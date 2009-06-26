I went to Alton Towers a few years back and Thorpe Park a few weeks back,
Overall I think Alton Towers was better, because towards the end of the day the queues were non-existent, going on nemesis about 5 or 6 times one after the other was good. Nemesis is amazing, Oblivion was good, Air was good but Rita's disappointing.
At Thorpe Park, come 8pm the queues for the big rides were still insane. Saw was disappointing. Queued forever and the ride itself is quite good but not exactly anything special. My favourite at TP was Collossus. Rush was insane... My friend didn't stop screaming the whole time!