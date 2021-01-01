Thats the issue, you can kill armies but its harder to kill an idea,



There will be some Afghans who support the Taliban, its a mess



The fanatics are willing to kill for their ideology but most moderates are not willing to die in the face of it.I don't expect it would be any different here. We can all talk a good game but how many of us would front up to a fanatical militia? I'd like to believe I would but like most I'd almost certainly just keep my head down and try to get through it the best I could in the hope that somebody else would step up.