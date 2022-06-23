« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 12:07:16 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 11:43:02 am
The pics are tremendous!

Quick question - our Virginia Creeper... we think it's dead (for some reason - it's gone strong for years and years but there's no sign of foliage this year... usually there is). Anyone heard of one of those passing away for not much reason? We have a little shoot from the foot of it coming through so all is not lost... but the gable end of the back of the house is gonna look a little bare if it goes. *sobs*

We had some all over the front of our old house. Looked really nice, especially in autumn as the leaves turned red (although a pain in the arse to sweep up!). Anyway, we got someone round to tidy it up one spring and they cut it back so much that it never grew back. Still go past the old house and it looks pretty bare. :(

But that was human incompetence rather than any disease or anything like that.
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 01:52:47 pm
Ta both - looking at it, and looking at the gardening forums after googling it, it does seem that drought can kill it (either restricting foliage to the top and the ground level, or just ground level, or killing it).

It has been incredibly dry here - the streams have run dry in some places even (and I've never seen that happen in this general area - it's come close at times, but there's literally no water in places). We have a climbing hydrangea that's wilting regularly (we do have a stream that does have water, so I have a little well dug from that and I water with gorilla tubs of water taken from there)... so I think the dry weather's taken it to the brink and it's effectively binned off the bits it can't keep alive. That's guesswork mind... but I suppose we'll just need to see if it comes back to life over the course of the autumn. It's in a pot too, which maybe makes it worse. We have ivy at the other side and the wisteria growing from round the corner so it'll not even be noticable in a few years' time... but harumph. I don't like things dying!
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 02:17:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 01:52:47 pm
Ta both - looking at it, and looking at the gardening forums after googling it, it does seem that drought can kill it (either restricting foliage to the top and the ground level, or just ground level, or killing it).

It has been incredibly dry here - the streams have run dry in some places even (and I've never seen that happen in this general area - it's come close at times, but there's literally no water in places). We have a climbing hydrangea that's wilting regularly (we do have a stream that does have water, so I have a little well dug from that and I water with gorilla tubs of water taken from there)... so I think the dry weather's taken it to the brink and it's effectively binned off the bits it can't keep alive. That's guesswork mind... but I suppose we'll just need to see if it comes back to life over the course of the autumn. It's in a pot too, which maybe makes it worse. We have ivy at the other side and the wisteria growing from round the corner so it'll not even be noticable in a few years' time... but harumph. I don't like things dying!

I'd give it an absolute drenching for a few days Roy it might just come back. 

Have you done the bark test to see if it is actually dead as they can fool you?

My solanum that I thought was a complete gonner last autumn after the gales burnt it to a crisp is back to fully alive and thriving 😁
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 03:06:32 pm
Worth a go isn't it? Hopefully it's still got a few miles left on the clock!

Done. I'll keep that going for a bit - I think I underestimated how dry it was.
.adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 03:20:40 pm
We used to have a Virginia Creeper on the back of the house before we built an extension a couple of years ago. It survived the mega hot summer of 2018 so I'd be surprised it it has popped its clogs this year because of the heat, Roy.

Here's what ours used to look like. I really miss it.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 03:36:58 pm
In getting PTSD looking at that with memories of sweeping up out the front. And having to open the upstairs windows to pull/cut it away from the guttering. :D
.adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 03:49:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 03:36:58 pm
In getting PTSD looking at that with memories of sweeping up out the front. And having to open the upstairs windows to pull/cut it away from the guttering. :D

Haha. Did take some maintenance. Always tried to keep it at windowsill level but would wake up some mornings and it'd started to crawl up the windows overnight.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 07:10:43 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 03:06:32 pm
Worth a go isn't it? Hopefully it's still got a few miles left on the clock!

Done. I'll keep that going for a bit - I think I underestimated how dry it was.

Absolutely it is mate, they're too beautiful to give up on it for the sake of a good watering.

It's been really dry here too, made worse with the constant wind so I'm  watering every night pretty much.
El_Frank

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 23, 2022, 07:28:10 pm
I've got a question that's perhaps best asked in here.
I go for a walk every morning and part of that walk is through meadows with long grass and various wild things growing within. As I'm walking the trail, and not touching the grass, I can hear cracking sounds coming from all directions in the long grass. What the hell is this? I've tried a search but all I'm getting is possible seed pods cracking open in the heat, but I dunno. Anyone?
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 24, 2022, 03:08:08 pm
Might be that or things like yellow rattle popping maybe?

Ta for the ivy help - that's some specimen you had there!
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
June 24, 2022, 10:48:49 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?

I did mate 😯

And Man utd are still arguing over who got more chips and what's for pudding 😂😂

royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 08:14:32 am
;D

We tested it and sure enough it was dead as a Dodo. RIP YNWA.
Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 08:52:11 am
Quote from: royhendo on June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?

Yeah.  Thought it was great.
