resistance. I do wonder if Biden received duff intelligence reports in the lead up to the withdrawal. Biden would have at least  took all steps possible to get US citizens out of the country before the s,, hit the fan, the fact he didn't makes it obvious this all came as a total shock. intelligence cock up maybe. there has to be a inquiry.
 
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #563
Quote from: cdav
At what point, after running a clearly disastrous campaign for two decades that cost untold money do the US generals who are in charge of the withdrawal get any blame? It really wouldn't surprise me if this withdrawal was hindered in a hope of bouncing the administration into a reversal of position so they could continue to receive huge levels of funding

There was no good answers to this- a choice of what we now have or a forever war because if this is the best Afghan army after 20 years of funding, I don't think another few months/ years was going to make a difference.

I feel so sorry for the Afghan people again

Reports suggest there will be plenty of blame for the military high command as an institution, as generals have systematically distorted unfavourable reports from lower down in order to advance their career prospects. It's not just those in charge of this withdrawal, but everyone in every theatre at all stages, barring perhaps those in charge of the initial operation (as nation building wasn't a goal at the time). There may be counter-arguments aimed at the civilian government as well for setting the military impossible goals. I'm not even sure if the current withdrawal reflects that badly on the military, given the systematic failure over the years.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #564
Quote from: Wilmo
Wtf is an 'elite signifier'?

Basically some bullshit opinion that they hold to differentiate themselves from the plebs.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #565
Quote from: oldfordie
Biden will take the blame but the speed of the capitulation of the Afghan cities was the biggest shock. afaik, absolutely no resistance. I do wonder if Biden received duff intelligence reports in the lead up to the withdrawal. Biden would have at least  took all steps possible to get US citizens out of the country before the s,, hit the fan, the fact he didn't makes it obvious this all came as a total shock. intelligence cock up maybe. there has to be a inquiry.
 

Definite intelligence cock up from what I'm hearing. And not from the lower levels. Biden's equivocations are about the most truth we've been hearing about the situation in 20 years. Multiple levels of intelligence interpreters designing their reports to please their higher ups and not harm their career prospects, resulting in overly rosy readings of the situation.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #566
The ineptitude of the Americans & others in thinking they had roughly 90 days before Kabul would fall when it only took 90 hours cannot be overlooked. One of the reasons for the mayhem at the airport was they (US, UK, Australia, etc) believed they had heaps of time to process people who needed to get out, now there is just utter panic for people who believe theyre going to be left behind.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #567
Quote from: Sangria
Definite intelligence cock up from what I'm hearing. And not from the lower levels. Biden's equivocations are about the most truth we've been hearing about the situation in 20 years. Multiple levels of intelligence interpreters designing their reports to please their higher ups and not harm their career prospects, resulting in overly rosy readings of the situation.
Yeah, sounds like it to me as well. US Intelligence flaws have been awful. you would have thought they would have learned from 9/11 but seems not.
Am not clued up on the Afghan leaders statements pre-withdrawal but I can't get my head around why the Afghans leaders repeatedly called for occupying forces to leave and then they all lie down without any resistance as soon as the predictable ISIS attacks started, maybe that's another question that needs answering as well.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #568
Quote from: oldfordie
Yeah, sounds like it to me as well. US Intelligence flaws have been awful. you would have thought they would have learned from 9/11 but seems not.
Am not clued up on the Afghan leaders statements pre-withdrawal but I can't get my head around why the Afghans leaders repeatedly called for occupying forces to leave and then they all lie down without any resistance as soon as the predictable ISIS attacks started, maybe that's another question that needs answering as well.

My guess is they can see the writing on the wall, and they're well placed to do well enough in a Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Taliban (not ISIS) seem willing enough to tolerate local warlords within their overall framework. Bad luck for those lower down the food chain, but said warlords have embezzled enough to set themselves up in minor chiefdoms.

