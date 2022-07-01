Great photos there Roy. Really nice to actually see what someone is talking about. Your trees are much more mature than I had imagined. Went to post some pics of my my little patio site a week or so ago and hit some problems. Thought it would be nice and easy but the images on my phone were too big in terms of file size to post.



Met up with a longtime friend a couple of days ago. He has a garden centre literally across the road from the family house in a municipal park. We ended up unintentionally walking around the private part of it and got asked what we were doing by one of the members of staff. Got chatting to the guy and it turns out that they have a quarter of million plants on the go at any one time, teach local residents how to grow veg, let their members take any excess crops home but give most of their harvest to local soup kitchens. Would have signed up on the spot if I lived anywhere in the vicinity.