Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 11821 times)

Offline stevensr123

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm
Trump signed the agreement with the Taliban to be out by May 2021, Biden pushed it back to August 31st.
so Biden should continue policies trump enacted then? Eh? Stop passing the buck. Its a shite decision and delivery method.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:46:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
so Biden should continue policies trump enacted then? Eh? Stop passing the buck. Its a shite decision and delivery method.

You reckon countries should unilaterally revoke international agreements?
Offline Garrus

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:41:34 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
so Biden should continue policies trump enacted then? Eh? Stop passing the buck. Its a shite decision and delivery method.
If he did the opposite, you know exactly well how it would have been spun.

"Trump wanted to bring our boys home but Biden the warmonger wants to keep feeding the Democratic war machine" and I'd say that opinion would probably be parroted on these threads too.
Offline kcbworth

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:03:33 am »
I do think American presidents do owe a duty of care more for their own citizens (i.e. soldiers) lives than the concerns of other countries so I can understand the logic of the withdrawal.

But from a geopolitical perspective and regional perspective, it is a fucking dire situation which they could have helped to avoid.

I guess the moral question is, have they repaid the damage they themselves did and is the war & occupation itself to blame for the atrocities currently occurring there? I haven't analysed it closely enough to have a strong opinion, but my sense is that the things the Taliban are currently doing have little to do with the fact that the Americans went in (but maybe im totally wrong)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:45:01 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
so Biden should continue policies trump enacted then? Eh? Stop passing the buck. Its a shite decision and delivery method.


So you think that he should have told them to fuck off and returned to being an occupying force  ?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:49:20 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:41:34 am
If he did the opposite, you know exactly well how it would have been spun.

"Trump wanted to bring our boys home but Biden the warmonger wants to keep feeding the Democratic war machine" and I'd say that opinion would probably be parroted on these threads too.


Its opposition for oppositions sake. There's no thought anymore.

How do you turn a peace loving, anti imperialist, anti war campaigner into an imperialist, bloodthirsty warmonger?

Get a US or Brirish government to pull out of Afganistan.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:41:06 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:03:33 am
I do think American presidents do owe a duty of care more for their own citizens (i.e. soldiers) lives than the concerns of other countries so I can understand the logic of the withdrawal.

But from a geopolitical perspective and regional perspective, it is a fucking dire situation which they could have helped to avoid.

I guess the moral question is, have they repaid the damage they themselves did and is the war & occupation itself to blame for the atrocities currently occurring there? I haven't analysed it closely enough to have a strong opinion, but my sense is that the things the Taliban are currently doing have little to do with the fact that the Americans went in (but maybe im totally wrong)

What the Taliban are now doing have absolutely nothing to do with the US, other than having to recapture territory that had been taken from them. It's entirely their own responsibility, and can't be blamed on the Americans.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:41:06 am
What the Taliban are now doing have absolutely nothing to do with the US, other than having to recapture territory that had been taken from them. It's entirely their own responsibility, and can't be blamed on the Americans.
So. There will be no retaliation by the Taliban against Afghani citizens who worked with the Americans in any capacity? I think it fair to expect widespread atrocities against a very large number of Afghani. So, yeah, the responsibility for the consequences the US pullout will (rightly) fall upon US shoulders.
Offline stevensr123

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:45:01 am

So you think that he should have told them to fuck off and returned to being an occupying force  ?
he should have kept the troops there in the current role - assisting and training Afghan forces and remaining as a buffer.

There has been minimal US deaths for years now, and the positives remaining there outway the negatives in terms of geopolitical and deaths for Afghan citizens.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:34 am
So. There will be no retaliation by the Taliban against Afghani citizens who worked with the Americans in any capacity? I think it fair to expect widespread atrocities against a very large number of Afghani. So, yeah, the responsibility for the consequences the US pullout will (rightly) fall upon US shoulders.

It's the Taliban's responsibility what they choose to do with the Afghans under their control. The US may decide to take on some of that responsibility by taking out those they deem vulnerable. But it's the Taliban's fault, not the US.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:51:23 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:39:28 am
he should have kept the troops there in the current role - assisting and training Afghan forces and remaining as a buffer.

There has been minimal US deaths for years now, and the positives remaining there outway the negatives in terms of geopolitical and deaths for Afghan citizens.

The US government signed that away. Unless you want the US to now unilaterally abrogate international agreements and occupy countries because "it's right".
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:13:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:49:47 am
It's the Taliban's responsibility what they choose to do with the Afghans under their control. The US may decide to take on some of that responsibility by taking out those they deem vulnerable. But it's the Taliban's fault, not the US.
:o I have no idea of how to respond to that.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm
What amazes me, is that we had people out on the streets protesting about there being troops in Afghanistan.

But no one is protesting about their withdrawal and the supremacy of the brutal and heinously cruel theocracy that is taking their place

Wait till a bomb goes off in one of their cities.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:13:52 am
:o I have no idea of how to respond to that.

You can wish that the US can do more. But stop pinning the blame on the US for the evils of others. It's not up to America to make the world perfect. That line of thinking was what led to Iraq, that it's the west's responsibility to go out and make the world better by spreading democracy.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:26:10 am
Wait till a bomb goes off in one of their cities.

Would the bomb be because the Americans left other countries to their own devices and thus free to harbour terrorism, or would it be because America is occupying other countries and thus giving these anti-imperialists reason to resist against the American imperialists?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:30:55 am
Would the bomb be because the Americans left other countries to their own devices and thus free to harbour terrorism, or would it be because America is occupying other countries and thus giving these anti-imperialists reason to resist against the American imperialists?

Depends on what's motivating the terrorists. Either they don't want you in their homeland or they don't want you to exist.
Offline scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm »
I think it was the right choice to leave Afghanistan. It has the tribal makeup that is for eg affecting Ethiopia now. You can try your best to get a society to move forward and move beyond tribal loyalties, but we see it all over the globe, it's difficult. Who are we to impose our ideals of government on people who don't want that? These tribal insecurities are rife across Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia) and in some Asian countries (Lebanon a prime example too). Of course the sad part about this is you leave people like the Taliban to take over because they have the one thing that can possibly unite those tribes that the Government don't - Islam.

As long as sky wizard worshipping is prevalent, as long as people continue to think along tribal lines, states will continue to be on the brink of failure or be failed states.

Afghanistan has the added difficulty of its terrain that makes it difficult for any central government being able to have any effective control. If you have a look at a map and look at the road systems, the mountains, the entry points into the country, it is very difficult to have a centralised power that can control all of the country especially a democratic one.

Reminds me of an old indian tale about Alexander the Great talking to an old Indian mystic in funnily enough Afghanistan at the time. The mystic said that Alexander's empire was so vast and covered too many cultures that he would never be able to control all of it for long. He gave him a sort of cloth(?), asked him to step on one side and showed him that the other side would rise up, Alexander said i'll step in the middle, when he did that, the sides either side of his foot rose up.

Fuck knows if it's true but I always think of Afghanistan when I hear because of the mountain ranges that split the country up. Kabul is basically in a fucked up position. It's locked by mountains on multiple sides. Transpose a road map over a terrain map of Afghanistan and you'll see that multiple cities are not directly linked to the capital, in fact to get to a lot of them, there are either tricky roads or huge diverted routes through other cities. Herat is directly west of Kabul - there is a direct road, however its a shit road through the mountains, a road that can be easily blockaded or even destroyed  - a logistical nightmare. There is a longer route, a more safer route south through Kandahar but that increases the time logistically for trucks etc by double. For just a car its 70% longer.
