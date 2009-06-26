The park is spread out so far and there's enough rides that you can easily fill a whole day there even when it's open late. Depending when you go you could easily spend an entire day just queuing for the big coasters if you don't have fast track.



Don't ignore the aquarium if you go, and I personally wouldn't bother with Rita or Hex if you have to queue for them. There's not much around the park in terms of activities as far as I know, but it's in a beautiful part of the country so if you're a hiking type it might be worth staying for the day before or after. There's a big waterpark just outside Stoke if you're into that kind of thing.



I'm not sure I'd bother coming all the way from Belfast to arrive in the morning and go back in the evening unless you and your party are huge fans of theme parks. I think there's a regular bus service that goes to the park from the nearest train station, but the travel would still be a huge chunk of the day. It's only three hours for me in a car, and even that means I can only be bothered to go when it's open late in the autumn.



Going for two days with my nephews this year during the October school holiday, been the last two years in a row. Got lucky with the weather both times, at some point going at that time of year is going to backfire though.



