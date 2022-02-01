« previous next »
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
February 1, 2022, 05:37:44 pm
Quote from: royhendo on February  1, 2022, 05:08:14 pm
I'm sorry I missed this Debs. It's been on hold pending things starting to sprout, because the plastic coverings over the wild bit of the garden have been on for about 8 months now. I've turned them over in some bits this week now it's starting to get lighter, and the only things still alive are the bulbs (daffs), and occasional last remnants of some kind of rhizome/creeping thing that I think might be ground elder (it has little bobbles of 'fuel' around each root, and it's amazing how many of the little f@ckers have managed to survive. I'm not actually 100% sure it's ground elder... but regardless, its days are numbered cos I'm gonna replace the plastic with the no dig cardboard and earth layer soon, and that should finish it off. And we'll have loads of veg hopefully!

So much wind damage though to the trees...

The winds have been savage since October time and my Solanum is still looking on deaths door but thankfully it's the only thing that's suffered and I'm still hoping it'll pull through.

Ground elder is a pain and so hard to get rid of but your cardboard idea should sort it out.  We're plagued with angelica here but I'm gradually getting rid of it bit by bit. 

I've still not been able to start on the pond since the hole was dug as it's been full of water ever since, which I know, it's a pond so it should have water in it but I need to get the liner in and finish off with boulders round the edges.

I bought my onion sets last week ready to go in next month but I'm doing my spuds in bags this year so the rabbits can't dig them up and I'll do some earlies, 2nd earlies and some main crop rather than just 2nd earlies like last year.

Still lots to do, as is always the case with a garden but the results are worth it.

royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
February 9, 2022, 05:34:02 pm
I'm about to do the same with spuds and beetroot I think Debs (as well as a few other things - we're just starting out really so only gonna try a few things extra - spuds, beetroot, kale, spinach, and I can't remember the others - oh, and beans).

The polythene's been an incredible success - I've cleared a massive area now and there's nothing there any more - just a clean slate to do the cardboard and mulch over (I think - I'll maybe still have a 'moat' of weed membrane to make sure the nasties don't creep back into the big centre bit that was clear from last year).

The only problem is I'm now making about four new beds, but stuff it - we'll figure it out. Really do recommend that Charles Dowding approach though for anybody who's got ground ridden with the real horrible weeds that creep and infest the place.

Composting side isn't going so well yet though - that'll be my other big job this year - to make a space to do that properly.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
February 9, 2022, 06:02:46 pm
I'm not really doing much now, just pottering round seeing what's appearing. 

We're in that weird faze where it's theoretically too early to start stuff but the temperatures are mild enough to do so.  You just know that as soon as you do we'll get a month of frozen ground 😂

My composting has done really well considering I thought it was failing miserably last summer.  The only bit that hasn't worked is the hot compost but it was never a must have as I've got 3 others on the go.

I've already emptied the small one and half the 2nd one onto the veg plots and borders in September which was surprising as they were only started probably late April/May and it was beautiful black, loamy compost.

I can't wait to get going again though but I'm really suffering with back, hip and pelvic pain so although the mind is willing the body isn't capable.  I've got a physio appointment on the 21st so once I've got a diagnosis and some excersises to do hopefully I can get stuck in.
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
February 14, 2022, 07:43:37 pm
Hope that eases Debs, what a nightmare!
Filler.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
February 14, 2022, 09:27:18 pm
Quote from: royhendo on February  9, 2022, 05:34:02 pm
I'm about to do the same with spuds and beetroot I think Debs (as well as a few other things - we're just starting out really so only gonna try a few things extra - spuds, beetroot, kale, spinach, and I can't remember the others - oh, and beans).

Asparagus. Give that a go this year. 2 ft x 2ft. Just a small patch. Yes, you won't eat any asparagus for a few years but it'll be so worth it in the end. That's what I keep telling myself anyway... 4th year in a row where I try and get an established patch going ;D Home grown spinach I could eat every day. Hoping to grow purple sprouting broccoli this year... that's another veg (like asparagus) that really benefits from being cut down and thrown into the pot quickly apparently. Here's hoping I can review this at some stage!
Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Wont be doing much this weekend, needs a pre Spring going over but its a bit windy here in Dublin.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 08:03:49 am
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Wont be doing much this weekend, needs a pre Spring going over but its a bit windy here in Dublin.

Understatement of the year 😂
Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 09:01:22 am
It's pissing down here,the long awaited (and much needed) tidy up will have to wait.
