At what point, after running a clearly disastrous campaign for two decades that cost untold money do the US generals who are in charge of the withdrawal get any blame? It really wouldn't surprise me if this withdrawal was hindered in a hope of bouncing the administration into a reversal of position so they could continue to receive huge levels of funding



There was no good answers to this- a choice of what we now have or a forever war because if this is the best Afghan army after 20 years of funding, I don't think another few months/ years was going to make a difference.



I feel so sorry for the Afghan people again