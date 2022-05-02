« previous next »
Quote from: royhendo on May  2, 2022, 10:32:43 am
Anyone know what kind of tree this is?





Could be an Hinoki cypress.
Looks a bit more like a Lawsons Cypress to me.
I'm trying to identify some trees in my garden, but my botanic knowledge is fairly basic - can anyone identify any of these?
Ta guys!

I think we have the third one too Zeppelin. Dont know what it is tho!
Quote from: Zeppelin on May  2, 2022, 04:02:55 pm
I'm trying to identify some trees in my garden, but my botanic knowledge is fairly basic - can anyone identify any of these?

3rd one is a buddleia or butterfly bush and will have either purple or white flowers in the summer.

I recognise all the others but can't remember their names 🤦
Thompson and Morgan have an offer on.

Nurserymans Choice Perennial Mix 36 Plugs + 5 seeds

Hardy Perennial

https://www.thompson-morgan.com/p/nurserymans-choice-perennial-mix-36-plugs-5-seeds/wkf0172TM

Sign up for an account and them put this code in TM_TN3002W  you just pay £5.99 delivery,the free packs of seeds should be worth that alone.
Thats brilliant! Ta mate thats gonna be great in our new bit
Have a plum tree - it's gotten outta hand and needs pruning. Point is, it's really old, covered in moss and it's showing some rot, but still produces an impressive amount of fruit - so really do not want to kill it.

Question is, when is the best time of year to prune a (old) plum tree? I belive I read somewhere that plumtrees have lots of sap, meaning that you can pretty much do it whenever you want. Others say in spring, others again say late summer, (and there's a difference between fruit with stones and fruit with cores and so forth)..

Soo, when? Anyone?

Ta
Quote from: Ycuzz on May  5, 2022, 03:02:05 pm
Have a plum tree - it's gotten outta hand and needs pruning. Point is, it's really old, covered in moss and it's showing some rot, but still produces an impressive amount of fruit - so really do not want to kill it.

Question is, when is the best time of year to prune a (old) plum tree? I belive I read somewhere that plumtrees have lots of sap, meaning that you can pretty much do it whenever you want. Others say in spring, others again say late summer, (and there's a difference between fruit with stones and fruit with cores and so forth)..

Soo, when? Anyone?

Ta

It's a funny one this mate cos I was asking the same thing a couple of months ago - this is quite good.
https://www.rhs.org.uk/fruit/plums/pruning#:~:text=Plum%20trees%20do%20not%20require,infection%20by%20silver%20leaf%20disease.

Our main plum tree is half dead (literally - one side is rotting), so we stuck the newer pruned suckers in the ground - anyway three of them have rooted - so you might get a new tree or two for nothing.
Ok, think I'll get to it in... 'not so long', then.

And good tip re planting the pruned ones, gonna give that a go. Thanks mate
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  2, 2022, 05:41:07 pm
Thompson and Morgan have an offer on.

Nurserymans Choice Perennial Mix 36 Plugs + 5 seeds

Hardy Perennial

https://www.thompson-morgan.com/p/nurserymans-choice-perennial-mix-36-plugs-5-seeds/wkf0172TM

Sign up for an account and them put this code in TM_TN3002W  you just pay £5.99 delivery,the free packs of seeds should be worth that alone.

This is worth a bump I reckon
Not sure if that will still be live but this is one from Suttons (basically the same company)

48 Perennials order code SUSN562 (ends at midnight)

https://www.suttons.co.uk/flower-plants/all/nurserymans-choice-perennial-mix_mh9302

I didn't really need any more but got them as I wanted some tomatoes
If anyone is interested that free offer has been extended until 12am tomorrow.
Surprised there were no x rated posts in here yesterday what with it being #nakedgardeningday

Disappointing :)
Quote from: duvva on May  8, 2022, 05:52:52 pm
Surprised there were no x rated posts in here yesterday what with it being #nakedgardeningday

Disappointing :)


I was going to post a picture of my support for the day but I once got a warning for posting a picture of Frank Butcher in stockings and suspenders,so I thought better of it  ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  7, 2022, 01:29:02 pm
Not sure if that will still be live but this is one from Suttons (basically the same company)

48 Perennials order code SUSN562 (ends at midnight)

https://www.suttons.co.uk/flower-plants/all/nurserymans-choice-perennial-mix_mh9302

I didn't really need any more but got them as I wanted some tomatoes

Ah man you are the DON!
BTW folks, the warm weekend was a revelation on the composting front - first time I've ever opened that gumtree tumbler and steam was billowing out of it.

Meanwhile the mesh bays are decaying down material really quickly - it seems to be working really well. It's this set up.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcgSrG8IQDK/

Quote from: royhendo on May  9, 2022, 12:31:15 pm
BTW folks, the warm weekend was a revelation on the composting front - first time I've ever opened that gumtree tumbler and steam was billowing out of it.

