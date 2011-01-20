« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 05:55:47 pm
Are there any bigger scumbags in the world than the Taliban? I hope not.

They hate everything which makes the world wonderful - including art, music, sport, culture and....laughter.

Here is Nazar Mohammed, the most famous Afghan comedian, moments after his seizure by the Taliban scumbags. He's now dead.

https://twitter.com/omid9/status/1420298973999472642
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 06:33:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  2, 2021, 01:17:14 pm

The bastard lovechild of the House of Saud and Uncle Sam.

The brilliant and immeasurably brave Malalai Joya got it right IMO - the US totally messed-up the after-invasion part. Instead of eradicating the scourge of oppressive medievalism that was represented by the twin-evils of the Taliban and the tribal/feudal system, the US invited warlords/tribal leaders to form the government.

Totally corrupt, murderous, zealous and self-interested scum who had been part of the savage regimes that brutally subjugated Afghan citizens - women especially - were not only allowed to remain living, but given positions of power in government by Washington.

The result would always be either the US/NATO remains in Afghanistan ad infinitum, or they leave and the scum recommence their attempts to take total control.

The priorities of the US - if it had any notion of wanting to bring democracy and some kind of longer term stability - should have been to 1) eradicate the feudal system that heartbreakingly still persists outside of urban areas; and 2) use education to reduce the power of the sky-fairy bullshit that is Islam.

Whilst the feudal overlords/tribal 'leaders' and Imams have control over the rural masses, Afghanis will never be free to live liberal lives.

Don't just blame Uncle Sam. In that cricket forum I've referred to elsewhere, there are Pakistani posters being absolutely scathing about the Taliban. And there are British Pakistanis making all manner of excuses for the Taliban and their piety.

The US could have done more to bed in liberalism in Afghanistan. But there are a load of Asian Muslims in liberal countries who would have blamed them for staying longer, as modern day imperialists. With the latter being so comfortable with religious conservatism in their liberal societies, western liberal countries would never have been allowed to shape Afghanistan in their desired image. Afghans don't vote in western elections.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 06:39:28 pm
Such a beautiful and interesting country.

Shame.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 07:00:05 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August  2, 2021, 06:33:36 pm
Don't just blame Uncle Sam. In that cricket forum I've referred to elsewhere, there are Pakistani posters being absolutely scathing about the Taliban. And there are British Pakistanis making all manner of excuses for the Taliban and their piety.

The US could have done more to bed in liberalism in Afghanistan. But there are a load of Asian Muslims in liberal countries who would have blamed them for staying longer, as modern day imperialists. With the latter being so comfortable with religious conservatism in their liberal societies, western liberal countries would never have been allowed to shape Afghanistan in their desired image. Afghans don't vote in western elections.


The Taliban (and Al Qaeda) spawned from the Mujahidin, who are wrongly portrayed as heroic freedom fighters against invading Soviet scum.

The socialist, socially-progressive government in Afghanistan - which brought women's equal rights, universal education, land reforms, etc - were fighting a civil war against terrorists comprising mainly rural people under the control of feudal overlords and hardline Imams, who were opposed to soviet attempts to obliterate the feudal system and secularise a country plagued with medievalist oppression.

These terrorists were armed by the US, funded by Saudi and other oil dictatorships, and trained/radicalised in Pakistan madrasas to fight a proxy war against the government in Afghanistan, because that government had ties to Moscow.

The Afghan government made repeated pleas to Moscow for military aid but, apart from sending in a few thousand 'military advisors', Moscow wasn't willing to get pulled into what it correctly feared would be a 'Russian Vietnam'. It was only after [inevitable? sadly, probably] infighting amongst the leftists in Kabul that threatened to allow a bunch of radicalised medievalist sky-fairy worshippers to sweep the country and be a threat on the border of the USSR (in the region where there was already anti-Moscow sentiment in the '-stan' states) that Moscow finally ordered the 'invasion'.

Out of all that shitshow emerged the fucking scumbag nutcases of the Taliban and Al Qaeda - as I say, the lovechilds of Uncle Sam, the House of Saud, and the Pakistan ISI.

We reap what we sow.




Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 07:29:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  2, 2021, 07:00:05 pm

The Taliban (and Al Qaeda) spawned from the Mujahidin, who are wrongly portrayed as heroic freedom fighters against invading Soviet scum.

