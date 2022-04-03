I've been at my sister's last week and brought back a selection of plants she'd got for me from work.



Hellebores, hardy geraniums, hostas, hebes, euphorbia, yarrow and others that I can't remember the names of.



I can always rely on her for the most crazy things too. I've been looking at buying a hazel sapling, not just because it's a nice native tree but so the red squirrels can have the nuts.



As she was showing me what plants she'd got for me I said I'd like to try and find one whilst I was there (she lives in a forest) and she just pointed and said, there's two in the pond you can have 😂



How bonkers is that! She's been collecting them while out on her walks so she can make a hedge.



Think I'm pretty much set now ready for summer, everything's doing well inside and out.



I just need to get some compost cos I've run out and apparently some iron feed for the Camelia and I'm set until the seedlings and bedding plants are ready to go in next month.



How's everyone else getting on?

