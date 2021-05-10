Any tips on lawnmowers are very welcome as mine is buggered so looking to replace with a self propel option. Three quarters of an acre to mow so will be a good workout and due to the size of the lawn I cant just go with the cheapest as lawnmower will be under pressure / so will I. Was looking at the brands Weibang, Castlegarden or Stihl so any mowing expert here? Yes I should buy a goat



Haha - a goat (or sheep) will probably cost you more in the long run - great fun, but can be a right pain in the ass!I bought our Honda about eight years ago having spent far too long struggling with an ancient Briggs and Stratton engined machine that we inherited. It was an utter pig to start and my missus hated the thing.Eventually I went to a local specialist garden machinery place for advice and came out with a Honda (push along rather than self-propelled). I asked if there was anything I needed to look out for regarding maintennance or faults and the bloke said: "Hard to say, once we sell them we never see them again..."I have to say the Honda has been great, the soft pull start was a joy after knocking myself senseless with the old one. It works every time, even when it has been in the shed all winter. The height adjustment and grass collection is really well designed, it never clogs up and takes a lot of the effort out of mowing. Maintennance, as promised, has been non-existant.Everyone seems to love Honda petrol engines - I've had them in different generators and motor bikes and can't really disagree. I have used Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws and brushcutters, and have my own Stihl hedgecutter and they have all been great. I do believe get what you pay for with this kind of kit, and while don't like the asymmetric handle on some of the Stihl mowers, there is no reason to believe they aren't every bit as good, even if they do use B&S engines.Can't comment on Weibang or Castelgarden as I haven't used either - perhaps speak to local contractors if you see them around, if a particular machine has a weakness they will find out about it pretty quickly.With 3/4 of an acre, and if you haven't got too many fiddly bits, I would say get the biggest deck you can sensibly afford, even if it means dropping down a model and skipping some of the add-ons.