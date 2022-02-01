Lovely!
I'm sorry I missed this Debs. It's been on hold pending things starting to sprout, because the plastic coverings over the wild bit of the garden have been on for about 8 months now. I've turned them over in some bits this week now it's starting to get lighter, and the only things still alive are the bulbs (daffs), and occasional last remnants of some kind of rhizome/creeping thing that I think might be ground elder (it has little bobbles of 'fuel' around each root, and it's amazing how many of the little f@ckers have managed to survive. I'm not actually 100% sure it's ground elder... but regardless, its days are numbered cos I'm gonna replace the plastic with the no dig cardboard and earth layer soon, and that should finish it off. And we'll have loads of veg hopefully!
So much wind damage though to the trees...
The winds have been savage since October time and my Solanum is still looking on deaths door but thankfully it's the only thing that's suffered and I'm still hoping it'll pull through.
Ground elder is a pain and so hard to get rid of but your cardboard idea should sort it out. We're plagued with angelica here but I'm gradually getting rid of it bit by bit.
I've still not been able to start on the pond since the hole was dug as it's been full of water ever since, which I know, it's a pond so it should have water in it but I need to get the liner in and finish off with boulders round the edges.
I bought my onion sets last week ready to go in next month but I'm doing my spuds in bags this year so the rabbits can't dig them up and I'll do some earlies, 2nd earlies and some main crop rather than just 2nd earlies like last year.
Still lots to do, as is always the case with a garden but the results are worth it.