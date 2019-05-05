« previous next »
eddiedingle

Re: Colin Wanker
May 5, 2019, 01:44:11 am
sinnermichael

Re: Colin Wanker
May 5, 2019, 07:55:35 am
Just heard a stat that 42% of the teams relegated from the Premier League and EFL this season have been managed by him.
robgomm

May 5, 2019, 11:21:39 am
He's such a weird man.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Colin Wanker
May 5, 2019, 11:24:12 am
Surely he'll retire after this season
Lush is the best medicine...

May 5, 2019, 11:43:43 am
As long as he doesnt end up on tv Im fine with that
BOBSCOUSE

May 5, 2019, 11:44:52 am
Thread title change to "Colin Wanker relegated hahahahhahahhahhahahahhhahhahhahhahahahahhaahhahahaha"?
Terry de Niro

April 10, 2022, 03:08:39 pm
Retired. Good fucking riddance to the twat.

Quote
Colin Wanker: Former Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United manager retires Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and QPR boss Colin Wanker has announced his retirement from management.

The 73-year-old left his most recent job at Championship side Boro in November and has had a career spanning 41 years across 16 different clubs.

Warnock holds the record for promotions in English football with eight, notably taking his boyhood club Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2006.

In announcing the decision, he told Sky Sports: "I decided to have a rest."

Warnock managed 1,603 games across his career, with his longest spell being at Sheffield United between 1999 and 2007 in which he won 165 of his 388 matches in charge.

 
"I just thought it was the right time. Coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," Warnock said.

"I've had a good run. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone - I've not lost that - but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time."

Warnock also took QPR into the top flight in 2011, before repeating the feat with Cardiff in 2018.

His time in the Welsh capital featured the tragic disappearance and death of Emiliano Sala, which Warnock described as his "worst week in football".

Prior to management, an 11-year playing career as a winger saw Warnock turn out for Rotherham United, Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra, before retiring from on-pitch duties at the age of 30.

He landed his first full-time managerial role with Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity in 1981.

His first promotion took Scarborough into the Football League in 1987, before Notts County went up two seasons in a row to land a First Division spot in 1991.

Whether in charge of Leeds United, Crystal Palace or Plymouth Argyle, he was known as a tenacious leader who could bring a dressing room together and never shied away from criticising referees.

Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself.

"At Sheffield United, in the early days, we were down to 12,000 in crowds. Quickly we were up to 25-30,000, getting the club back to where it belonged.

"Great passion for the game. Yes, he didn't always do things that didn't upset people, but that was part of the make-up."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61051876
afc turkish

Re: Colin Wanker
April 10, 2022, 03:12:40 pm
Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself."

Auto-correct is vicious... :D
rushyman

April 10, 2022, 03:13:39 pm
Retired after a glittering zero trophied 41 year career
I've been a good boy

Good riddance you miserable old Tory twat.
Terry de Niro

April 10, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2022, 03:12:40 pm
Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself."

Auto-correct is vicious... :D
I actually forgot about the Auto-correct when I posted the above article.
Pissed myself laughing when I re-read it.  ;D
McSquared

What do his family think about him spending more time with them? Think he forgot to ask
SK8 Red

April 10, 2022, 03:28:36 pm
Clearly a very good manager for the lower leagues and used every trick in the book to win the battle off the pitch. I like him to be honest and wish him well with his retirement.
LovelyCushionedHeader

April 10, 2022, 03:38:47 pm
He'll be back managing before January next season
Terry de Niro

April 10, 2022, 03:56:37 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 10, 2022, 03:38:47 pm
He'll be back managing before January next season
At Everton?   ;)
Red Beret

Quote from: rushyman on April 10, 2022, 03:13:39 pm
Retired after a glittering zero trophied 41 year career

Think Hodgson has won more than him.
PeterTheRed

Quote from: Red Berry on April 10, 2022, 05:10:51 pm
Think Hodgson has won more than him.

