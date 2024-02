My colleague at work in the same position as me went to our Xmas party, all was fine.. Next day they had a seizure and collapsed.

Diagnosed with a Brain tumour over the Xmas break. Operated last week and they found more tumours and they got a blood clot on their lung. It seems that any chance they had a full recovery now seems to have gone. Three kids under 12.

It came so out of the blue and is so horrific that it just doesn’t seem real.