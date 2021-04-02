Another busy day in the garden today.



Set up a little alpine section using some ridge tiles I brought from the old house that we saved from taking down the outhouse. Put in a couple of peonies, a hydrangea, some delphiniums, an aquilegia and an alcea.



Also got the neighbours son, who's a gardener, to mow the grass for us as we've not got a mower yet and as he was the gardener here for 6yrs he's been identifying some of the shrubs that haven't leafed or flowered yet.



Quite proud of how well it's looking already



We've got 8 potato plants appeared so far but way too many tomatoes. At least 20 potted on to go outside when it's warm enough and the same again to pot on to keep indoors 😯. Looks like I'll be making loads of pickles, chutneys and purée to freeze in a few months.



