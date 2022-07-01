« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1760 on: July 1, 2022, 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Love the tartan Roy, is that your own clan?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1761 on: July 1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm »
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1762 on: July 1, 2022, 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs



Nice 👍
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1763 on: July 2, 2022, 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Is that him on the left eyeing the dog?  Looks like Ged from that profile.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1764 on: July 3, 2022, 04:25:43 pm »
Went away on Friday night, came back on Saturday morning and the squirrels had broken into the bird feeder, nicked all the sunflower seeds and buried them around the garden. Around 30-50 holes in the lawn. Bastards.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1765 on: July 12, 2022, 08:18:32 am »
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

And yeah thats Hinesy checking in with Bonny the dog. Handsome chap!

Cormorant that service is pretty brilliant eh?

Only update here is that for the first time ever since we arrived here the burn (stream) has gone bone dry and everythings slowly getting parched. Had our first spuds though, which was magic!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1766 on: July 12, 2022, 08:35:59 am »
My onions have bolted FFS 😡 the one thing that hasn't been battered by the winds we've had and now the one day of hot weather has conned them into thinking they were on fire!

At least I can freeze them so still use them I've just got to chop 120 of them in one go 🤦
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1767 on: July 12, 2022, 10:22:01 am »
Last year I "acquired" seed pods off a Winter Jasmine and a Broom whilst at the garden centre and they've been in the fridge till a couple of weeks ago when I finally got round to sowing them.

They're supposed to take 4-6wks to germinate but I've already got 2 Broom seedlings out of 8 seeds sown.

I'm still waiting for the Jasmine but there's plenty of time yet.

We also have a callistemon, bottle brush tree, in the garden which is a bit neglected but had lots of seed pods on it which I've managed to get lots of seeds from and this morning I have a seedling 👏👏👏
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1768 on: July 12, 2022, 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 12, 2022, 08:18:32 am
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

And yeah thats Hinesy checking in with Bonny the dog. Handsome chap!

Cormorant that service is pretty brilliant eh?

Only update here is that for the first time ever since we arrived here the burn (stream) has gone bone dry and everythings slowly getting parched. Had our first spuds though, which was magic!

Yeah, was well impressed with it and the community spirit. Checked for something similar in my local area but there isn't anything.

Veg and fruit coming on ok here. Peas just about ripe in their pods. Two chilli plants on the go. One has just started to bear fruit, the other is a little behind and is just starting to flower. Blackberry bush didn't seem to be doing much initially but has put on a massive growth spurt in the last few weeks. Gooseberry bush is a bit more steady but has developed a bit of mildew on the leaves at it's extremities.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1769 on: July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am »
Rain!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1770 on: July 16, 2022, 09:25:05 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am
Rain!

We're desperate for some here too Roy but it needs to be several days of torrential stuff to have any effect.

This weather's having a bonkers effect on some of my plants though.  I've got an azalea in flower and another nearly flowering and buds appearing on my cyclamen too.  My indoor Christmas cactus is also flowering for the 3rd time since Christmas and the poinsettia is also still going strong.

On the other hand some things are about a month behind where they should be.  My spuds haven't flowered yet but I should have harvested them last week and the onions have now been in for nearly 130 days instead of the usual 80-90 and are still nowhere near looking like they'll be ready any time soon.

The hydrangeas, delphiniums, hollyhocks and chicory aren't in flower yet and the nicotiana, gaillardia, cosmos and coreopsis that I've grown from seed are only just starting to flower.  The lilies have loads of buds but are still days if not weeks away from opening and the gladioli haven't even bothered trying to flower.

The roses however have been spectacular.

How's your garden doing mate?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1771 on: July 17, 2022, 09:02:28 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am
Rain!

We have rain forecast for most of next week.

Mind,we were supposed to have rain this week and it turned out to be a couple of twenty second spells of drizzle.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1772 on: July 17, 2022, 10:12:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 09:25:05 pm

The hydrangeas, delphiniums, hollyhocks and chicory aren't in flower yet and the nicotiana, gaillardia, cosmos and coreopsis that I've grown from seed are only just starting to flower.

