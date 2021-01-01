« previous next »
Thanks for your help above guys - its prep for next year and veg then!

On the dry border Debs, hows the light - is the hedge blocking it?

Yeah it's blocking the light and the view so it'll be coming down to just above the height of the fence soon, so about 4ft.

The south west corner where the camellia and rhodedendron is we'll keep a bit higher as I know they don't like it too hot and that's where the privet is which is really pretty when it flowers.

To be honest I'll probably fill it with pots rather than plant stuff as I genuinely don't see how anything can grow there even though it has.  Come to think of it the kerria we put in is doing really well.

I've bought a metal archway for the rose to climb over and I've no idea how I'll get the spikes into the ground now to secure it 🤦
Strawberry plants..

Got a good little crop of a decent plant purchased a few months back..didn't know you had to clip the runners to aid growth..novice at greenfingery stuff as you can tell.
Anyways..had a go at rooting some of the runners, a few have survived, will they survive a winter or do you have to bring them indoors or house them?
Well there are a lot of plants that like those conditions Debs - Euphorbia is the one that springs to mind. Astrantia, astilbe, foxglove, Japanese anenome, loosestrife, echinops oh and ferns.
Medellin ours sat outside the whole time - one plant is now about a dozen two years on, theyre great!
Strawberry plants..

Got a good little crop of a decent plant purchased a few months back..didn't know you had to clip the runners to aid growth..novice at greenfingery stuff as you can tell.
Anyways..had a go at rooting some of the runners, a few have survived, will they survive a winter or do you have to bring them indoors or house them?

Strawberries are tough as old boots mate.  A couple of plants rapidly turns into a few, and so on, and so on.  The runners just root themselves if they are touching soil.
Well there are a lot of plants that like those conditions Debs - Euphorbia is the one that springs to mind. Astrantia, astilbe, foxglove, Japanese anenome, loosestrife, echinops oh and ferns.

That's brill thanks Roy.

I'd thought about ferns earlier as there's some growing the other side of the fence and we had foxgloves on that side and on the pebble path that seperates the lawn from the border.

I'll do some research on those others as I'm not sure what some of them look like.

I've got one corner left to clear of undergrowth which currently has a beautiful stone water feature but you can't see it as it's set so far back.  There's also some iris still flowering in there which I'll move come the autumn and we'll probably relocate the fountain too.

I've got a nice big white hydrangea currently in a pot which can go in there then we'll set up an irrigation system using the pipe to the water feature so that it should never get too dry.

I should add we have our own water supply from natural springs so no meter to worry about 😁
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:07:08 pm
Strawberry plants..

Got a good little crop of a decent plant purchased a few months back..didn't know you had to clip the runners to aid growth..novice at greenfingery stuff as you can tell.
Anyways..had a go at rooting some of the runners, a few have survived, will they survive a winter or do you have to bring them indoors or house them?

Total novice here as well. Guess it's a mixture of what you want to grow, picking up tips online plus trial and error. Doing some container gardening here on my patio and it's going fine in the main. Some things are weird and defy logic (to my mind at least). Got two begonias going, one has gone dormant, the other is thriving with new growth. Both sat next to each other.

Planted some wildflower seeds in a 40cm square pot in May. Got 3 weeks in and my seedlings got destroyed overnight (by a cat I think). Planted another pack straight away, covered with mesh (removed the mesh a few days ago) and now the pot is absolutely full of strong growth. Tallest one is approx 1ft in height after 5 weeks, but the amount of variety in such a small space is astounding. Got my first bud a few days ago. Not expecting too much this year but using it as a learning experience.

Anyway, back to strawberries/newbie gardening. One of my workmates grew some last year. Equally as inexperienced as us by the sound of things. This year she prepared and has already got strawberries, carrots, sprouts and is growing corn on the cob and beetroot. She sent me some photos of them a few days ago and all of them are coming along nicely. Thinking of starting properly here next year but keeping it fairly easy by growing potatoes in a trough outside the patio doors that exit onto the garden.
Cheers all, never expected Strawberry plants to be hardy..they certainly dont look it.
All I knew really was not to expect a return on a plant until year 2.
