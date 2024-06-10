« previous next »
The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)

AlphaDelta

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 09:21:52 am
Quote from: reddebs on June  9, 2024, 06:49:54 am
That'll be South West/West facing with at least 4-6hrs of sun or 'full sun' when checking labels 👍

I agree with WAP for this year get bedding plants, dirt cheap, just need watering every day it's not rained and lots of colours to choose from.

Marigolds, petunias, pansies, salvias etc, pack them in, water well, your multipurpose compost is fine and enjoy.

As for the pots. 

Are they containers to put plant pots in, ie no drainage holes?  Or are they pots to plant directly into, with drainage holes?

There is a difference 😊

Thanks very much WAP and Debs, they are pots with drainage holes in if that helps.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 09:56:01 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 10, 2024, 09:21:52 am
Thanks very much WAP and Debs, they are pots with drainage holes in if that helps.

That's great, it means you can plant directly into them just use some broken pot, mussels shells or flat stones over the holes to prevent them getting blocked with compost 👍
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 03:59:59 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 10, 2024, 09:21:52 am
Thanks very much WAP and Debs, they are pots with drainage holes in if that helps.

If you enjoy building things, the cheapest way to get good quality planters/troughs is to build them using decking boards, studwork & treated battens (for slats) & the cheapest place to get all of that is Wickes.

I built a few multi-level ones a couple of years ago, really easy to do & you don't have to water as often as you do pots.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 04:16:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 10, 2024, 03:59:59 pm
If you enjoy building things, the cheapest way to get good quality planters/troughs is to build them using decking boards, studwork & treated battens (for slats) & the cheapest place to get all of that is Wickes.

I built a few multi-level ones a couple of years ago, really easy to do & you don't have to water as often as you do pots.

Not as cheap as making planters from a few pallets.  Still looking good after 3 years  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 04:20:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 04:16:30 pm
Not as cheap as making planters from a few pallets.  Still looking good after 3 years  ;D


And who doesn't enjoy breaking up pallets  ;D
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 04:32:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 04:16:30 pm
Not as cheap as making planters from a few pallets.  Still looking good after 3 years  ;D

All my raised veg beds are made from old pallets as is my nursery bed and both composts 😁
John C

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 10, 2024, 07:32:23 pm
I got in to making stuff from pallets last year, made loads of different things.
Got obsessed finding pallets and dismantling them carefully, my shed still has a load of boss wood.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 11, 2024, 04:13:51 pm
My garden is looking amazing, the best its ever been. 

For once the foxgloves and oriental poppies are still standing tall and straight, I've even had my Brazilian plume flower and Uruguayan hummingbird plant outside and flowering beautifully.

The only thing I've had to do the last couple of days is set up a 5mtr windbreak round my early spuds and tomato plants but only because of the northerlys but it's worked perfectly 😁
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 12, 2024, 09:52:26 am
Quote from: John C on June 10, 2024, 07:32:23 pm
I got in to making stuff from pallets last year, made loads of different things.
Got obsessed finding pallets and dismantling them carefully, my shed still has a load of boss wood.

I'm not the only one, then  ;D

Got loads of wood in my garage.
SvenJohansen

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 12, 2024, 11:25:35 pm
I have a Hosta that is being decimated by snails or slugs. I've put copper tape around the pot near the top and even on the rim yet every day I go out to the garden the leaves are chewed up. I pick off any snails I see but there's never that many visible. So I think they must be living in the soil. How do I get rid of whatever is eating my plant if I can't even see them?
Mumm-Ra

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 13, 2024, 02:59:28 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June 12, 2024, 11:25:35 pm
I have a Hosta that is being decimated by snails or slugs. I've put copper tape around the pot near the top and even on the rim yet every day I go out to the garden the leaves are chewed up. I pick off any snails I see but there's never that many visible. So I think they must be living in the soil. How do I get rid of whatever is eating my plant if I can't even see them?


