Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1600 on: April 3, 2022, 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  3, 2022, 08:53:51 pm
Oh I know mate and I'm tempted to get some of those tree lillies when they're next on offer but I'm not sure where I could put them,only place where they wouldn't look out of place is round the back but they'd just become football magnets if I did that.

They do look amazing though so I might have to get my mother a load and enjoy them vicariously.

https://www.suttons.co.uk/search/go?w=tree%20lillies

Starting to think that one of the worst things I ever did is sign up for suttons  ;D

Haha they're not daft mate.  They get you hooked then reel you in with tempting little "extras" you don't really need but it's a bargain so you can't resist.

I needed some more terracotta pots but refuse to pay some of the ridiculous prices you see usually.  Then I saw B&Q had some so called today to buy some but had to put blinkers on to walk past all of the perennials and not be tempted to browse 🤦
Offline harryc

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1601 on: April 8, 2022, 02:56:09 pm »
Sun out today and Acers all back to life, always look beautiful when the leaves first start appearing.

Tree lilies along with normal lilies sprouting out.

Had a poke around the tree ferns and glad to see both have solid knuckles.

Must basjoo have stopped growing with the recent frosts but really glad we had a relatively mild winter so lost no height, should be over 10ft by the end of summer 😁
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1602 on: April 8, 2022, 07:08:48 pm »
Lads n lasses - a question - we have a neighbour who, bless him, cuts down hedges on his boundary. Hes a nice old man but hes growing veg now and figures hes entitled. He probably is based on a right to light but I put a screen up when he first did it cos it was 3 months before we got married in our garden - it went from being totally enclosed to open on one side at that boundary.

Anyway fast forward almost three years and theres a honeysuckle growing up the screen but its not evergreen, and its not covering the area very quickly at all.

Its a mostly shady area although it does get nice sun a few hours each day. What do you reckon would screen off the structure best over a couple of years folks?

I was thinking about an Ivy or a climbing hydrangea but any ideas? I tried a kiwi but it died
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1603 on: April 8, 2022, 08:21:22 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April  8, 2022, 07:08:48 pm

Russian vine Roy. 

It'll cover it in no time but it'll cover everything else in the vicinity too so you'd need to keep on top of pruning it 😁
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1604 on: April 8, 2022, 08:27:08 pm »
Sweetpeas are good for that,hardy and easy to grow.


Now I have a question,one of my begonias is starting to get some yellow spots,what feed do you guys use ?

Desperate for last frost because they're dying to get outside.
Offline Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1605 on: April 8, 2022, 08:32:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April  8, 2022, 07:08:48 pm
Lads n lasses - a question - we have a neighbour who, bless him, cuts down hedges on his boundary. Hes a nice old man but hes growing veg now and figures hes entitled. He probably is based on a right to light but I put a screen up when he first did it cos it was 3 months before we got married in our garden - it went from being totally enclosed to open on one side at that boundary.

Anyway fast forward almost three years and theres a honeysuckle growing up the screen but its not evergreen, and its not covering the area very quickly at all.

Its a mostly shady area although it does get nice sun a few hours each day. What do you reckon would screen off the structure best over a couple of years folks?

I was thinking about an Ivy or a climbing hydrangea but any ideas? I tried a kiwi but it died

Climbing hydrangeas are lovely but they take a while to get going;if you're in a hurry I'd go with Debs' suggestion.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1606 on: April 8, 2022, 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  8, 2022, 08:27:08 pm
Sweetpeas are good for that,hardy and easy to grow.


Now I have a question,one of my begonias is starting to get some yellow spots,what feed do you guys use ?

Desperate for last frost because they're dying to get outside.

They're miles ahead of mine then mate, there's only one with leaves so far 😯

We use liquid tomato feed for ours but no idea if that's the right thing.
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1607 on: April 9, 2022, 07:28:34 am »
A Russian vine you say *scarpers to investigate*
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1608 on: April 10, 2022, 02:57:13 pm »
Honeysuckle Roy, scent is fantastic.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1609 on: April 10, 2022, 03:28:29 pm »
I've been at my sister's last week and brought back a selection of plants she'd got for me from work.

Hellebores, hardy geraniums, hostas, hebes, euphorbia, yarrow and others that I can't remember the names of.

I can always rely on her for the most crazy things too.  I've been looking at buying a hazel sapling, not just because it's a nice native tree but so the red squirrels can have the nuts.

As she was showing me what plants she'd got for me I said I'd like to try and find one whilst I was there (she lives in a forest) and she just pointed and said, there's two in the pond you can have 😂

How bonkers is that!  She's been collecting them while out on her walks so she can make a hedge.

Think I'm pretty much set now ready for summer, everything's doing well inside and out. 

I just need to get some compost cos I've run out and apparently some iron feed for the Camelia and I'm set until the seedlings and bedding plants are ready to go in next month.

How's everyone else getting on?
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1610 on: April 11, 2022, 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 10, 2022, 02:57:13 pm
Honeysuckle Roy, scent is fantastic.

D'you know mate, that's the one thing I have got on it just now - it's a bit piddly though - doesn't cover the surface. Nice though!

I'm definitely gonna try and learn what Hazel saplings look like Debs - our squirrels are happy with the peanuts but you can tell what they prefer when you see the discarded Hazel bits down the bottom of the garden. I want pine martens in - they're nearby now (saw one knocked over on the road in the Autumn).
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1611 on: April 11, 2022, 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 11, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
D'you know mate, that's the one thing I have got on it just now - it's a bit piddly though - doesn't cover the surface. Nice though!

I'm definitely gonna try and learn what Hazel saplings look like Debs - our squirrels are happy with the peanuts but you can tell what they prefer when you see the discarded Hazel bits down the bottom of the garden. I want pine martens in - they're nearby now (saw one knocked over on the road in the Autumn).

Of course you're in/near woodland aren't you!

Hazel saplings are a bit sprawly, as in branches in all directions.  They might still have their catkins on where you are so quite easy to identify.  If not then they have pointy, wavey patterned leaves.

Wow pine Martin's how fabulous!  I don't blame you for trying to attract them into the garden.  I'd love to see something like that.

Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1612 on: April 12, 2022, 11:44:31 am »
So are they a bit like Beech leaves but jaggier and waftier?
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1613 on: April 12, 2022, 04:17:30 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 12, 2022, 11:44:31 am
So are they a bit like Beech leaves but jaggier and waftier?

Yeah pretty much Roy.
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1614 on: April 12, 2022, 04:55:39 pm »
Ta Debs - I think maybe we already have one hanging over from a neighbour's garden. We've christened the squirrel Nutella. She's scared of pigeons and hides in a wee pine tree till they go away, then gets stuck into the nut feeders.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1615 on: April 12, 2022, 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 12, 2022, 04:55:39 pm
Ta Debs - I think maybe we already have one hanging over from a neighbour's garden. We've christened the squirrel Nutella. She's scared of pigeons and hides in a wee pine tree till they go away, then gets stuck into the nut feeders.

Good name 😁
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 07:48:35 pm »
Checking on my new wildflowers that I planted over the autumn some are starting tp flower haven't seen any butterfly's yet but lots of bumblebees never seen so many in my garden hopefully the butterfly etc will appear soon
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 10:29:22 pm »
Its all about to go boomf Trada!
Offline royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 12, 2022, 05:07:18 pm
Good name 😁

Shes wonderful - shit scared of the pigeons though
