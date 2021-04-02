Jazz cabbages can be grown in UK climates but only with the aid of a greenhouse. Sticking them out in the sun, then taking them indoors every night doesn't work. If you don't have a greenhouse or a south facing window at least - forget it.
I am an organic gardener and do not use any chemicals or lights etc.
There are various ways of germinating seeds - sticking them in a pot and watering them is as good a way as any, but you can soak them overnight probably.
Sow seeds in modules. They grow on happily, but they do like a long tail root. When they sprout, transfer to a 3" pot asap. From here, you'll find out if they are male or female. As ever, it's females we want.
Keep the most vigorous male and destroy the others. This is the Valerie Solanas stage. You just need one male plant. He, the vigorous one, will impregnate all the females.. the rest.. goodbye. And as soon as that male has been used, throw him away too. Impregnate with a paint brush. Don't allow any natural impregnation. You need 10 unimpregnated females for dope, + 1 impregnated female for seeds. Keep those males away from the females.
edit: also... keep those females free. Never unattend them.