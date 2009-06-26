« previous next »
Author Topic: Alton Towers and so on...  (Read 3485 times)

Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #40 on: June 26, 2009, 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on June 26, 2009, 05:55:15 pm
Um, not quite
I immediately thought of Mr Briggs in 'Are Day Out'.....you're a Nazi Kid, a Nazi  :P
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #41 on: June 27, 2009, 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on June 26, 2009, 05:55:15 pm
Um, not quite

apologies, for some strange reason i thought you were about 12?? its the name you see, threw me slightly, its time for that age old saying 'i'll get me coat'
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #42 on: June 27, 2009, 09:11:52 pm »
What are the best rides at Alton Towers and do you reckon it will be busy next friday?
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #43 on: June 27, 2009, 09:41:32 pm »
there building 10 new rides
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #44 on: June 27, 2009, 11:23:16 pm »
Alton Towers was ok the one and only time I've been.  Eurodisney was also ok but queuing to get on stuff pisses you off, esp with kids, as does the fact it's miles from Paris central.  Not too bad obviously if you stay in resort, expensive that option though.

Can't beat blackpool pleasure beach for me.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #45 on: June 28, 2009, 12:30:31 am »
Quote from: Skrtel the Turtle on June 27, 2009, 09:11:52 pm
What are the best rides at Alton Towers and do you reckon it will be busy next friday?
Was pretty busy the Friday just gone, best rides are the roller coasters, Nemisis, Oblvion, Air, and Rita, with Air and Rita the best two, and Rita the best of all.  It's probably worth ringing them up and asking if they're expecting it to be busy, all the schools and so on book in advance, and they probably have a rough idea of the days on which 100 coach loads are coming rather than 20.

Duel is also pretty fun, even though its not really a ride, the zombies that jump out at you look like Lescott.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #46 on: June 28, 2009, 12:31:31 am »
Quote from: GeeFJay on June 26, 2009, 05:05:52 pm
visited thorpe park back in April, rammed all day, took 90mins to get in then found out 'saw' was a 3hr wait, cost a small fortune that day as well  :butt
ride that was the mutts nuts was Tidal Wave, get absolutely soaked!  ;D
Gary mate, Tidal Wave is boss!
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #47 on: June 28, 2009, 02:50:15 am »
Quote from: borg08 on June 25, 2009, 12:24:51 pm
Standing in a 55 minute queue for Rita was not worth it, at all, in any way shape or form. Air was shite as well.

Nemesis and Oblivion are always decent

That's stunning. I know everyone's different and all that but what do you want from a ride?? Nemesis and Oblivion are more than decent, they're stunning rides. Oblivion is a thrill every single time, and I've done it near on 20 times now.

Air is spectacular. It's not meant to be Nemesis, it's meant to be an experience and it really is, its wonderful. And Rita is just fun as fuck. How can you not like getting blasted off like that?

Mad.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #48 on: June 28, 2009, 04:31:37 am »
Personally i think Blackpool Pleasure Beach shits on them all.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #49 on: June 28, 2009, 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: borg08 on June 25, 2009, 01:13:42 pm
I know, I've been to Florida 6 times since I last went to Alton Towers (before monday I should say) and it is on another planet. Islands of Adventure pisses all over everything we have in this country by a height so great, it has to pass through the ozone layer.

Well...it is good like....
very true mate, i dont do roller coasters as they make me violently ill, i made my kids a promise that i would do at least one when we went last year so opted for the tower of terror and yes i hated every minute of it and was violently sick when i got off. Then to compound matters further they tricked me into going on the mummy ride at universal which i honestly did not know was a roller coaster and when i did realise what it was, it was too late to back out  :puke2
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #50 on: July 4, 2009, 05:48:01 pm »
Went to Alton Towers yesterday and it was fucking brilliant! Oblivion is so good, you know when the a ride is good when you shit yourself through out it, that vertical drop is scary as. Went on Rita after waiting about two hours cos it kept breaking down and the queue grew from small to gargantuan, still worth it though, doesn't look very fast from below but when you're on it there is nothing like it.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #51 on: July 4, 2009, 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Skrtel the Turtle on July  4, 2009, 05:48:01 pm
Went to Alton Towers yesterday and it was fucking brilliant! Oblivion is so good, you know when the a ride is good when you shit yourself through out it, that vertical drop is scary as. Went on Rita after waiting about two hours cos it kept breaking down and the queue grew from small to gargantuan, still worth it though, doesn't look very fast from below but when you're on it there is nothing like it.