Hodgson has won trophies in Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark. Also, he has taken 2 of his teams (Inter Milan and Fulham) to the UEFA Cup/Europa League final. He is a legend, compared to Colin Wanker ...
SpaceDimensionController

April 10, 2022, 09:04:06 pm
Happy retirement Wanker!
darragh85

April 10, 2022, 11:13:56 pm
stoa

April 11, 2022, 09:23:05 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on April 10, 2022, 09:04:06 pm
Happy retirement Wanker!

I don't think happy is an option for Colin. He seems the kind of guy who sits at his window all day after retirement waiting for people walking by talking too loudly so he can scream at them or writing up numbers of cars that had their windows down with music playing and then filing a complaint with the coppers...
Nobby Reserve

April 12, 2022, 11:01:18 am
Has he announced yet that he's going to be a candidate for the Tory/Brexit Party at the next election?
El Lobo

April 12, 2022, 11:22:19 am
Retires with a far better reputation than he deserves.

Off you fuck Griphook
Terry de Niro

Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Back in a job.

Quote
Colin Wanker: Huddersfield Town reappoint veteran as manager

Huddersfield Town have reappointed Colin Wanker for his second spell as manager, with the 74-year-old coming out of retirement to take charge.

Warnock returns almost 30 years after his first stint, during which he led the Terriers to promotion via the third-tier play-offs in 1994-95.

The club are currently 23rd in the Championship and a point from safety.

He becomes Huddersfield's third manager of the season, after Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham.

Warnock's appointment, on a short-term basis until the end of the season, means he is the club's fifth permanent boss in less than three years.

"My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time," he told the club website.

"I'm coming back to help the club, but also [chairman] Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind the scenes and I've always had a lot of time for him.

"I've looked at the fixtures and we've got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces."

Warnock takes on the job of keeping the club in the division after a marked decline since reaching last season's Championship play-off final.

The veteran boss, who has managed 1,603 games across his career, had retired from football management after leaving Middlesbrough last season.

Second-tier strugglers Huddersfield sacked Fotheringham on 8 February after just four months in charge, having won five of the 21 games of his tenure.

Narcis Pelach was put in interim charge of the club prior to their defeat by relegation rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

More to follow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64627655?at_link_id=D9A27A62-ABA7-11ED-845B-95750EDC252D&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_bbc_team=editorial&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_format=link&at_medium=social&at_campaign_type=owned&fbclid=IwAR2GKi0BcNUJaHlwU-SixFf85B5LcBRkOstnbfYIiPToteyPHVy4JLFch1k


I've been a good boy

His wife probably had enough of him and told him to fuck off back into employment.
El Lobo

Yesterday at 02:52:32 pm
Smart from Huddersfield, play into the exposure of the new Hogwarts Legacy game

Fromola

Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm
Everton's dogs of war saviour next February.
PeterTheRed

Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 05:16:15 pm
Hed quite a decent follow on Twitter to be fair. Somebody like him can never retire.
Flaccido Dongingo

Has definitely said Brexit means Brexit at some point.
Gerry Attrick

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:23:41 pm
Has definitely said Brexit means Brexit at some point.
I used to think so but Ive actually never seen one player allege anything that paints him in a negative light in regard to those views. Actually seems like he has a great relationship with a lot of his former players. I know Sol Bamba loves him.
El Lobo

Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
I used to think so but Ive actually never seen one player allege anything that paints him in a negative light in regard to those views. Actually seems like he has a great relationship with a lot of his former players. I know Sol Bamba loves him.

I meanhe said it himself

Quote
I cant wait to get out of it, if Im honest. I think well be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world.
rossipersempre

Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm
His wife probably had enough of him and told him to fuck off back into employment.
Can only be this.

Thought he'd walked away for good not long after the Emiliano Sala tragedy (underscored by how despicable Cardiff have behaved then and since).

He's up there with Hodgson in terms of deeply unpleasant dinosaurs.
Ghost Town

Today at 05:53:08 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:00:30 pm

That's genuinely disturbing. The stuff of nightmares