One of my favourites them. Only just put some in actually, bit late but they'll be fine. I like watching the bees tapping them for nectar.
My dahlia's are right on time with regard to flowering, and anything else I had as perennials are also on time. I agree about the hydrangeas though, mine still haven't flowered either, I expect given that they're shallow rooters it's been a bit too hot for them.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1773 on: July 17, 2022, 10:16:47 am »
Too hot for digging and mowing? Count butterflies instead - it is Big Butterfly Count time again.

From Friday 15th July to Sunday 7th August take 15 minutes to count the maximum number of each species you see. Counts can be static in parks, school grounds and gardens, or on walks in fields and forests.


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

There is an interactive map so you can see other counts in your area: https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1774 on: July 17, 2022, 11:56:56 am »
Quote from: El_Frank on July 17, 2022, 10:12:22 am
One of my favourites them. Only just put some in actually, bit late but they'll be fine. I like watching the bees tapping them for nectar.
My dahlia's are right on time with regard to flowering, and anything else I had as perennials are also on time. I agree about the hydrangeas though, mine still haven't flowered either, I expect given that they're shallow rooters it's been a bit too hot for them.

I've never grown them before but they are lovely and they're all so different too.  Are they perennials do you know or does it depend on which variety they are? 

I'm hoping that everything or most things I've grown from seed will just self seed and keep coming back cos it was far too stressful trying to keep up with all the care and attention that seeds and seedlings need 😂

I've started taking cuttings from everything I like to fill some gaps and I'm doing my perennial seed growing this autumn so they can go out earlier and as bigger plants next year.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1775 on: July 17, 2022, 12:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on July 17, 2022, 10:16:47 am
Too hot for digging and mowing? Count butterflies instead - it is Big Butterfly Count time again.

From Friday 15th July to Sunday 7th August take 15 minutes to count the maximum number of each species you see. Counts can be static in parks, school grounds and gardens, or on walks in fields and forests.


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

There is an interactive map so you can see other counts in your area: https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map

I don't know my butterflies well enough to do this or I would as we do have a few in the garden.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1776 on: July 17, 2022, 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 17, 2022, 12:01:32 pm
I don't know my butterflies well enough to do this or I would as we do have a few in the garden.
I am a bit wobbly on some too, but when you sign up they give you a link to a simple guide for the species they are interested in (it can vary from one year to the next). Most on the list are relatively distinctive and by having the count at this time of year most will be adults which also makes ID a bit easier. If I am not sure I take a quick picture and check up when I come in. :)

It is worth highlighting that they also want to hear if folk are not seeing any butterflies at all - tracking the decline is really important as the well being of so many other species is related to butterfly and moth numbers.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1777 on: July 17, 2022, 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on July 17, 2022, 12:53:33 pm
I am a bit wobbly on some too, but when you sign up they give you a link to a simple guide for the species they are interested in (it can vary from one year to the next). Most on the list are relatively distinctive and by having the count at this time of year most will be adults which also makes ID a bit easier. If I am not sure I take a quick picture and check up when I come in. :)

It is worth highlighting that they also want to hear if folk are not seeing any butterflies at all - tracking the decline is really important as the well being of so many other species is related to butterfly and moth numbers.

Thanks for that I'll give it a go when the weather sorts itself out, it's far too windy again here so there aren't many about.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1778 on: July 17, 2022, 06:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on July 17, 2022, 10:16:47 am
Too hot for digging and mowing? Count butterflies instead - it is Big Butterfly Count time again.


I see loads of different ones on my walks in one particular area, but alas, the c*nts are building new homes all over it.  ::)

Quote from: reddebs on July 17, 2022, 11:56:56 am
I've never grown them before but they are lovely and they're all so different too.  Are they perennials do you know or does it depend on which variety they are? 


I don't know any that aren't annuals, but they seed like mad so you can get loads from them for next year anyway. First time I put them in I put them in multiple locations, I probably had about ten different lots. They came up very mixed in terms of colour, which gave a nice variety, although I did have my favourites and thankfully got about two or three of that one. They smell nice too and flower for ages, and as mentioned, the bees love them - all good. Only problem is they grow towards the sun and they grow to quite a big bushy size so you really need to put some plant supports around them if they're going to grow out into undesirable locations - like some of mine which grew out across the garden and met with the mower a couple of times.