I dribbled on Rita last week.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #52 on: July 5, 2009, 02:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Skrtel the Turtle on July  4, 2009, 05:48:01 pm
Went to Alton Towers yesterday and it was fucking brilliant! Oblivion is so good, you know when the a ride is good when you shit yourself through out it, that vertical drop is scary as. Went on Rita after waiting about two hours cos it kept breaking down and the queue grew from small to gargantuan, still worth it though, doesn't look very fast from below but when you're on it there is nothing like it.

Best ride there is Hex, for the sheer hilarity of hearing my brother scream 'WHY ISNT MY DRINK FALLING OUT?? WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON???' because he really ha dno clue what was happening and thought we were upside down. He's 28.

EDIT: Note on Rita, you only realise the speed when you're right at the front of the queue and its just one big blur! But you don't totally realise until you get on, stick your arms up, and watch em fly backwards.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #53 on: July 5, 2009, 07:31:43 pm »
Am I the only one who thinks Air is only really good if you're at the front? Overall (by necessity admittedly) it feels too secure. At the front you can at least pretend you're flying.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #54 on: July 5, 2009, 07:41:38 pm »
After doing Orlando, Alton towers seemed a bit..........shit, for want of a better word.

And it's like a 20p fire engine ride outside an arcade compared to Busch.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #55 on: September 29, 2009, 06:13:06 pm »
Any idea what it is like at Halloween time.  I know they have all different things going on around the park but am unsure what it is they actually do. 

Mrs wants to go and said i would take her.  It will be the Friday (30th) so just wondering if anyone knows how busy it is around this time?

thanks
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #56 on: September 29, 2009, 06:56:44 pm »
went to alton towers about a month ago, still good if you havent been for a while but theres not enough decent rides for me. Nemesis for me is still the best there.Oblivion is good also. Air for me is a bit shit really.Rita is fast as fuck but not much to it.not really enough thrilling ride any more.Anyone any idea what ride hey are building next to Rita???
some posters have said blackpools hard to beat, gotta disagree.the pepsi max big one is the only decent ride there, and even thats  a bit shit , after the first drop theres not much to it.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #57 on: September 29, 2009, 06:58:49 pm »
We got free passes to go, went on the first thursday after the summer holidays, fucking magic

took a maximum of 10 minutes waiting for a ride, went on everything 3 times and was getting in with man citys fatty michael johnson on the pirate ship, top day
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #58 on: September 29, 2009, 07:00:46 pm »
we did it last monday

as you say, no queues so it was great
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #59 on: September 30, 2009, 12:40:00 am »
Quote from: Roady on September 29, 2009, 06:56:44 pm
Anyone any idea what ride hey are building next to Rita???

Going to be a new £12m coaster, which they are just calling "Secret Weapon 6" at the moment, due to open in 2010. Exact details aren't available yet but the planning permission documents are floating around on the web and there is some ridiculously detailed discussion on this site: http://forum.towerstimes.co.uk/viewforum.php?f=68
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #60 on: September 30, 2009, 12:50:11 am »
Quote from: AdamR on September 29, 2009, 06:13:06 pm
Any idea what it is like at Halloween time.  I know they have all different things going on around the park but am unsure what it is they actually do. 

Mrs wants to go and said i would take her.  It will be the Friday (30th) so just wondering if anyone knows how busy it is around this time?

thanks

daughter went last year (15) mixed group 14-18. They all.... err... soiled** themselves! apparently they (Alton Towers) put on a great
show

Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #61 on: September 30, 2009, 12:53:54 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on September 30, 2009, 12:40:00 am
Going to be a new £12m coaster, which they are just calling "Secret Weapon 6" at the moment, due to open in 2010. Exact details aren't available yet but the planning permission documents are floating around on the web and there is some ridiculously detailed discussion on this site: http://forum.towerstimes.co.uk/viewforum.php?f=68

cheers for that mate,will take a nosey
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #62 on: August 26, 2010, 06:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on September 30, 2009, 12:40:00 am
Going to be a new £12m coaster, which they are just calling "Secret Weapon 6" at the moment,

Eventually called Th13teen. - Not too bad but nothing special

Went yesterday for first time in years and tried all the thrill rides.

Oblivion is my favorite - amazing.  Rita Queen of Speed is immense too.

Still love the old Nemesis ride and prefered it to Air to be honest.

