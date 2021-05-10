« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 95240 times)

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1320 on: May 10, 2021, 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  9, 2021, 07:38:53 pm
Cheers bud 👍

Oh i see what you did there ;D
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1321 on: May 13, 2021, 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: .adam on September 17, 2020, 09:06:32 am
A question which I am hoping someone can help with.

We have a pretty well established "flamingo" willow tree. Looks like one of these:



We have an extension built last year and a new patio put on the back and the fellas basically patioed right up to the base of the willow tree. In essence, they cut a hole to fit around the base of the tree but then patioed completely around it.

This year, it has really struggled and is twiggy and lacking in foliage. My thoughts are that because it had patio all around it, it couldn't get the moisture it needs (since nothing else has changed, this can be the only explanation).

I've chipped up the patio around its base and built this to help it get more water. I've filled the 'basin' with compost and have been watering it each night and giving it some feed to give it a boost.



Problem is I'm not really seeing any tangible improvement - it's been over about six weeks now since I put that in.

The tree is probably about 7-8 foot so in reality, I probably haven't opened up enough patio to get to all of its roots but I can't open up any more otherwise it'll destroy the usable patio.

Any suggestions on what I can do?

An update on this now we're a year on. It looks like it's never going to get back to what it was. My parents have identical trees in their garden and theirs are now full of leaves, mine has none and it used to be magnificent - loads of leaves with beautiful light pinks leaf tips.

I'm thinking of chopping it at the base of some of its main branches to see if that stimulates growth. Maybe it can come back as a smaller tree if the root network isn't get enough water to sustain itself as a larger tree. Thoughts?



Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1322 on: May 16, 2021, 01:31:43 pm »
Yeah looks dead that.


In other news i wont be having to water my plants for awhile ;D
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1323 on: May 19, 2021, 02:24:31 pm »
Has anybody been doing the "no mow May" campaign?

When we moved here I wanted to create a wildlife section for bees and other pollinators but after reading up on all the different packs of wildflower seeds, bee bombs etc and seeing all the complaints about nothing, or very little growing after all the hard work prepping the area I had a change of mind.

I had already just scattered some seed with no prep onto that part of the lawn then read someone suggesting to look at the wildlife trusts ideas and this is what they said to do.

My garden looks amazing now.  All sorts of different grasses, flowers and plants have appeared and now I get to watch goldfinches, chaffinches, siskins, linnets, sparrows and other seed eaters tucking into fresh food and bees buzzing everywhere.

Ground ivy, wild strawberries, common vetch, ribwort, daisies, buttercups, mayflower, red sorrell, herb Robert, chickweed and birds foot trefoil to name just a few.

The idea is to let them grow and flower as natural grassland is one of the habitats we are losing quicker than any other due to people wanting pristine gardens. 

The wildlife trust suggest not mowing an area until August when everything will have seeded but leave the cut grass where it is to dry out and allow the seeds to disperse before putting it in the compost.

If you can't do that then don't mow throughout May which is generally breeding season for most wildlife.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1324 on: May 30, 2021, 04:02:00 pm »
Cracking day for sitting on my arse in the garden.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1325 on: May 31, 2021, 08:56:52 am »
Best way to stop English Ivy (hedera) growing everywhere?

It grows all over the fences and now curling itself up the tree branches. Its annoying as fuck. Is there a quick way to get rid of this shit?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1326 on: May 31, 2021, 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 19, 2021, 02:24:31 pm
Has anybody been doing the "no mow May" campaign?

When we moved here I wanted to create a wildlife section for bees and other pollinators but after reading up on all the different packs of wildflower seeds, bee bombs etc and seeing all the complaints about nothing, or very little growing after all the hard work prepping the area I had a change of mind.

I had already just scattered some seed with no prep onto that part of the lawn then read someone suggesting to look at the wildlife trusts ideas and this is what they said to do.

My garden looks amazing now.  All sorts of different grasses, flowers and plants have appeared and now I get to watch goldfinches, chaffinches, siskins, linnets, sparrows and other seed eaters tucking into fresh food and bees buzzing everywhere.

Ground ivy, wild strawberries, common vetch, ribwort, daisies, buttercups, mayflower, red sorrell, herb Robert, chickweed and birds foot trefoil to name just a few.

The idea is to let them grow and flower as natural grassland is one of the habitats we are losing quicker than any other due to people wanting pristine gardens. 

The wildlife trust suggest not mowing an area until August when everything will have seeded but leave the cut grass where it is to dry out and allow the seeds to disperse before putting it in the compost.

If you can't do that then don't mow throughout May which is generally breeding season for most wildlife.

I'm delighted to read your post Debs.

I've been Wildlife Gardening for about 11 years now.

I cut my lawn in Autumn, then one half late June, followed by the other in late August.

