Just got a little book on hot composting. Anyone done that? We have a little glen just at the bottom of our garden that's overgrown with 10 foot nettles and various other things, so there's a massive amount of stuff there just on the wilt/turn, and we're pruning our trees, which has led to about an oak tree's worth of tree shreddings.



I'm gonna give it a go, but no idea how to get the mix right.