Edit: I suspect the intelligence cock ups have been enabled by the lack of existential threat to the military. Since Afghanistan is practically just a peacetime exercise rather than a hot frontline, accurate intelligence isn't regarded as critical, and so reports are massaged to avoid harming their author's career. There's an interesting Q&A with tank historian The Chieftain where he discusses a German WWII manual on how to effectively ram with tanks, and his conclusion is that the manual was written to please higher ups with the author's obvious aggression and initiative, thus securing promotion and better postings for the author.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #569
Quote from: Lone Star Red
Certainly not what's transpired these last three or so days.

This will be a massive stain on the legacy of the Biden Presidency.

I doubt it. Hardly anyone mentions Gerald Ford over the fall of Saigon. We have short memories. The political establishment in Washington will beat up Biden for a few news cycles. Then they will move on and so will the news networks, except Fox, OAN, etc. who will grind that ax until it dulls.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #570
Quote from: Sangria
My guess is they can see the writing on the wall, and they're well placed to do well enough in a Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Taliban (not ISIS) seem willing enough to tolerate local warlords within their overall framework. Bad luck for those lower down the food chain, but said warlords have embezzled enough to set themselves up in minor chiefdoms.

Edit: I suspect the intelligence cock ups have been enabled by the lack of existential threat to the military. Since Afghanistan is practically just a peacetime exercise rather than a hot frontline, accurate intelligence isn't regarded as critical, and so reports are massaged to avoid harming their author's career. There's an interesting Q&A with tank historian The Chieftain where he discusses a German WWII manual on how to effectively ram with tanks, and his conclusion is that the manual was written to please higher ups with the author's obvious aggression and initiative, thus securing promotion and better postings for the author.
Yeah sorry meant Taliban. I don't know what the Afghan leaders were thinking, ive read the report on one leader leaving with a load of cash but it still doesn't answer why they called for the US etc to leave as they must have had that cash stashed away for a while now.
 I don't think the US are shocked by the Taliban take over as Biden had told the Afghans your future is in your hands now, we've done all we can, we can give you the weapons but we can't give you the will to fight and that's what's caused the problem.
US Intelligence knew US forces were withdrawing and withdrawals from hostile countries can turn into a nightmare so if they still had their peace time heads on then they are worse than I thought but you could be right.
I haven't really formed a opinion on how the intelligence got this so badly wrong but it stinks.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #571
Quote from: Lone Star Red
I'm talking about this pull-out process, not the entirety of the war. Biden and top officials have known for months that there was a huge backlog of people who needed to be evacuated safely and were in danger of being left behind. That blame is squarely on Biden.

This seems to make sense on first read, but after a pause for thought, makes no sense.

You only pull people out if you expect the entire thing to fall down like a house of cards.

It's basically a no win situation. If you did that, people would say you caused the fall of the entire thing because you kneecapped morale by basically saying you expected the army to collapse so you were evacuating people in that expectation.

Quite the hindsight exercise here I feel.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #572
Quote from: johnj147
Are there any other countries troops .been helping out ? Ie French german Italian Spanish Greek .ect ?
Germany sent two military planes and soldiers, though apparently they could not land as planned on Monday. According to tv news one circled over Kabul/the outskirts for a long time and then managed to land in the evening. Haven't heard anything about it since. There was an Afghan translator on tv who, in perfect German, said he was super afraid because people already had come knocking and he is basically in hiding now. He also said he was super disappointed, because "I was told by soldiers they would get me a visa" and apparently this did not happen and now it seems to late. He said he wished they would have told him in time that he would not be able to make it to Germany, because then at least he could have tried to get out of the country a week or two ago via some of the semi open routes to a neighbouring country and he would have stood a chance at least. Breaks your heart.

The German foreign secretary said on tv that they never expected the Taliban to take over the whole country including Kabul in basically a few days. And yes, NATO and everyone is hugely dependent on US military and intelligence and these either messed up big time or politicians did not listen to warnings, or possibly a combination of both. But it seems the same mistakes were made in other countries/US allied/NATO forces. Not that that absolves anybody of the abysmal handling, but many turned a blind eye it seems.
