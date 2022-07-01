Rain!



We're desperate for some here too Roy but it needs to be several days of torrential stuff to have any effect.This weather's having a bonkers effect on some of my plants though. I've got an azalea in flower and another nearly flowering and buds appearing on my cyclamen too. My indoor Christmas cactus is also flowering for the 3rd time since Christmas and the poinsettia is also still going strong.On the other hand some things are about a month behind where they should be. My spuds haven't flowered yet but I should have harvested them last week and the onions have now been in for nearly 130 days instead of the usual 80-90 and are still nowhere near looking like they'll be ready any time soon.The hydrangeas, delphiniums, hollyhocks and chicory aren't in flower yet and the nicotiana, gaillardia, cosmos and coreopsis that I've grown from seed are only just starting to flower. The lilies have loads of buds but are still days if not weeks away from opening and the gladioli haven't even bothered trying to flower.The roses however have been spectacular.How's your garden doing mate?