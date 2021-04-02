« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 89739 times)

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1240 on: April 2, 2021, 04:20:15 pm »
Thanks Sarge/Redbyrdz for the pond tips - I need to do some more research before I start digging and there is something of a negotiation to be had over which existing plants are going to be dug up!

Rather than a hard edge, I was going to have a shallowish ledge (say 6" deep) and fill it with gravel/dirt and put some marshy plants into it.  Is that likely to be deep enough?  It will be separated from the pond area by a bit of a ridge or some enginneering bricks with holes in to stop all the gravel ending up in the pond.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1241 on: April 3, 2021, 06:05:29 pm »
Got all the fence painted, cleared the last of the brambles and got them burnt.  Got the trellis up and the climbers planted and managed to weed the bed that's got slate on it.

Paul's strimmed the edges of borders, the gateway and parking area so it's all starting to look a bit tidier.

Made a list of plants to go in the boggy area though I'm not ordering them yet as we've still plenty of jobs to do like finishing building the big compost and digging over and prepping another section of veg plot ready for planting.

We really want to get all the prep and basics done so we can sit, relax and enjoy it when the weather picks up.  Plus we've only a couple more dry days before the snow and rain returns.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1242 on: April 4, 2021, 12:39:27 am »
Good stuff Debs and Paul (Paul not as much as i am sure Debs dsone most of the work)
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1243 on: April 4, 2021, 09:11:03 am »
Quote from: Sarge on April  4, 2021, 12:39:27 am
Good stuff Debs and Paul (Paul not as much as i am sure Debs dsone most of the work)

He's "helped" but Christ has he moaned about everything.

His hands are ripped to shreds from brambles despite me getting him gauntlets.  We need new everything as the tools and equipment don't do a good enough job.  What he really means is it's hard work so he wants something to do the job for him.

He's pulled every muscle so can't walk properly or lift anything heavy and now this morning he's realised he's burnt his baldy head in the sun.

I'm 10yrs older, done just as much "heavy" work and haven't had a problem!

It's still good that he's helped but I get the feeling he's not quite understood how much time and effort is needed to keep a big garden looking good 😁
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1244 on: April 4, 2021, 11:47:00 am »
;D

Gardening is not easy thats for sure. But worth it when the job is done.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1245 on: April 4, 2021, 12:22:08 pm »
No it definitely isn't easy and there's no shortcuts either but we've pretty much got done what we can today so we're having a TV day watching footy and being lazy 😁
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1246 on: April 4, 2021, 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  4, 2021, 12:22:08 pm
No it definitely isn't easy and there's no shortcuts either but we've pretty much got done what we can today so we're having a TV day watching footy and being lazy 😁

That was my yesterday. Enjoy.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1247 on: April 18, 2021, 01:25:33 pm »
We've done a lot of clearing out, cutting back and started a veg and fruit patch.  Most of the rubbish has been burned with the ashes going on the kitchen compost but until I can get the big compost built what the hell do I do with the grass sods?

I had set them aside to burn but Paul reckons they just keep putting the fire out so that's not an option.  It's probably more he's useless with fires and has no clue how one works as I'm pretty sure that's what my dad and sister do but if anyone has other suggestions I'd love to know.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,568
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1248 on: April 18, 2021, 02:00:24 pm »
After five years of taking no pride in our garden weve finally got a few pots and a couple of little shrub ones too (back garden is all paved).

How often do they need watering? Dont want to overdo it and drown them! But whens theres been a few days without rain I presume giving them a water is needed.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1249 on: April 18, 2021, 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 18, 2021, 01:25:33 pm
We've done a lot of clearing out, cutting back and started a veg and fruit patch.  Most of the rubbish has been burned with the ashes going on the kitchen compost but until I can get the big compost built what the hell do I do with the grass sods?

I had set them aside to burn but Paul reckons they just keep putting the fire out so that's not an option.  It's probably more he's useless with fires and has no clue how one works as I'm pretty sure that's what my dad and sister do but if anyone has other suggestions I'd love to know.

Sods wont burn Pul is correct, leave them aside until the compost area is ready.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1250 on: April 18, 2021, 02:56:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 18, 2021, 02:00:24 pm
After five years of taking no pride in our garden weve finally got a few pots and a couple of little shrub ones too (back garden is all paved).

How often do they need watering? Dont want to overdo it and drown them! But whens theres been a few days without rain I presume giving them a water is needed.

The rain will help of course but just keep an eye on them and if the compost is bone dry then water.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1251 on: April 18, 2021, 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 18, 2021, 02:55:49 pm
Sods wont burn Pul is correct, leave them aside until the compost area is ready.

Will do.

Regarding some mature/old/straggly shrubs/trees if I prune them right back in the autumn are they likely to fill out or should I just attempt to get rid and rip them out.  I'm not sure exactly what they are as nothings in flower yet but I think there's a couple of lilacs, possibly a fuscia, lots of different hebes then there's an evergreen that I really should know but can't for the life of me think of its name.

It's got dark green waxy leaves with small white flowers that are already on the way out.  I keep thinking viburnum but could be wrong.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1252 on: April 18, 2021, 05:11:49 pm »
Pics if possible but you could cut them back shubs are tough enough and will grow back.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1253 on: April 18, 2021, 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 18, 2021, 05:11:49 pm
Pics if possible but you could cut them back shubs are tough enough and will grow back.

Sorry mate no idea how to put pics up without Tapatalk which is very frustrating.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1254 on: April 19, 2021, 07:25:21 pm »
Another busy day in the garden today.

