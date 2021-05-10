Has anybody been doing the "no mow May" campaign?



When we moved here I wanted to create a wildlife section for bees and other pollinators but after reading up on all the different packs of wildflower seeds, bee bombs etc and seeing all the complaints about nothing, or very little growing after all the hard work prepping the area I had a change of mind.



I had already just scattered some seed with no prep onto that part of the lawn then read someone suggesting to look at the wildlife trusts ideas and this is what they said to do.



My garden looks amazing now. All sorts of different grasses, flowers and plants have appeared and now I get to watch goldfinches, chaffinches, siskins, linnets, sparrows and other seed eaters tucking into fresh food and bees buzzing everywhere.



Ground ivy, wild strawberries, common vetch, ribwort, daisies, buttercups, mayflower, red sorrell, herb Robert, chickweed and birds foot trefoil to name just a few.



The idea is to let them grow and flower as natural grassland is one of the habitats we are losing quicker than any other due to people wanting pristine gardens.



The wildlife trust suggest not mowing an area until August when everything will have seeded but leave the cut grass where it is to dry out and allow the seeds to disperse before putting it in the compost.



If you can't do that then don't mow throughout May which is generally breeding season for most wildlife.



