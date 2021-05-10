« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Cheers bud 👍

Oh i see what you did there ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
A question which I am hoping someone can help with.

We have a pretty well established "flamingo" willow tree. Looks like one of these:



We have an extension built last year and a new patio put on the back and the fellas basically patioed right up to the base of the willow tree. In essence, they cut a hole to fit around the base of the tree but then patioed completely around it.

This year, it has really struggled and is twiggy and lacking in foliage. My thoughts are that because it had patio all around it, it couldn't get the moisture it needs (since nothing else has changed, this can be the only explanation).

I've chipped up the patio around its base and built this to help it get more water. I've filled the 'basin' with compost and have been watering it each night and giving it some feed to give it a boost.



Problem is I'm not really seeing any tangible improvement - it's been over about six weeks now since I put that in.

The tree is probably about 7-8 foot so in reality, I probably haven't opened up enough patio to get to all of its roots but I can't open up any more otherwise it'll destroy the usable patio.

Any suggestions on what I can do?

An update on this now we're a year on. It looks like it's never going to get back to what it was. My parents have identical trees in their garden and theirs are now full of leaves, mine has none and it used to be magnificent - loads of leaves with beautiful light pinks leaf tips.

I'm thinking of chopping it at the base of some of its main branches to see if that stimulates growth. Maybe it can come back as a smaller tree if the root network isn't get enough water to sustain itself as a larger tree. Thoughts?



Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Yeah looks dead that.


In other news i wont be having to water my plants for awhile ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Has anybody been doing the "no mow May" campaign?

When we moved here I wanted to create a wildlife section for bees and other pollinators but after reading up on all the different packs of wildflower seeds, bee bombs etc and seeing all the complaints about nothing, or very little growing after all the hard work prepping the area I had a change of mind.

I had already just scattered some seed with no prep onto that part of the lawn then read someone suggesting to look at the wildlife trusts ideas and this is what they said to do.

My garden looks amazing now.  All sorts of different grasses, flowers and plants have appeared and now I get to watch goldfinches, chaffinches, siskins, linnets, sparrows and other seed eaters tucking into fresh food and bees buzzing everywhere.

Ground ivy, wild strawberries, common vetch, ribwort, daisies, buttercups, mayflower, red sorrell, herb Robert, chickweed and birds foot trefoil to name just a few.

The idea is to let them grow and flower as natural grassland is one of the habitats we are losing quicker than any other due to people wanting pristine gardens. 

The wildlife trust suggest not mowing an area until August when everything will have seeded but leave the cut grass where it is to dry out and allow the seeds to disperse before putting it in the compost.

If you can't do that then don't mow throughout May which is generally breeding season for most wildlife.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Cracking day for sitting on my arse in the garden.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Best way to stop English Ivy (hedera) growing everywhere?

It grows all over the fences and now curling itself up the tree branches. Its annoying as fuck. Is there a quick way to get rid of this shit?
