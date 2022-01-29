« previous next »
Author Topic: The Metal thread. Show your horns!  (Read 161940 times)

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Not sure if in current situation should that video be shared anymore..

Sorry for any anxiety that might have caused.

2nd edit: message from Alex

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R1A0TEeyfpo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R1A0TEeyfpo</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Coming to you from New Delhi.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20</a>


Nu (Dehli) Metal
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a65A626Ed20</a>


 :thumbup
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Tfw you see updates in the metal thread but it's all -core. :D

A palate cleanser for us old farts:

<a href="https://Youtube.com/v/tMnKZAywrzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://Youtube.com/v/tMnKZAywrzU</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
A palate cleanser for us old farts:

Hope (we) you old farts accept Mokoma.  ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QywBr6-K2zM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QywBr6-K2zM</a>

There are many recognizable names on that video for me.

Death, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Sepultura, Napalm Death,

Surprising Slayer isn't in there.
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jqduxsQ8WVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jqduxsQ8WVs</a>

All part of my youth, even if I veered towards hardcore techno/trance for a period of time.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Hope (we) you old farts accept Mokoma.  ;)


They certainly tick the "old" box :P

There are many recognizable names on that video for me.

Death, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Sepultura, Napalm Death,

Surprising Slayer isn't in there.

It's a Scott Burns compilation, so they don't qualify, but obviously they are right up there in the 80s/90s pantheon; I still listen to Hell Awaits and Reign in Blood regularly.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
They certainly tick the "old" box :P


Fun fact, Marko Annala is born in 1972, so he's 48 when filming that video.  ;)
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
I removed the link to the Slaughter to Prevail video, due to use of tanks and assault rifles in the video, which in the current situation seemed a bit offensive.

Here's a different one

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/43sk-2zczTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/43sk-2zczTk</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
My horns are proto horns and from motor city offshoot ... Brittany  :P

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2hlutQ3Whbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2hlutQ3Whbs</a>
Beware Kids!! Arl arse alert.

Had the Planet Rock "Rock block" on coming home tonight and heard "Toxicity" by System of a Down

Incredible track.  20 years old. wow.

Number of the Beast and Ace of Spades was on too.  Safe to say my ears are still ringing I had the volume turned up that loud :)
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Back in work after going to ArcTanGent the past weekend. Festival come down feels are strong today.

Went in 2019 and 2022 was even better. God knows how. Hands down the best music festival going.

Cult of Luna are still the best live band ever. Seeing Alcest for the first time cut real deep and Tuskar/The Hirsch Effekt were great new discoveries.

I could bang on about it forever but for anyone into decent music, I'd strongly recommend checking out the line up.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Anyone interested in seeing how the upcoming Pantera tour goes?

Yes, Phil has said or done questionable things which should be criticised, and obviously the Abbott brothers aren't there so not exactly the original band (Wylde and Benante are filling in), but if you were around at the time, with Metallica's Black album and all the subsequent watered down stuff that came after, Pantera was THE band for riffs.

Saw them supporting Megadeth way back in the Rusted Pieces tour and simply blew them offstage (and I love Megadeth).
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Latest release from Danish black metallers, Orm (worm or snake in Old Norse), called "Intet - Altet" (Nothing - Everything):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PYyrsrbKMg

Topic is life. From birth until death. Four parts with a total length of 92 mins. It's a monster album and almost as epic as their previous "Ir" from 2019.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
The Ronnie James Dio film Dreamers Never Die is on YouTube.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BWEesyo44uY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BWEesyo44uY</a>


This thread shouldn't get forgotten, enjoy some Stam1na  :wave
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
As much as I have a love/hate relationship with the swedes. this was just something else
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vWuYyxr8LdI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vWuYyxr8LdI</a>
but as the band replaced Angela, there was only one option IMO, and that was Lauren from once human..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VHA0H8peZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VHA0H8peZ0</a>

Not saying Alyssa is a bad choice, but ....
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TANPopYZy14" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TANPopYZy14</a>
some Mokoma for anyone veering towards this thread. :wave

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Austere have a new album out. This is beautiful "depressive" black metal of the highest order:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wC38LRbX6AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wC38LRbX6AE</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Austere have a new album out. This is beautiful "depressive" black metal of the highest order:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wC38LRbX6AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wC38LRbX6AE</a>

First 1:30 of that remind me of

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fozFsHJDvII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fozFsHJDvII</a>

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Yeah, it has a bit of the post-rock, post-metal, post-whatever sound in the beginning, which isn't really my bag but works OK for them, but then when the double bass drums and ride cymbals take over it becomes more of the classic black metal sound that I dig. Anyway, thanks for commenting, I think metal is a diverse field and rawk aficionados are rare enough that our tastes often seem out of sync. :)
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j3ojpE1BkEQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j3ojpE1BkEQ</a>

some more mokoma,

atleast this time it's tna in the video

still shamelessly promoting anything finnish  ;D


Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tcvCKwv4uTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tcvCKwv4uTA</a>

And more finnish stuff, still not ashamed

:P
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Ha! Yes, a bit of an agenda, but the Finnish metal scene is pretty great. Pity your black metal scene is full of Nazis like Mikko Aspa, but Havukruunu is a great band who oppose the racist shite. I've got their new t-shirt coming in the mail.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Well this is one for the books... a Christian black metal album... that rules hard arse. Not exactly evangelistic though... even if the vocals were intelligible, the lyrical message is understated. For fans of Summoning, Panopticon, Wolves in the Throne Room, Midnight Odyssey...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lqFMhzy4yNA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lqFMhzy4yNA</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
New stuff coming from Mokoma, the feating artist is Anni from Huora.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5IyaGxw8zjc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5IyaGxw8zjc</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Ha! Yes, a bit of an agenda, but the Finnish metal scene is pretty great. Pity your black metal scene is full of Nazis like Mikko Aspa, but Havukruunu is a great band who oppose the racist shite. I've got their new t-shirt coming in the mail.

Can't say much about the black metal scene here, not familiar about it.

I'm sure it's infiltrated by the extremes, as i assume so is the swede, norse, dane, german, dutch black metal scene. You get the drift.


Sorry it took this long for me to respond, I have my issues.
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oy6kX758n5c&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oy6kX758n5c&amp;t</a>

New single from Stam1na too :D

so more puffing of Finnish stuff from me

;D

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
A bit of a lighter note, but I've found myself listening to a lot of Japanese metal bands, who seem to be mostly female

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bgAxpEpEcno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bgAxpEpEcno</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
A bit of a lighter note, but I've found myself listening to a lot of Japanese metal bands, who seem to be mostly female

This was a new one for me, cheers.

My experience in Japanese metal so far has been the expected, babymetal:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cK3NMZAUKGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cK3NMZAUKGw</a>

And not so familiar Ningen Isu,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CbI79e5iZKs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CbI79e5iZKs</a>

Haven't really been keeping myself upto what they are doing nowadays, but nevertheless.

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
I'd also recommend Band-Maid, Aldious and Nemophila - all female, all metal
