Don't just blame Uncle Sam. In that cricket forum I've referred to elsewhere, there are Pakistani posters being absolutely scathing about the Taliban. And there are British Pakistanis making all manner of excuses for the Taliban and their piety.



The US could have done more to bed in liberalism in Afghanistan. But there are a load of Asian Muslims in liberal countries who would have blamed them for staying longer, as modern day imperialists. With the latter being so comfortable with religious conservatism in their liberal societies, western liberal countries would never have been allowed to shape Afghanistan in their desired image. Afghans don't vote in western elections.



The Taliban (and Al Qaeda) spawned from the Mujahidin, who are wrongly portrayed as heroic freedom fighters against invading Soviet scum.The socialist, socially-progressive government in Afghanistan - which brought women's equal rights, universal education, land reforms, etc - were fighting a civil war against terrorists comprising mainly rural people under the control of feudal overlords and hardline Imams, who were opposed to soviet attempts to obliterate the feudal system and secularise a country plagued with medievalist oppression.These terrorists were armed by the US, funded by Saudi and other oil dictatorships, and trained/radicalised in Pakistan madrasas to fight a proxy war against the government in Afghanistan, because that government had ties to Moscow.The Afghan government made repeated pleas to Moscow for military aid but, apart from sending in a few thousand 'military advisors', Moscow wasn't willing to get pulled into what it correctly feared would be a 'Russian Vietnam'. It was only after [inevitable? sadly, probably] infighting amongst the leftists in Kabul that threatened to allow a bunch of radicalised medievalist sky-fairy worshippers to sweep the country and be a threat on the border of the USSR (in the region where there was already anti-Moscow sentiment in the '-stan' states) that Moscow finally ordered the 'invasion'.Out of all that shitshow emerged the fucking scumbag nutcases of the Taliban and Al Qaeda - as I say, the lovechilds of Uncle Sam, the House of Saud, and the Pakistan ISI.We reap what we sow.