Anyway off now for more thrills and spills watching Ngog and Cole on Iraqui TV.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #63 on: August 26, 2010, 06:38:51 pm »
Oblivion is as good as it gets imo. Only way to make it better is to make it higher, and maybe and some other coaster-like features when you've already done the drop. It's always over too quickly.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #64 on: August 26, 2010, 07:11:13 pm »
What is that Thirteen ride like? Is it a rollercoaster or a haunted house type thing?
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #65 on: August 26, 2010, 07:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Rusty Oysterburger on August 26, 2010, 07:11:13 pm
What is that Thirteen ride like? Is it a rollercoaster or a haunted house type thing?

It's a traditional type rollercoaster.

Spoiler
at the end the coaster stops then drops down twice and then goes backwards
[close]
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #66 on: September 4, 2010, 08:39:46 am »
Alton Towers for 1st time 2 weeks ago. It was really good.

Went with adults so was just enjoying the single rider queues which cuts the wait right down

Loved Nemisis( went on it, turned round and was back on 3 minutes later) but honourable mention goes to Ripsaw, Air, Thirteen, Sonic Spinball, Oblivion and Submission
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #67 on: September 4, 2010, 12:19:24 pm »
Can't believe the price of this place.  Fuck off.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #68 on: September 4, 2010, 12:29:36 pm »
I went to Alton Towers a few years back and Thorpe Park a few weeks back,

Overall I think Alton Towers was better, because towards the end of the day the queues were non-existent, going on nemesis about 5 or 6 times one after the other was good. Nemesis is amazing, Oblivion was good, Air was good but Rita's disappointing.

At Thorpe Park, come 8pm the queues for the big rides were still insane. Saw was disappointing. Queued forever and the ride itself is quite good but not exactly anything special. My favourite at TP was Collossus. Rush was insane... My friend didn't stop screaming the whole time!
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #69 on: September 4, 2010, 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Walshy® on September  4, 2010, 12:19:24 pm
Can't believe the price of this place.  Fuck off.

It's one of those places it's only really worth going if you've got some sort of offer / voucher on. £35ish for Thorpe Park full price, it's a joke.
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:28:45 pm »
Got given free tickets for Alton Towers.

Is it easy to spend the full day there from opening until closing or is it a bit shit and can be done in a couple of hours?

Looks like a bit of a pain in the bollocks to get to unless you drive, which is also a pain in the bollocks coming from Belfast.

Is there anything close by that would be worth staying over an extra day or 2?
Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm »
The park is spread out so far and there's enough rides that you can easily fill a whole day there even when it's open late. Depending when you go you could easily spend an entire day just queuing for the big coasters if you don't have fast track.

Don't ignore the aquarium if you go, and I personally wouldn't bother with Rita or Hex if you have to queue for them. There's not much around the park in terms of activities as far as I know, but it's in a beautiful part of the country so if you're a hiking type it might be worth staying for the day before or after. There's a big waterpark just outside Stoke if you're into that kind of thing.

I'm not sure I'd bother coming all the way from Belfast to arrive in the morning and go back in the evening unless you and your party are huge fans of theme parks. I think there's a regular bus service that goes to the park from the nearest train station, but the travel would still be a huge chunk of the day. It's only three hours for me in a car, and even that means I can only be bothered to go when it's open late in the autumn.

Going for two days with my nephews this year during the October school holiday, been the last two years in a row. Got lucky with the weather both times, at some point going at that time of year is going to backfire though.

Re: Alton Towers and so on...
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 02:48:36 pm
The park is spread out so far and there's enough rides that you can easily fill a whole day there even when it's open late. Depending when you go you could easily spend an entire day just queuing for the big coasters if you don't have fast track.

Don't ignore the aquarium if you go, and I personally wouldn't bother with Rita or Hex if you have to queue for them. There's not much around the park in terms of activities as far as I know, but it's in a beautiful part of the country so if you're a hiking type it might be worth staying for the day before or after. There's a big waterpark just outside Stoke if you're into that kind of thing.

I'm not sure I'd bother coming all the way from Belfast to arrive in the morning and go back in the evening unless you and your party are huge fans of theme parks. I think there's a regular bus service that goes to the park from the nearest train station, but the travel would still be a huge chunk of the day. It's only three hours for me in a car, and even that means I can only be bothered to go when it's open late in the autumn.

Going for two days with my nephews this year during the October school holiday, been the last two years in a row. Got lucky with the weather both times, at some point going at that time of year is going to backfire though.

Cheers for this. Good info.

We applied for tickets through Merlins Day Out. Essentially a charity for kids with special needs to they gave us 5 tickets for me, the missus, my daughter who has autism and 2 siblings.

Don't think high speed roller coasters are our thing, certainly not mine  :D
Would defo be interested in the water park though so I think we'll plan on a couple if nights stay and maybe hire a car.
