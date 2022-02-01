I'm not really doing much now, just pottering round seeing what's appearing.



We're in that weird faze where it's theoretically too early to start stuff but the temperatures are mild enough to do so. You just know that as soon as you do we'll get a month of frozen ground 😂



My composting has done really well considering I thought it was failing miserably last summer. The only bit that hasn't worked is the hot compost but it was never a must have as I've got 3 others on the go.



I've already emptied the small one and half the 2nd one onto the veg plots and borders in September which was surprising as they were only started probably late April/May and it was beautiful black, loamy compost.



I can't wait to get going again though but I'm really suffering with back, hip and pelvic pain so although the mind is willing the body isn't capable. I've got a physio appointment on the 21st so once I've got a diagnosis and some excersises to do hopefully I can get stuck in.