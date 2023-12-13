« previous next »
Offline Mr Grieves

Re: Cancer
December 13, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 13, 2023, 07:59:25 pm
Had a review meeting with the haematologist this week - four months since the last one.

I was told my lymphocytes (white blood cells) are now back to normal levels - same as someone who doesnt have my condition.

He suggested another review in 6 months which can be done over the phone.

He finished the appointment by saying I told you Id give you a second life

Which, to be fair, he did say back in April.


Excellent news that , enjoy your Xmas
Offline John C

Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 07:54:32 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 13, 2023, 07:59:25 pm
I was told my lymphocytes (white blood cells) are now back to normal levels - same as someone who doesnt have my condition.
He finished the appointment by saying I told you Id give you a second life
Brilliant news mate.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 01:14:56 pm
Absolutely delighted for you, best Christmas present you could ask for xx
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 01:20:28 pm
Cheers guys - yes, certainly a nice ending to a very tricky year!!
Online rob1966

Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 01:25:26 pm
Brilliant news
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 01:58:14 pm
Nice one Fitzy! Sounds very positive. Have a great Christmas.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
December 14, 2023, 02:55:47 pm
Online reddebs

Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
My son has been given the all clear today.  Best news ever ☺️
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cancer
Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
My son has been given the all clear today.  Best news ever ☺️

Fantastic Debs, so pleased for you both.  ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cancer
Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 13, 2023, 07:59:25 pm
Had a review meeting with the haematologist this week - four months since the last one.

I was told my lymphocytes (white blood cells) are now back to normal levels - same as someone who doesnt have my condition.

He suggested another review in 6 months which can be done over the phone.

He finished the appointment by saying I told you Id give you a second life

Which, to be fair, he did say back in April.

I missed this post Fitzy, that's great news.  ;D
Online reddebs

Re: Cancer
Yesterday at 09:18:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm
Fantastic Debs, so pleased for you both.  ;D

Thanks Jill 👍
Offline John C

Re: Cancer
Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
My son has been given the all clear today.  Best news ever ☺️
Brilliant new Debs, made up for you.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Cancer
Today at 12:13:48 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
My son has been given the all clear today.  Best news ever ☺️
Wonderful to hear.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Cancer
Today at 09:17:02 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
My son has been given the all clear today.  Best news ever ☺️

Wonderful, thank you for sharing this news with us and hope you both have a nice day/week/year.
