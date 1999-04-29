« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cancer  (Read 230420 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,285
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2800 on: October 9, 2023, 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.
bloody hell mate, that must have been a hell of a shock for you, fingers crossed that she beats this bastard disease
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,509
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2801 on: October 9, 2023, 10:51:12 pm »
Best of luck to your wife, and to you and your family dalarr.

And very sorry to read that Terry.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2802 on: October 9, 2023, 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.

So sorry to hear about this, it must have been a terrible shock for everyone. The thing is they can do miracles with cancer treatment now. All you can do is take each day as it comes and take some inspiration from people on here who have recovered. I have everything crossed for your wife. Oh and use this thread as a shelter to come to when you're finding it difficult.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2803 on: October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am »
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2804 on: October 10, 2023, 01:26:10 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

Sorry to hear that but as you say every bit of time now is a bonus. 

Find out if there's any bucket list type things she'd like to do and try your best to help her tick them off.

Other than that just enjoy whatever time you can with her 👍
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2805 on: October 10, 2023, 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕
So sorry to hear this, and what Debs said is spot on.
Quote from: reddebs on October 10, 2023, 01:26:10 pm
Sorry to hear that but as you say every bit of time now is a bonus. 

Find out if there's any bucket list type things she'd like to do and try your best to help her tick them off.

Other than that just enjoy whatever time you can with her 👍
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2806 on: October 10, 2023, 08:04:32 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

So sorry to hear this, but you are absolutely right about just making the most of her time left. They wouldn't operate on my mum when she had cancer so we just made her life as comfortable as we could. Speaking with her about the past is a wonderful way to share whatever time is left, I would organise a favourite music night for my mum where I would play all her favourite records and like your's she was in good form and would lap it up. See if you can take her out from time to time, see a sunset or just go to a favourite place, just to break up the boredom. I would also encourage her to spend time at a hospice, as I found with my mum she enjoyed her day away from us, as I suspect some of the time she was not wanting to show her pain. It's a break for her as well as you, my mum loved the one at Clatterbridge and she seemed to really blossom there. Accept help as well from the McMillan nurses, the one we had was wonderful became like a member of the family to us and was someone we could talk too about anything that bothered us. As well as look after your mum, listen to your own needs as well, that is so important. I wish you the best of luck in this.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2807 on: October 11, 2023, 08:49:29 pm »
Thanks so much for everything 💕great advice is always welcome as we are trying to get a handle on it all. Im with her every day and the rest of the family are stopping by for a good old chat most days too. Going to take her and her best friend out for a drink in the next week or so and hopefully enjoy a good time together as I do my version of Driving Ms Daisy with two ladies in their 80s. We will have as much fun as possible until the day she goes. There will be tears mixed in with laughter. Life
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2808 on: October 12, 2023, 09:09:50 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

just spend as much time as you can with each other. My dad passed away from Prostate Cancer a few years ago and towards the end (last 6 months he was around) I went to Scotland to stay with him a few times, I'm in Essex, so not the easiest journey. But it was great to spend quality time with him. We talked about our families, stories from the past and hopes for the future. We laughed and we cried together.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2809 on: October 12, 2023, 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.
All the best mate
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2810 on: October 12, 2023, 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Sad for you. I guess shell want her loved ones around more than anything.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2811 on: October 14, 2023, 08:47:27 pm »
After my leukaemia diagnosis in MayI was informed by the hospital this week that Im no longer under close supervision so no more weekly visits. Just pop in once a month to get drugs.

NHS is incredible.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,482
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2812 on: October 14, 2023, 08:49:39 pm »
Great to hear Fitzy! All the best
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2813 on: October 14, 2023, 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 14, 2023, 08:47:27 pm
After my leukaemia diagnosis in MayI was informed by the hospital this week that Im no longer under close supervision so no more weekly visits. Just pop in once a month to get drugs.

NHS is incredible.

Fantastic news, I am so pleased for you. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2814 on: October 14, 2023, 09:10:08 pm »
That's fantastic news Fitzy 👍
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2815 on: October 14, 2023, 09:18:14 pm »
Cheers guys!!
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2816 on: October 14, 2023, 10:37:21 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.

