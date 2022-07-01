« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 135287 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1760 on: July 1, 2022, 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Love the tartan Roy, is that your own clan?
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1761 on: July 1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm »
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs

Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1762 on: July 1, 2022, 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs



Nice 👍
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1763 on: July 2, 2022, 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Is that him on the left eyeing the dog?  Looks like Ged from that profile.
Offline .adam

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1764 on: July 3, 2022, 04:25:43 pm »
Went away on Friday night, came back on Saturday morning and the squirrels had broken into the bird feeder, nicked all the sunflower seeds and buried them around the garden. Around 30-50 holes in the lawn. Bastards.
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1765 on: July 12, 2022, 08:18:32 am »
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

And yeah thats Hinesy checking in with Bonny the dog. Handsome chap!

Cormorant that service is pretty brilliant eh?

Only update here is that for the first time ever since we arrived here the burn (stream) has gone bone dry and everythings slowly getting parched. Had our first spuds though, which was magic!
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1766 on: July 12, 2022, 08:35:59 am »
My onions have bolted FFS 😡 the one thing that hasn't been battered by the winds we've had and now the one day of hot weather has conned them into thinking they were on fire!

At least I can freeze them so still use them I've just got to chop 120 of them in one go 🤦
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1767 on: July 12, 2022, 10:22:01 am »
Last year I "acquired" seed pods off a Winter Jasmine and a Broom whilst at the garden centre and they've been in the fridge till a couple of weeks ago when I finally got round to sowing them.

They're supposed to take 4-6wks to germinate but I've already got 2 Broom seedlings out of 8 seeds sown.

I'm still waiting for the Jasmine but there's plenty of time yet.

We also have a callistemon, bottle brush tree, in the garden which is a bit neglected but had lots of seed pods on it which I've managed to get lots of seeds from and this morning I have a seedling 👏👏👏
Offline cormorant

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1768 on: July 12, 2022, 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 12, 2022, 08:18:32 am
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

And yeah thats Hinesy checking in with Bonny the dog. Handsome chap!

Cormorant that service is pretty brilliant eh?

Only update here is that for the first time ever since we arrived here the burn (stream) has gone bone dry and everythings slowly getting parched. Had our first spuds though, which was magic!

Yeah, was well impressed with it and the community spirit. Checked for something similar in my local area but there isn't anything.

Veg and fruit coming on ok here. Peas just about ripe in their pods. Two chilli plants on the go. One has just started to bear fruit, the other is a little behind and is just starting to flower. Blackberry bush didn't seem to be doing much initially but has put on a massive growth spurt in the last few weeks. Gooseberry bush is a bit more steady but has developed a bit of mildew on the leaves at it's extremities.
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1769 on: July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am »
Rain!
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am
Rain!

We're desperate for some here too Roy but it needs to be several days of torrential stuff to have any effect.

This weather's having a bonkers effect on some of my plants though.  I've got an azalea in flower and another nearly flowering and buds appearing on my cyclamen too.  My indoor Christmas cactus is also flowering for the 3rd time since Christmas and the poinsettia is also still going strong.

On the other hand some things are about a month behind where they should be.  My spuds haven't flowered yet but I should have harvested them last week and the onions have now been in for nearly 130 days instead of the usual 80-90 and are still nowhere near looking like they'll be ready any time soon.

The hydrangeas, delphiniums, hollyhocks and chicory aren't in flower yet and the nicotiana, gaillardia, cosmos and coreopsis that I've grown from seed are only just starting to flower.  The lilies have loads of buds but are still days if not weeks away from opening and the gladioli haven't even bothered trying to flower.

The roses however have been spectacular.

How's your garden doing mate?
Online Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 15, 2022, 09:02:33 am
Rain!

We have rain forecast for most of next week.

Mind,we were supposed to have rain this week and it turned out to be a couple of twenty second spells of drizzle.
Online El_Frank

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 10:12:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm

The hydrangeas, delphiniums, hollyhocks and chicory aren't in flower yet and the nicotiana, gaillardia, cosmos and coreopsis that I've grown from seed are only just starting to flower.

One of my favourites them. Only just put some in actually, bit late but they'll be fine. I like watching the bees tapping them for nectar.
My dahlia's are right on time with regard to flowering, and anything else I had as perennials are also on time. I agree about the hydrangeas though, mine still haven't flowered either, I expect given that they're shallow rooters it's been a bit too hot for them.
Online Red Raw

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Too hot for digging and mowing? Count butterflies instead - it is Big Butterfly Count time again.

From Friday 15th July to Sunday 7th August take 15 minutes to count the maximum number of each species you see. Counts can be static in parks, school grounds and gardens, or on walks in fields and forests.


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

There is an interactive map so you can see other counts in your area: https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map
