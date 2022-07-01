« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 134808 times)

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1760 on: July 1, 2022, 07:58:44 pm »
Great photos there Roy. Really nice to actually see what someone is talking about. Your trees are much more mature than I had imagined. Went to post some pics of my my little patio site a week or so ago and hit some problems. Thought it would be nice and easy but the images on my phone were too big in terms of file size to post.

Met up with a longtime friend a couple of days ago. He has a garden centre literally across the road from the family house in a municipal park. We ended up unintentionally walking around the private part of it and got asked what we were doing by one of the members of staff. Got chatting to the guy and it turns out that they have a quarter of million plants on the go at any one time, teach local residents how to grow veg, let their members take any excess crops home but give most of their harvest to local soup kitchens. Would have signed up on the spot if I lived anywhere in the vicinity.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1761 on: July 1, 2022, 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on July  1, 2022, 07:58:44 pm
Great photos there Roy. Really nice to actually see what someone is talking about. Your trees are much more mature than I had imagined. Went to post some pics of my my little patio site a week or so ago and hit some problems. Thought it would be nice and easy but the images on my phone were too big in terms of file size to post.

Met up with a longtime friend a couple of days ago. He has a garden centre literally across the road from the family house in a municipal park. We ended up unintentionally walking around the private part of it and got asked what we were doing by one of the members of staff. Got chatting to the guy and it turns out that they have a quarter of million plants on the go at any one time, teach local residents how to grow veg, let their members take any excess crops home but give most of their harvest to local soup kitchens. Would have signed up on the spot if I lived anywhere in the vicinity.

There's quite a few community type allotments now where everyone helps grow the crops and gets to use what they grow and lots of allotment users and locals who grow fruit and veg near me give excess produce to our local food bank.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1762 on: July 1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm »
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back

Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1763 on: July 1, 2022, 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Love the tartan Roy, is that your own clan?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1764 on: July 1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm »
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs

Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1765 on: July 1, 2022, 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 10:09:42 pm
Thats my wifes dad and one of her brothers and they hired kilts

Heres mine Debs



Nice 👍
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1766 on: July 2, 2022, 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2022, 08:16:51 pm
On the photos front btw, Hinesy married us - this is him in one of the other wee pockets that gets light on our big day a few years back



Is that him on the left eyeing the dog?  Looks like Ged from that profile.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1767 on: July 3, 2022, 04:25:43 pm »
Went away on Friday night, came back on Saturday morning and the squirrels had broken into the bird feeder, nicked all the sunflower seeds and buried them around the garden. Around 30-50 holes in the lawn. Bastards.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:18:32 am »
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

And yeah thats Hinesy checking in with Bonny the dog. Handsome chap!

Cormorant that service is pretty brilliant eh?

Only update here is that for the first time ever since we arrived here the burn (stream) has gone bone dry and everythings slowly getting parched. Had our first spuds though, which was magic!
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 08:35:59 am »
My onions have bolted FFS 😡 the one thing that hasn't been battered by the winds we've had and now the one day of hot weather has conned them into thinking they were on fire!

At least I can freeze them so still use them I've just got to chop 120 of them in one go 🤦
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 09:33:24 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:18:32 am
Our one does that on next doors grass but its all wild anyway. Grey or red squirrels?

Grey. Sorted it out:





Took them over to the local cemetery where they can bury their nuts til their hearts are content.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 