Sorry to hear this mate. Writing this down on here helps, such experiences are most painful and isolating in life.

You're not alone in those feelings of yours, this place is a great place for kind empathetic folk as I've found, hope it makes you feel a little less lonely.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,295
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2817 on: October 14, 2023, 10:51:23 pm »
The contrasting situations of this disease.
Dalarr, our thoughts are with you & your wife mate.
Great news for you Fitzy.
Everyone keep fighting.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2818 on: October 15, 2023, 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 14, 2023, 10:51:23 pm
The contrasting situations of this disease.
Dalarr, our thoughts are with you & your wife mate.
Great news for you Fitzy.
Everyone keep fighting.
Cheers John.

Yeah, its a crapshoot
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2819 on: October 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am »
Got told last night that my Dad has lung cancer, he's typically Blasé about it, he's a tough bugger, survived a brain tumour, a nasty crash, all sorts he just keeps going.  My mum is a mess though as is my sister, I don't think I've processed things, me and my brother are looking at things logically with what some people might consider a sort of coldness, it's not that though, he's my best friend, it's just how I cope with stuff, I'm calculating when I need to talk to my kids, my sister's kids (she hasn't told them, but they'll definitely know something is up), a mix of confusion and denial I think.

He's 70 now and smoked for 50 of those years, I guess you can't do that sort of shite and get away with it.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2820 on: October 17, 2023, 07:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
Got told last night that my Dad has lung cancer, he's typically Blasé about it, he's a tough bugger, survived a brain tumour, a nasty crash, all sorts he just keeps going.  My mum is a mess though as is my sister, I don't think I've processed things, me and my brother are looking at things logically with what some people might consider a sort of coldness, it's not that though, he's my best friend, it's just how I cope with stuff, I'm calculating when I need to talk to my kids, my sister's kids (she hasn't told them, but they'll definitely know something is up), a mix of confusion and denial I think.

He's 70 now and smoked for 50 of those years, I guess you can't do that sort of shite and get away with it.
Sorry to hear that mate. He sounds like a fighter!!
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2821 on: October 26, 2023, 10:14:28 am »
Amazing how many families go through this every day. Madness as hopefully one day medical advances will crush 99% of cases. Until then we will see love ones go through awful suffering. Sending you all a huge hug today.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2822 on: October 26, 2023, 01:29:29 pm »
Mr Slippers' mum has been receiving treatment for bladder cancer for almost a year,she had a scan earlier this month and they spotted something 'concerning' so she's had to have a biopsy this week.

Now we wait.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2823 on: October 26, 2023, 03:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 17, 2023, 07:47:18 pm
Sorry to hear that mate. He sounds like a fighter!!

Thank you.  He's basically lost his voice and gets a tad breathless but baring that he'd been relatively decent until today, he had a rough morning but managed to get some food down him and seems much brighter now.  We've told all the kids and they've been exceptional, my lad is a bit all over the place but they're as thick as thieves so it's understandable.  Consultant on Monday and I guess we'll all know where the land lies then, without doubt the toughest ten days of all our lives.  Surprising the people who step up though, I have friends that have known my dad twenty years, not so much as a text, others, such as one I've known less than two years has been amazing, took my mum shopping, brought food down.  When I get back up north tomorrow I'll be buying that chap a pint.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2824 on: October 26, 2023, 05:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 26, 2023, 03:49:03 pm
Thank you.  He's basically lost his voice and gets a tad breathless but baring that he'd been relatively decent until today, he had a rough morning but managed to get some food down him and seems much brighter now.  We've told all the kids and they've been exceptional, my lad is a bit all over the place but they're as thick as thieves so it's understandable.  Consultant on Monday and I guess we'll all know where the land lies then, without doubt the toughest ten days of all our lives.  Surprising the people who step up though, I have friends that have known my dad twenty years, not so much as a text, others, such as one I've known less than two years has been amazing, took my mum shopping, brought food down.  When I get back up north tomorrow I'll be buying that chap a pint.
Great when mates step up. Very important.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2825 on: November 21, 2023, 08:08:54 pm »
Thank you for the replies. This place is simply amazing. My thoughts go out to everyone in this thread.

