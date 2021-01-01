Strawberry plants..



Got a good little crop of a decent plant purchased a few months back..didn't know you had to clip the runners to aid growth..novice at greenfingery stuff as you can tell.

Anyways..had a go at rooting some of the runners, a few have survived, will they survive a winter or do you have to bring them indoors or house them?



Total novice here as well. Guess it's a mixture of what you want to grow, picking up tips online plus trial and error. Doing some container gardening here on my patio and it's going fine in the main. Some things are weird and defy logic (to my mind at least). Got two begonias going, one has gone dormant, the other is thriving with new growth. Both sat next to each other.Planted some wildflower seeds in a 40cm square pot in May. Got 3 weeks in and my seedlings got destroyed overnight (by a cat I think). Planted another pack straight away, covered with mesh (removed the mesh a few days ago) and now the pot is absolutely full of strong growth. Tallest one is approx 1ft in height after 5 weeks, but the amount of variety in such a small space is astounding. Got my first bud a few days ago. Not expecting too much this year but using it as a learning experience.Anyway, back to strawberries/newbie gardening. One of my workmates grew some last year. Equally as inexperienced as us by the sound of things. This year she prepared and has already got strawberries, carrots, sprouts and is growing corn on the cob and beetroot. She sent me some photos of them a few days ago and all of them are coming along nicely. Thinking of starting properly here next year but keeping it fairly easy by growing potatoes in a trough outside the patio doors that exit onto the garden.