Set up a little alpine section using some ridge tiles I brought from the old house that we saved from taking down the outhouse.  Put in a couple of peonies, a hydrangea, some delphiniums, an aquilegia and an alcea.

Also got the neighbours son, who's a gardener, to mow the grass for us as we've not got a mower yet and as he was the gardener here for 6yrs he's been identifying some of the shrubs that haven't leafed or flowered yet.

Quite proud of how well it's looking already

We've got 8 potato plants appeared so far but way too many tomatoes.  At least 20 potted on to go outside when it's warm enough and the same again to pot on to keep indoors 😯. Looks like I'll be making loads of pickles, chutneys and purée to freeze in a few months.

Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,030
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1255 on: April 21, 2021, 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2021, 07:25:21 pm
Another busy day in the garden today.

Set up a little alpine section using some ridge tiles I brought from the old house that we saved from taking down the outhouse.  Put in a couple of peonies, a hydrangea, some delphiniums, an aquilegia and an alcea.

Also got the neighbours son, who's a gardener, to mow the grass for us as we've not got a mower yet and as he was the gardener here for 6yrs he's been identifying some of the shrubs that haven't leafed or flowered yet.

Quite proud of how well it's looking already

We've got 8 potato plants appeared so far but way too many tomatoes.  At least 20 potted on to go outside when it's warm enough and the same again to pot on to keep indoors 😯. Looks like I'll be making loads of pickles, chutneys and purée to freeze in a few months.



Excellent work, would love to see the garden, plus on a side note not sure if you know but hydrangea are thirsty buggers so be careful if you have plants close by as they soak up all the water, ie. Hydate in the name :wave
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 08:26:03 am »
Quote from: Sarge on April 21, 2021, 11:28:28 pm
Excellent work, would love to see the garden, plus on a side note not sure if you know but hydrangea are thirsty buggers so be careful if you have plants close by as they soak up all the water, ie. Hydate in the name :wave

I'll get some pics up when the new app goes live.  It used to be so easy on Tapatalk so no idea how to do it without it.

The hydrangea is on its own on the corner of some steps so it'll not interfere with anything but thanks for the tip.

Got another plot dug over yesterday ready for some French beans and put a call out on the local Facebook page this morning for some pallets to get the big compost built as the little ones full now after the grass got mown the other day. 
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on April  2, 2021, 04:20:15 pm
Thanks Sarge/Redbyrdz for the pond tips - I need to do some more research before I start digging and there is something of a negotiation to be had over which existing plants are going to be dug up!

Rather than a hard edge, I was going to have a shallowish ledge (say 6" deep) and fill it with gravel/dirt and put some marshy plants into it.  Is that likely to be deep enough?  It will be separated from the pond area by a bit of a ridge or some enginneering bricks with holes in to stop all the gravel ending up in the pond.

My Mum and Dad have a pond and had to move it around 5 or so  years ago . They have rockery stones around it and then a gravel edge . So it starts at around a inch or so deep before it slopes the further it goes in. I do have some pictures of the edge of it I'll try and put up later . There nothing special as on Monday i was fairly close up  trying to get pictures of the tadpoles to show my daughter

It took a lot of effort to move it but really is worth the rewards as it seems to have really flourished
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 08:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 23, 2021, 07:08:36 pm
I did this for my little front sidewalk area this time last year, thought it would be much lower maintenance than grass but it didn't turn out that way - loads of weeds popping up everywhere constantly. So I'm switching it up a little and and going to lay weed barrier with pebbles on it around the perimeter. Plants all survived it seems and I have a load of tulips coming up. I want to get it all sorted before they bloom for maximum bragging rights

Forgot to post the finished pic, have to do it now while the tulips are up  ;D After their demise it will go back to looking a bit plain and it will be constant weed maintenance season  :-\
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 08:21:25 pm »
I fear my tree is dead, it has little buds showing everywhere but surely we should be seeing a leaf or two by now.

Also, my boxwood bushes get ravaged by dog urine daily, and have turned all yellow - you reckon they are dead too?
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,047
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 09:59:12 pm »
Sowed some asparagus, various herbs, some jazz cabbages and some tomatoes today. I should write more about jazz cabbages and will do.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,047
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 10:22:07 pm »
Jazz cabbages can be grown in UK climates but only with the aid of a greenhouse. Sticking them out in the sun, then taking them indoors every night doesn't work. If you don't have a greenhouse or a south facing window at least - forget it.

I am an organic gardener and do not use any chemicals or lights etc.

There are various ways of germinating seeds - sticking them in a pot and watering them is as good a way as any, but you can soak them overnight probably.

Sow seeds in modules. They grow on happily, but they do like a long tail root. When they sprout, transfer to a 3" pot asap. From here, you'll find out if they are male or female. As ever, it's females we want.

Keep the most vigorous male and destroy the others. This is the Valerie Solanas stage. You just need one male plant. He, the vigorous one, will impregnate all the females.. the rest.. goodbye. And as soon as that male has been used, throw him away too. Impregnate with a paint brush. Don't allow any natural impregnation. You need 10 unimpregnated females for dope, + 1 impregnated female for seeds. Keep those males away from the females.


edit: also... keep those females free. Never unattend them.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:25 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,047
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:22:07 pm

edit: also... keep those females free. Never unattend them.

Is Life. James Pierce moment there.

Jason I mean.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 10:46:13 pm »
Is right Filler!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 