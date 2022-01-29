Anyone interested in seeing how the upcoming Pantera tour goes?



Yes, Phil has said or done questionable things which should be criticised, and obviously the Abbott brothers aren't there so not exactly the original band (Wylde and Benante are filling in), but if you were around at the time, with Metallica's Black album and all the subsequent watered down stuff that came after, Pantera was THE band for riffs.



Saw them supporting Megadeth way back in the Rusted Pieces tour and simply blew them offstage (and I love Megadeth).