Mine are getting hammered as well, I thought it was bunnies or squirrels in my case

I see untouched healthy hostas everywhere apart from my yard  >:(

Made some chicken wire cages for a couple of them which kills the aesthetic but is working. My theory is that as they get older their leaves will be tougher and not as tasty
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 13, 2024, 09:26:29 am
Work with nature - plant some crops as fodder.  They have to eat something.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 13, 2024, 03:38:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 13, 2024, 09:26:29 am
Work with nature - plant some crops as fodder.  They have to eat something.

Exactly.  Encourage frogs, toads, hedgehogs and thrushes into the garden and let them enjoy a feast 😁
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 13, 2024, 04:06:15 pm
I've spent the last few weeks on a project that I intended doing over the winter but it was far too wet.

It's an area of around 30sq mtrs that was unused, unloved and pretty derelict.  Horrible blue plastic, covered in decorative slate with a few big boulders dotted around and a stone sun dial set in the ground.

It's now got a copper beech, crab apple, rowan, 2 Mount Aso willows, buddleia, a dozen or so hawthorn, lots of rosa rugosa and hydrangeas, lavetera, various dogwood, hebes, fuchsia and ground cover plants.

I'll probably not live to see it to maturity but I don't care 😊
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 13, 2024, 04:12:05 pm
You should have a look at the Rozanne geranium, they're great for a bit of colourful ground cover.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 13, 2024, 04:24:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 13, 2024, 04:12:05 pm
You should have a look at the Rozanne geranium, they're great for a bit of colourful ground cover.

I've got a few hardy geraniums that have been swamped with other plants that I'll be moving next spring.  Also heuchera, heucherellas, primroses, foxgloves, crocosmia, ajuga, vinca etc
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 14, 2024, 12:41:00 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2024, 04:24:12 pm
I've got a few hardy geraniums that have been swamped with other plants that I'll be moving next spring.  Also heuchera, heucherellas, primroses, foxgloves, crocosmia, ajuga, vinca etc

Same, had to split them this year and they already look almost the same size.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 14, 2024, 09:28:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 14, 2024, 12:41:00 am
Same, had to split them this year and they already look almost the same size.

It must be all the rain we've had cos everything is massive this year.  I feel like I've got a jungle not a garden 😂
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
July 16, 2024, 04:00:23 pm
I can't decide what annoys me more, creeping buttercup or couch grass 🤷
jillc

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:18:28 pm
Is anyone doing winter bulbs this year? If so what are you using. I have got some lovely tulips but I want to mix them with two other types of bulbs, anyone got any recommendations?  :D
jillc

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:19:06 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2024, 04:00:23 pm
I can't decide what annoys me more, creeping buttercup or couch grass 🤷

Couch grass every time for me.  :no
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:44:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 24, 2024, 02:18:28 pm
Is anyone doing winter bulbs this year? If so what are you using. I have got some lovely tulips but I want to mix them with two other types of bulbs, anyone got any recommendations?  :D

Camassias are lovely Jill as are anemone blandas.  That'll give you flowers from early March right through till June 👍
jillc

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2024, 02:44:06 pm
Camassias are lovely Jill as are anemone blandas.  That'll give you flowers from early March right through till June 👍

I am going to look those up, thanks Deb.  :wave
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:45:22 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 24, 2024, 02:19:06 pm
Couch grass every time for me.  :no

Yeah you're probably right to be honest, at least the buttercups flower!
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
September 24, 2024, 02:46:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 24, 2024, 02:45:19 pm
I am going to look those up, thanks Deb.  :wave

👍
gjr1

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 05:57:49 am
Can anyone recommend a good lawn mower.

Ive never owned one so I know nothing of these things.


I need cordless plus one that picks everything up. More or less.


And money is not really an issue but I dont want to pay an absolute fortune.
redbyrdz

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 09:39:24 am


- cordless
- picks everything up
- reasonable in price
