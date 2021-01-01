We've been in Germany since 1945 John. The Yanks have been in South Korea since the mid 1950s. These countries are obviously more stable than Afghanistan, but the west threw massive, MASSIVE, resources at them and in the first case, almost certainly, prevented the country from collapsing into the arms of a hostile power on its borders.
A relatively small, high-tech force, would have been sufficient to secure Kabul from conquest from the Taliban savages and rapists. Biden has blood on his hands I'm afraid.
Thats the thing. I know there are a lot of claims that this could have been the case. But the fact of the matter is that the Afghan government has been steadily losing ground to the Taliban ever since the withdrawal date was announced. This is a fact.
Whatever could have been done should have been done two years ago. Like I said before, now it is just pulling the plug on a leaky bathtub, that is all.