Has anyone here got an established California Lilac? I'm looking at maybe getting one but want something that will flower for longer than a month and preferably be able to be grown into a small tree kind of shape (trunk and canopy of flowers). I've been looking at different varieties but can't settle on one.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1779 on: July 17, 2022, 11:38:20 pm »
Wow Roy, what an amazing garden. I should drop in here far more than I do. And you got the compost from a local tip? The only thing I put in my compost bin to be taken away is bindweed and nettle roots so god knows how you didn't get a jungle of bindweed!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1780 on: July 17, 2022, 11:40:55 pm »
Nettles aid composting.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1781 on: July 18, 2022, 03:14:01 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on July 17, 2022, 06:29:07 pm
I don't know any that aren't annuals, but they seed like mad so you can get loads from them for next year anyway. First time I put them in I put them in multiple locations, I probably had about ten different lots. They came up very mixed in terms of colour, which gave a nice variety, although I did have my favourites and thankfully got about two or three of that one. They smell nice too and flower for ages, and as mentioned, the bees love them - all good. Only problem is they grow towards the sun and they grow to quite a big bushy size so you really need to put some plant supports around them if they're going to grow out into undesirable locations - like some of mine which grew out across the garden and met with the mower a couple of times.

Has anyone here got an established California Lilac? I'm looking at maybe getting one but want something that will flower for longer than a month and preferably be able to be grown into a small tree kind of shape (trunk and canopy of flowers). I've been looking at different varieties but can't settle on one.

Mine are all different, some taller than others and a mix of colours.

I knew they grew quite tall but didn't realise how big the foliage was so I'll need to move some of them in spring as they've crowded other things but that's good as it means more gaps can be filled.

I can't help you with the California lilac unfortunately.  I've recently put one in,  I think it's the repens one I got as I didn't want one that grew too big.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1782 on: July 20, 2022, 09:01:14 am »
Quote from: Filler. on July 17, 2022, 11:38:20 pm
Wow Roy, what an amazing garden. I should drop in here far more than I do. And you got the compost from a local tip? The only thing I put in my compost bin to be taken away is bindweed and nettle roots so god knows how you didn't get a jungle of bindweed!

Cheers sir! It's a learning experience - things are coming up just now that are supposed to reach such and such a 'maximum height' and in the light restricted spot they're longer and leggier. And yeah, we got another 3 tubs on Saturday from the tip - the bit with the cardboard is growing out steadily to reclaim the ground.

Fruit starting to come now. No pears though - don't understand the pear trees.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1783 on: July 20, 2022, 02:46:37 pm »
So Hot last couple of days even my Alocasia in pots look frazzled 😳
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1784 on: July 20, 2022, 02:51:44 pm »
Hello everybody, moving to a house with a garden for the first time in a few weeks and was wondering whether it's worthwhile getting a compost bin and how best to use them. Smallish front lawn (probably 30ft x 6 ft) and back garden probably around 40x30 foot. Trying to avoid the hassle of a garden waste bin and the charges etc.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1785 on: July 25, 2022, 08:26:54 am »
I'd 100% recommend it personally mate if you can find the space OK - I'll try and post pics of instructions to make your own out of the Gardeners World magazine. Will try and do that today. You can pick up the daleks on gumtree for a tenner or so (at least you can round these parts) or this guy is really helpful - this is one type that's dead easy to do - you just need chicken wire, a pallet, and some cable ties: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZVN-D8lcJV/

Rain galore up here. It's been like the monsoon! From dried up burns to burst drains in a flash.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1786 on: July 25, 2022, 08:31:35 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 20, 2022, 02:51:44 pm
Hello everybody, moving to a house with a garden for the first time in a few weeks and was wondering whether it's worthwhile getting a compost bin and how best to use them. Smallish front lawn (probably 30ft x 6 ft) and back garden probably around 40x30 foot. Trying to avoid the hassle of a garden waste bin and the charges etc.

Composting is the way to go mate.  Not only does it save on the cost of the council taking it but it saves you money on not needing to buy compost for your plants, beds, borders, containers and baskets.
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 09:53:17 am »
How did you get on with it Bradders? If you were here you could have had our old dalek.
