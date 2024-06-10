I've spent the last few weeks on a project that I intended doing over the winter but it was far too wet.
It's an area of around 30sq mtrs that was unused, unloved and pretty derelict. Horrible blue plastic, covered in decorative slate with a few big boulders dotted around and a stone sun dial set in the ground.
It's now got a copper beech, crab apple, rowan, 2 Mount Aso willows, buddleia, a dozen or so hawthorn, lots of rosa rugosa and hydrangeas, lavetera, various dogwood, hebes, fuchsia and ground cover plants.
I'll probably not live to see it to maturity but I don't care 😊