The socialist, socially-progressive government in Afghanistan - which brought women's equal rights, universal education, land reforms, etc - were fighting a civil war against terrorists comprising mainly rural people under the control of feudal overlords and hardline Imams, who were opposed to soviet attempts to obliterate the feudal system and secularise a country plagued with medievalist oppression.

These terrorists were armed by the US, funded by Saudi and other oil dictatorships, and trained/radicalised in Pakistan madrasas to fight a proxy war against the government in Afghanistan, because that government had ties to Moscow.

The Afghan government made repeated pleas to Moscow for military aid but, apart from sending in a few thousand 'military advisors', Moscow wasn't willing to get pulled into what it correctly feared would be a 'Russian Vietnam'. It was only after [inevitable? sadly, probably] infighting amongst the leftists in Kabul that threatened to allow a bunch of radicalised medievalist sky-fairy worshippers to sweep the country and be a threat on the border of the USSR (in the region where there was already anti-Moscow sentiment in the '-stan' states) that Moscow finally ordered the 'invasion'.

Out of all that shitshow emerged the fucking scumbag nutcases of the Taliban and Al Qaeda - as I say, the lovechilds of Uncle Sam, the House of Saud, and the Pakistan ISI.

We reap what we sow.

That's in the past. We know now that it was a mistake. What I can't stand is those, who've either moved here or are descended from those who moved here, who enjoy the liberal society they live in, who speak up for a conservatism in the old country that they'd never tolerate in their own lives.

Hence the difference between Pakistanis, who have to live with the consequences of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, who are scathing about these religious nutters, and British Pakistanis, who are always the first to take offence at any impugning of their own individual liberties, a number of whom are speaking up for the Taliban. We can't change the (relatively) distant past. But the post-2003 intervention could never have succeeded with these armchair religious conservatives taking advantage of the liberal countries they live in. See Batley for an example of politicians playing to this electorate.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 2, 2021, 11:56:56 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August  2, 2021, 07:29:55 pm
That's in the past. We know now that it was a mistake. What I can't stand is those, who've either moved here or are descended from those who moved here, who enjoy the liberal society they live in, who speak up for a conservatism in the old country that they'd never tolerate in their own lives.

Hence the difference between Pakistanis, who have to live with the consequences of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, who are scathing about these religious nutters, and British Pakistanis, who are always the first to take offence at any impugning of their own individual liberties, a number of whom are speaking up for the Taliban. We can't change the (relatively) distant past. But the post-2003 intervention could never have succeeded with these armchair religious conservatives taking advantage of the liberal countries they live in. See Batley for an example of politicians playing to this electorate.
I have a friend from Karachi living here and he absolutely hates British Pakistanis and describes the majority of them as backwards. Above is the reason why. He gets pretty heated about it. Seeing that video about the comedian was heartbreaking.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 12:10:29 am
Each passing day, Taliban taking hold of more provincial regional capitals. Some of the reporting, especially from brave women journalists have been harrowing. What an utter clusterfuck of a situation. Such a complex and messy history and present.

People are quick to moan about the UK, but my God, we are lucky to live in such a stable society. Our political squabbles don't come anything close to whats happening over there. Makes me appreciate democracy, rule of law and how important it is to protect them.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 12:52:45 pm
I think this a very serious mistake for the US to leave. The only argument for leaving seems to be, if not now, when? The problems with Afghanistan seem intractable, and I could see the US having remain their indefinitely (many more decades at least). But, once the US decided to not just give the Taliban a bloody nose for providing sanctuary and support to Bin Laden, and stay there for 20 years, they rather own the situation and - I feel - duty and morally bound to help support the government and its people.

This is the first serious mistake by the Bide administration and for all kinds of reasons.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 01:06:49 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:52:45 pm
I think this a very serious mistake for the US to leave. The only argument for leaving seems to be, if not now, when? The problems with Afghanistan seem intractable, and I could see the US having remain their indefinitely (many more decades at least). But, once the US decided to not just give the Taliban a bloody nose for providing sanctuary and support to Bin Laden, and stay there for 20 years, they rather own the situation and - I feel - duty and morally bound to help support the government and its people.

This is the first serious mistake by the Bide administration and for all kinds of reasons.

What would Muslim voters in the US make of the US remaining in Afghanistan? We've seen that a substantial number in the UK would call it imperialism.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 01:19:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  2, 2021, 05:55:47 pm
Are there any bigger scumbags in the world than the Taliban? I hope not.

