Had a review meeting with the haematologist this week - four months since the last one. I was told my lymphocytes (white blood cells) are now back to normal levels - same as someone who doesnt have my condition.He suggested another review in 6 months which can be done over the phone. He finished the appointment by saying I told you Id give you a second life Which, to be fair, he did say back in April.
I was told my lymphocytes (white blood cells) are now back to normal levels - same as someone who doesnt have my condition.He finished the appointment by saying I told you Id give you a second life
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Brilliant news
Nice one Fitzy! Sounds very positive. Have a great Christmas.
My son has been given the all clear today. Best news ever ☺️
Fantastic Debs, so pleased for you both.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]