Meanwhile the mesh bays are decaying down material really quickly - it seems to be working really well. It's this set up.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcgSrG8IQDK/

My composts are failing miserably again.  I just can't get enough heat into the 2 biggest ones so they're not breaking down properly and I'm having to sieve it before using it.

A right pain in the arse!

I just don't seem to be able to get enough brown stuff in there in comparison to the green 🤷

Quote from: reddebs on May  9, 2022, 03:32:53 pm
My composts are failing miserably again.  I just can't get enough heat into the 2 biggest ones so they're not breaking down properly and I'm having to sieve it before using it.

A right pain in the arse!

I just don't seem to be able to get enough brown stuff in there in comparison to the green 🤷

Have you tried wrapping it with pond liner or bin bags  ?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  9, 2022, 03:35:26 pm
Have you tried wrapping it with pond liner or bin bags  ?

No I hadn't but it's a bit big. 

They're made out of pallets and sit side by side so measure about 7ft X 4ft and about 5ft high 🤷
Quote from: reddebs on May  9, 2022, 05:03:50 pm
No I hadn't but it's a bit big. 

They're made out of pallets and sit side by side so measure about 7ft X 4ft and about 5ft high 🤷

Pond liner isn't that expensive & it would certainly heat it up.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  9, 2022, 07:26:44 pm
Pond liner isn't that expensive & it would certainly heat it up.

It's plastic though so I'd rather get a load of newspapers off someone and buy a bale of straw or some wood chip then cover it with cardboard to see if that works.
Just looking out onto my garden on this wet Wednesday and was admiring my Japanese Maple when I remembered this post from 10 years ago.

Quote from: Buck Pete on May 28, 2012, 04:39:57 pm

The Pride and joy of my garden though is my Acer Palmatum (Japanese Maple). I chose the 'Bloodgood' cultivar for its potential for lovely dark red leaves.  When i took delivery of the sorry looking cultivar in the Spring of 2011 I was most disappointed but planted it anyway. It made a slight bit of progress during 2011...But this year it has probably tripled in size and has loads of luscious dark red leaves and is looking bloody great.


Now 11 years old, its still my pride and joy. 

As some of the daft females on my Facebook feed would say "aww he's so grown up"  :)

I was planning on purchasing a Chapin 20 or 24 volt backpack sprayer in a few months, but there are numerous negative reviews for both models(battery issues, leaking, etc.).
Have you had any problems?
Would you recommend the 20 or 24 volt?
Is there another electric sprayer you would recommend in a similar price range?
I have read some reviews in this site.
Thank you.
Quote from: royhendo on May  2, 2022, 07:21:06 pm
Thats brilliant! Ta mate thats gonna be great in our new bit

Took delivery today and got a decent mix (6 plugs of each) that were all healthy.

Most happy with the seeds though (£11.57 worth) as they're the ones on the listing and not pot luck,saved me having to get some French Marigolds that I needed for companion planting,some more scented sweet peas,wild primrose,double cosmos and a pack of lobelia.
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 11, 2022, 11:45:01 am
Just looking out onto my garden on this wet Wednesday and was admiring my Japanese Maple when I remembered this post from 10 years ago.

Love that pic mate, gorgeous. I've got a small 2-year old one. I moved it last year when it seemed suffering but its livened up now.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 11, 2022, 07:09:54 pm
Took delivery today and got a decent mix (6 plugs of each) that were all healthy.

Most happy with the seeds though (£11.57 worth) as they're the ones on the listing and not pot luck,saved me having to get some French Marigolds that I needed for companion planting,some more scented sweet peas,wild primrose,double cosmos and a pack of lobelia.

Mine came today. My cousin is coming tomorrow so I'll share them all with her. She loves getting things going for me in her greenhouse.
Quote from: John C on May 11, 2022, 09:12:44 pm
Mine came today. My cousin is coming tomorrow so I'll share them all with her. She loves getting things going for me in her greenhouse.


Lucky sod.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  9, 2022, 03:35:26 pm
Have you tried wrapping it with pond liner or bin bags  ?

Tin foil I was thinking on mine. But putting the holes/chimneys in really helped on mine - I'm starting a new set now once I've emptied them.

The 'hot bin' composters are proper insulated polystyrene jobbies. There's an irish fella who made his own on youtube which was quite good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP20LkAZJIc
Got a Peony in the most gorgeous dark red last year

Was minding my old man with Alzheimers so when winter came I put her in the garage and watered her every couple weeks and since I brought her out I've lavished her but astutely as you do for flowers. So tomato feed a couple times otherwise just shine and rain which I don't as yet control

She is beaming lately. Absolutely gorgeous to me..