They hate everything which makes the world wonderful - including art, music, sport, culture and....laughter.

Here is Nazar Mohammed, the most famous Afghan comedian, moments after his seizure by the Taliban scumbags. He's now dead. ...



Bloody hell, what scumbags they are
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 01:21:44 pm
Imo Muslims must solve Islamic problems.

The only thing that ever unites tribes (for a moment) is against infidels telling them what to do.

There will be bloodbaths and starvation everywhere.

There is no leader, none know how to govern, only destroy.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:09:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:06:49 pm
What would Muslim voters in the US make of the US remaining in Afghanistan? We've seen that a substantial number in the UK would call it imperialism.
What Muslin citizens of Afghanistan think of the US military leaving is probably more to the point.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:18:26 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:09:22 pm
What Muslin citizens of Afghanistan think of the US military leaving is probably more to the point.

Muslim citizens in Afghanistan don't vote for US politicians. I don't know what their composition is in the US, but Muslims in the UK derive mainly from Pakistan, and we've seen there is substantial traction in the anti-imperialist line, and not just amongst Muslims. If some domestic Muslims stand up and denounce the left of centre government for attempting neo-imperialist foreign policy, don't you think that more than a few liberals would take up this line too? We've seen it happen here in the UK.

Staying in Afghanistan fractures the left politically, and leaves the way clear for the right.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:21:58 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:18:26 pm
Muslim citizens in Afghanistan don't vote for US politicians. I don't know what their composition is in the US, but Muslims in the UK derive mainly from Pakistan, and we've seen there is substantial traction in the anti-imperialist line, and not just amongst Muslims. If some domestic Muslims stand up and denounce the left of centre government for attempting neo-imperialist foreign policy, don't you think that more than a few liberals would take up this line too? We've seen it happen here in the UK.

Staying in Afghanistan fractures the left politically, and leaves the way clear for the right.
I am making a moral argument here, not a (UK or US) (party) political one. The US decided they were going to stay for the long haul - they own it; and the they own what happens when they leave.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:37:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:21:58 pm
I am making a moral argument here, not a (UK or UK) (party) political one. The US decided they were going to stay for the long haul - they own it; and the they own what happens when they leave.

The moral argument against the brutal Taliban is a strong one. The moral argument against the brutal Saddam Hussein was also a strong one. Blair did what he thought was the right thing for the people of Iraq. The left in the UK are now paying the price. Is it worth permanently ensconcing the right in the US for Afghanistan?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:45:17 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:37:18 pm
The moral argument against the brutal Taliban is a strong one. The moral argument against the brutal Saddam Hussein was also a strong one. Blair did what he thought was the right thing for the people of Iraq. The left in the UK are now paying the price. Is it worth permanently ensconcing the right in the US for Afghanistan?
I am not making a moral or political argument for the US entering Afghanistan. It was inevitable that US would retaliate, and could be argued, they had to. For them to have not responded would have probably invited similar attacks. But, they are there now, and have been for 20 years. Much of the country has been relatively stable and much, MUCH safer for its citizens. It is clear that those areas which are/were under governmental control did not wish to see the country abandoned by the US to their Taliban fate.

This has nothing to do with Iraq - different country, different time, and with different, relatively (very) poor arguments for military engagement*.

* Understatement.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 03:51:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:45:17 pm
I am not making a moral or political argument for the US entering Afghanistan. It was inevitable that US would retaliate, and could be argued, they had to. For them to have not responded would have probably invited similar attacks. But, they are there now, and have been for 20 years. Much of the country has been relatively stable and much, MUCH safer for its citizens. It is clear that those areas which are/were under governmental control did not wish to see the country abandoned by the US to their Taliban fate.

This has nothing to do with Iraq - different country, different time, and with different, relatively (very) poor arguments for military engagement*.

* Understatement.

The domestic political arguments have little to do with the arguments about military engagement. If one was directly derived from the other, the US wouldn't have lost the Vietnam War.

Like I said, maybe things are different in the US; I only know in detail of the political atmosphere here in the UK. But if the UK were to remain in Afghanistan, if British Muslims were to accuse a left of centre UK government of pursuing neo-colonialist foreign policy, many liberals would leap onto it. Are the interventionist left prepared to permanently leave the coast clear for the right over Afghanistan?
