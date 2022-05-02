Have a plum tree - it's gotten outta hand and needs pruning. Point is, it's really old, covered in moss and it's showing some rot, but still produces an impressive amount of fruit - so really do not want to kill it.



Question is, when is the best time of year to prune a (old) plum tree? I belive I read somewhere that plumtrees have lots of sap, meaning that you can pretty much do it whenever you want. Others say in spring, others again say late summer, (and there's a difference between fruit with stones and fruit with cores and so forth)..



Soo, when? Anyone?



Ta