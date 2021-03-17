Spent the last few days clearing out brambles and cutting back some overgrown shrubs from an existing border to reveal stone edging and hidden away in the corner a beautiful stone water feature that's still connected to the water supply. Also uncovered another cherub style water feature, a stone bird bath and other stone ornaments of a squirrel, a dove, a tortoise and a frog.
Just wish I could post pics.
Been to the garden centre today and got seeds, seed spuds, canes, compost and an incinerator to burn all the brambles etc.
Burnt everything now too so that's the start of the compost, just need to build one now, then start the veg plot ready for planting.
Busy week but it's been great 😁