Surgery went well, but unfortunately the tumour couldn't be completely removed. I lack the English words to describe this properly, but sadly, the tumour is "angry" and she has to go through the next phase of treatment. She's got cancer. Treatment will last for six weeks initially and she has to get this treatment in another city or maybe country. It's absurd and I really don't know what to say.

What I've learned so far is that this disease involves a lot of uncertainty and waiting. I have also learned that our friends and family are for real. We have gotten so much dinner and breakfast delivered by friends, that I cannot remember the last time I cooked!
My admiration for my wife has quadrupled. I already knew she was strong, but the way she's handling this is amazing. My respect goes out to everyone who has had to endure this.

The world is so cruel and so beautiful at the same time. We have bad days and good days, but we manage to stay positive.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2023, 08:11:59 pm by dalarr »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2826 on: November 21, 2023, 08:16:36 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on November 21, 2023, 08:08:54 pm
Thank you for the replies. This place is simply amazing. My thoughts go out to everyone in this thread.

Surgery went well, but unfortunately the tumour couldn't be completely removed. I lack the English words to describe this properly, but sadly, the tumour is "angry" and she has to go through the next phase of treatment. She's got cancer. Treatment will last for six weeks initially and she has to get this treatment in another city or maybe country. It's absurd and I really don't know what to say.

What I've learned so far is that this disease involves a lot of uncertainty and waiting. I have also learned that our friends and family are for real. We have gotten so much dinner and breakfast delivered by friends, that I cannot remember the last time I cooked!

The world is so cruel and so beautiful at the same time.

Oh wow, you've been through it. It's good the initial surgery went well, but as you say this disease is a horrible, unpredictable one as you are finding out. I am so glad your family and friends are showing their true colours, you will both need all that support as you go through the next stage. I hope your wife doesn't have to travel too far for the next course of treatment.  :(  I have everything crossed for you and your wife. I hope you both get some good news soon, hang in there it can be beaten as others have proved on here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm »
My father passed away on Monday, it had spread to his liver and kidneys and he ended up with pneumonia.  Thankfully his real struggles were brief and he had all his immediate family with him.

Absolute bastard of an illness and my thoughts go out to all those suffering or have loved ones who are suffering. 
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,450
  • Dutch Class
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
My father passed away on Monday, it had spread to his liver and kidneys and he ended up with pneumonia.  Thankfully his real struggles were brief and he had all his immediate family with him.

Absolute bastard of an illness and my thoughts go out to all those suffering or have loved ones who are suffering. 

Awful news. Sorry to hear that. RIP
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,660
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
My father passed away on Monday, it had spread to his liver and kidneys and he ended up with pneumonia.  Thankfully his real struggles were brief and he had all his immediate family with him.

Absolute bastard of an illness and my thoughts go out to all those suffering or have loved ones who are suffering.

So sorry to hear that. It's an awful disease, my thoughts are with you and your family.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
My father passed away on Monday, it had spread to his liver and kidneys and he ended up with pneumonia.  Thankfully his real struggles were brief and he had all his immediate family with him.

Absolute bastard of an illness and my thoughts go out to all those suffering or have loved ones who are suffering. 
Awful news. Take care lad.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 08:10:32 am »
Thank you lads and lasses, my feet haven't really touched the floor this past week so it doesn't seem real at the moment, my priority is getting my Mother through it and then hopefully I'll find time for myself.

My sister emailed the club and they sent a genuinely heartfelt reply and a PDF addressed to my Dad with Jurgen and all the players signatures, unfortunately we didn't have enough time to give it to him but I'm going to get that framed later and hang it up with numerous Liverpool photos that are up in his hallway.

All my love to those suffering both with the illness and from watching their loved ones go through this.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,204
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 08:20:11 am »
Sorry for your loss Hedley.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,509
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 08:22:19 am »
Sorry to read that Hedley, thoughts  are with you and the family.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 