I sowed some wildflower seeds a couple of years ago and now it's starting to look amazing.  I've got about 10 different species of grass and many numbers of wildflowers.  I get grasshoppers singing every year.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1327 on: May 31, 2021, 05:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 31, 2021, 03:58:55 pm
I'm delighted to read your post Debs.

I've been Wildlife Gardening for about 11 years now.

I cut my lawn in Autumn, then one half late June, followed by the other in late August.

I sowed some wildflower seeds a couple of years ago and now it's starting to look amazing.  I've got about 10 different species of grass and many numbers of wildflowers.  I get grasshoppers singing every year.

It looks fantastic as it mirrors the hedgerows and verges here.  So much of the land is grazed by sheep and looks really barren but the roadsides are bursting with variety and colour.

We aren't the type of gardeners to have pristine grass so it made sense to have it as easy as possible to manage, plus it doesn't fit in with our surroundings. 

There's a section which is really wet and I was going to leave it as a bog garden but this works better as I don't need to dig it, lay pond liner or gravel the edges then plant it with marginals.

We've let the whole lawn grow till yesterday then cut only the parts we'll use as garden and left the rest.  Everyday there's something new to discover including wild rose and honeysuckle in the hedge.

I'm outside now and all I can hear is birdsong, sheep, bees and other buzzy insects.  The birds visiting the feeders are flitting from them to their young waiting on the fence to be fed.

My idea of paradise 🥰
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1328 on: May 31, 2021, 07:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on May 31, 2021, 08:56:52 am
Best way to stop English Ivy (hedera) growing everywhere?

It grows all over the fences and now curling itself up the tree branches. Its annoying as fuck. Is there a quick way to get rid of this shit?

Cut it at ground level, all above will die off in time, keep at the sourse and keep chopping away and diig out at ground level.
« Reply #1329 on: June 1, 2021, 06:57:19 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on May 31, 2021, 08:56:52 am
Best way to stop English Ivy (hedera) growing everywhere?

It grows all over the fences and now curling itself up the tree branches. Its annoying as fuck. Is there a quick way to get rid of this shit?

Hedera helix (wild ivy) is incedible for wildlife.  Try and keep some if you can.  It's a vital source of food during the winter months for pollinators and holly blue caterpillars feed on it.  I have lots in my garden (including holly), and I get holly blues every year.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1330 on: June 5, 2021, 05:10:49 pm »
My garden continues to throw up surprises.

As we moved in late March we had no idea what plants, trees or shrubs were going to appear apart from the evergreen ones so after tidying up and getting rid of brambles the plan was to allow everything to grow.

Every day we do a tour round to see what's happening, what's coming into flower or getting buds etc and we've identified a few new things the last day or two.

Hedges that we thought were just hawthorn are a mixture of wild rose, elderberry and this morning we've discovered we have damson trees amongst them, with fruit!

Happy days ... Damson gin, jam and crumble this winter 😁

We've also got two huge clumps of poppy's either side of some steps close to where I've put the sweet peas and today, what I thought were perhaps lillies or more likely, iris are actually red hot pokers!

Looking along the hedgerow we've got a mixture of honeysuckle, pyracantha, cotoneaster and fuscia.  There's a couple of different types of weigela, a pale pink variegated one and a deep pink one and snapdragons are popping up amongst the rockery.

There's still a few shrubs that I'm unsure of until they flower but it's all starting to look naturally lovely 😁
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1331 on: June 6, 2021, 10:28:48 pm »
Loving your garden Debs, nature has a way of hiding until its time to just out at you.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1332 on: June 10, 2021, 01:38:57 pm »
Any tips on lawnmowers are very welcome as mine is buggered so looking to replace with a self propel option. Three quarters of an acre to mow so will be a good workout and due to the size of the lawn I cant just go with the cheapest as lawnmower will be under pressure / so will I. Was looking at the brands Weibang, Castlegarden or Stihl so any mowing expert here? Yes I should buy a goat ;)

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1333 on: June 10, 2021, 07:32:26 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 10, 2021, 01:38:57 pm
Any tips on lawnmowers are very welcome as mine is buggered so looking to replace with a self propel option. Three quarters of an acre to mow so will be a good workout and due to the size of the lawn I cant just go with the cheapest as lawnmower will be under pressure / so will I. Was looking at the brands Weibang, Castlegarden or Stihl so any mowing expert here? Yes I should buy a goat ;)
Haha - a goat (or sheep) will probably cost you more in the long run - great fun, but can be a right pain in the ass!

I bought our Honda about eight years ago having spent far too long struggling with an ancient Briggs and Stratton engined machine that we inherited. It was an utter pig to start and my missus hated the thing.

Eventually I went to a local specialist garden machinery place for advice and came out with a Honda (push along rather than self-propelled). I asked if there was anything I needed to look out for regarding maintennance or faults and the bloke said: "Hard to say, once we sell them we never see them again..."

