I'm just interested, that's all as I believe there was no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan here. Unfortunately, corruption seems to be rampant in the Afghan government, so we were always up against it trying to give democracy a foothold. The taliban are almost impossible to root out because they just go to ground and wait it out when they're overmatched and the Afghan forces have received the most elite training we can offer and that still wasn't enough. So from what we can see the options were to just remain as an occupying force for as long as anyone cares to mention or just give Afghanistan the keys to their country back and let what may happen happen. Impossible situation.



I completely agree, there is no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan - however, you can prepare and plan with a view for a 'bullet proof exit plan'Afghanistan is a complicated country, driven by archaic economic systems and rivalling political ends of the same religious spectrum.I know I am being asked what I could suggest that could have delivered a better outcome, the reality is - it's all pissing in the wind anyway as I can't prove my suggestions would have made a difference. However, I certainly would have understood the climate before trying to impose a democratic system, aware of the Taliban's presence.Rural Afghanistan is largely a feudal system, when you understand this - you understand the fractions and dynamics. What we should have prepared for, was to buy out the land owners so they had no influence on those who work their land. This would have liberated those people dependent on their feudal "masters" - that would have allowed those people to have a truer freedom. If i said to you "support the Taliban or i'll take your house and farm land from you" You might find yourself compromised too.