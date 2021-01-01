« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #400
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:27:34 pm
We've been in Germany since 1945 John. The Yanks have been in South Korea since the mid 1950s. These countries are obviously more stable than Afghanistan, but the west threw massive, MASSIVE, resources at them and in the first case, almost certainly, prevented the country from collapsing into the arms of a hostile power on its borders.

A relatively small, high-tech force, would have been sufficient to secure Kabul from conquest from the Taliban savages and rapists. Biden has blood on his hands I'm afraid.

Thats the thing. I know there are a lot of claims that this could have been the case. But the fact of the matter is that the Afghan government has been steadily losing ground to the Taliban ever since the withdrawal date was announced. This is a fact.

Whatever could have been done should have been done two years ago. Like I said before, now it is just pulling the plug on a leaky bathtub, that is all.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #401
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm
So whats the difference between Nazis taking over and the Taliban taking over? Because they believe in a fucking sky fairy?

Dispicable that we're just going to sit back and let it happen.

Thats the issue, you can kill armies but its harder to kill an idea,

There will be some Afghans who support the Taliban, its a mess
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #402
The US should only have troops in Afghanistan to make sure that it's impossible for the Taliban and for Isis or al-Qaeda to re-establish a foothold there.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #403
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:54:33 pm
Thats the issue, you can kill armies but its harder to kill an idea,

There will be some Afghans who support the Taliban, its a mess
The fanatics are willing to kill for their ideology but most moderates are not willing to die in the face of it.

I don't expect it would be any different here.  We can all talk a good game but how many of us would front up to a fanatical militia?  I'd like to believe I would but like most I'd almost certainly just keep my head down and try to get through it the best I could in the hope that somebody else would step up.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #404
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:01:26 pm
The fanatics are willing to kill for their ideology but most moderates are not willing to die in the face of it.

I don't expect it would be any different here.  We can all talk a good game but how many of us would front up to a fanatical militia?  I'd like to believe I would but like most I'd almost certainly just keep my head down and try to get through it the best I could in the hope that somebody else would step up.

agreed