I have to say the Honda has been great, the soft pull start was a joy after knocking myself senseless with the old one. It works every time, even when it has been in the shed all winter. The height adjustment and grass collection is really well designed, it never clogs up and takes a lot of the effort out of mowing. Maintennance, as promised, has been non-existant.

Everyone seems to love Honda petrol engines - I've had them in different generators and motor bikes and can't really disagree. I have used Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws and brushcutters, and have my own Stihl hedgecutter and they have all been great. I do believe get what you pay for with this kind of kit, and while don't like the asymmetric handle on some of the Stihl mowers, there is no reason to believe they aren't every bit as good, even if they do use B&S engines.

Can't comment on Weibang or Castelgarden as I haven't used either - perhaps speak to local contractors if you see them around, if a particular machine has a weakness they will find out about it pretty quickly.

With 3/4 of an acre, and if you haven't got too many fiddly bits, I would say get the biggest deck you can sensibly afford, even if it means dropping down a model and skipping some of the add-ons.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1334 on: June 11, 2021, 10:05:44 pm »
Came across this bee hive out in the open in a customers garden this morning. Was a busy garden. I'm working away and so were they. Quite enjoyed working alongside them

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1335 on: June 11, 2021, 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 10, 2021, 01:38:57 pm
Any tips on lawnmowers are very welcome as mine is buggered so looking to replace with a self propel option. Three quarters of an acre to mow so will be a good workout and due to the size of the lawn I cant just go with the cheapest as lawnmower will be under pressure / so will I. Was looking at the brands Weibang, Castlegarden or Stihl so any mowing expert here? Yes I should buy a goat ;)
Im using masports 15 years or so now. Rarely have issues with them bare the bits and bobs like new wheels and bushes for the front axil which is down to the amount of wear and tear i'd put them through. If you get one it would last you a decade! You're in Dublin arent you?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on May 31, 2021, 08:56:52 am
Best way to stop English Ivy (hedera) growing everywhere?

It grows all over the fences and now curling itself up the tree branches. Its annoying as fuck. Is there a quick way to get rid of this shit?

Napalm. Trying to remove it from Damson tree atm. Any other tree and I'd just rip it all off (I need an axe in some places), but Damson are a bit delicate.

Despise Ivy. It's endless trying to get rid, but you have to do it regularly.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
For a few years now, I've been trying to turn my front lawn into a Wild flower meadow

Every year it fails, and I just end up with waist high grass and the neighbours looking at it in horror.

At least this year around the edges of the lawn I have some Buttercups and forget-me-nots and a couple more that I'm not sure what they are growing

So tomorrow I'm going to strim down all the tall grass, leaving as many of the flowers I can,  then rake all the cutting up and then cover it will Weed  Control  fabric and hopefully by the Autumn when I remove it a lot of the grass will be dead, so I can seed some Yellow rattle and wild flower seeds that will come up in the Spring hopefully 4th time lucky.

I wish a TV would do a 4 part series or something on growing a wild flower mesdow from start 
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 12:26:38 pm
For a few years now, I've been trying to turn my front lawn into a Wild flower meadow

Every year it fails, and I just end up with waist high grass and the neighbours looking at it in horror.

At least this year around the edges of the lawn I have some Buttercups and forget-me-nots and a couple more that I'm not sure what they are growing

So tomorrow I'm going to strim down all the tall grass, leaving as many of the flowers I can,  then rake all the cutting up and then cover it will Weed  Control  fabric and hopefully by the Autumn when I remove it a lot of the grass will be dead, so I can seed some Yellow rattle and wild flower seeds that will come up in the Spring hopefully 4th time lucky.

I wish a TV would do a 4 part series or something on growing a wild flower mesdow from start 

Giving this my first attempt this year. Decided to try it in a 1ft X 1ft pot and a small patch of bare border as I share a garden with my upstairs neighbour. Only planted my seeds last week (a bit late as mid-May is supposedly the latest for a spring sowing). Went for a grassless seed mix. Packet said 14-28 days for the first seedlings to show and I've got about 100 through in the pot alone already, the highest being about 2-3 inches in height. Got my fingers crossed they end up flowering.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Courgettes coming along nicely. :scarf
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
We've had my big sister, who's a gardener staying with us this weekend and she brought loads of seeds, plants, cuttings and veggies to put in the garden.  Thankfully we had beds and borders ready prepped.

She's given us loads of advice on what to plant where to give us a bit more protection from the wind and how to take cuttings off existing plants, trees and shrubs.

We then went for a forage down the lane to add to the wild section and to find some saplings to use as the base for the new hedgeline.

We got oak, gorse, hawthorn and a wild rose for the hedge then foxgloves, red campion, clover, tansy, thistle and periwinkle for the wildflower garden.

The spuds and tomatoes are finally flowering, the raspberries actually have new shoots appearing.  I thought I'd bought duds 🙄 and now we have caulis, cabbage, leeks, peas, marrow and dwarf beans.

Let's see who eats most of them, us or the slugs 😂
