Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 88251 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1200 on: March 17, 2021, 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 17, 2021, 09:08:21 pm
Hire a man with a digger for half a day and enjoy the beer watching him digging it up!

I did speak to a mates dad who is a landscaper/builder/odd job man for a quote on removing it (as well as a few other jobs I'm not quite sure I can tackle), but he hasn't got back to me with a price yet.
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1201 on: March 17, 2021, 09:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 17, 2021, 09:24:25 pm
I did speak to a mates dad who is a landscaper/builder/odd job man for a quote on removing it (as well as a few other jobs I'm not quite sure I can tackle), but he hasn't got back to me with a price yet.

Hmmm not sure I'd pay landscapers prices for destruction jobs so it'll be interesting to know the price difference.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1202 on: March 17, 2021, 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 17, 2021, 09:29:41 pm
Hmmm not sure I'd pay landscapers prices for destruction jobs so it'll be interesting to know the price difference.

More than happy to give it a go myself, especially if he's likely to want to charge me a fortune.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1203 on: March 17, 2021, 09:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 17, 2021, 09:31:38 pm
More than happy to give it a go myself, especially if he's likely to want to charge me a fortune.

If you've got the time, patience and energy then definitely save the money but my suggestion of a man and a digger I believe is getting quite common and cost effective these days.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1204 on: March 17, 2021, 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 17, 2021, 08:36:19 pm
Any idea if the copper nail trick works? I've heard that if you hammer nails into the base then it will kill the hedge

And it would take for ever.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1205 on: March 17, 2021, 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 17, 2021, 09:08:21 pm
Hire a man with a digger for half a day and enjoy the beer watching him digging it up!

Debs makes a very good point.
Online Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1206 on: March 21, 2021, 04:33:52 pm »
We've cut the grass,cleaned the pond and dragged the garden furniture onto the deck.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1207 on: March 21, 2021, 04:42:03 pm »
Filled in two veg patches last weekend and this, filled them with spuds, onions, garlic, lettuces, carrots and a few grow bags filled with some peppers and more spuds. Got a wheel barrow filled with some herbs as well. Checked the forecast and it looks like some fucking frost is on the way this week for me so already had to chuck a cover over them.

Dug some turf up out in the front garden and replaced it with a little flower bed as well and jet washed the patio ready for the construction of our pergola over Easter. Busy couple of weeks but nothing better than sitting back on the bench in the sun with a nice cold glass of white wine looking at the progress.

Great to see so many people developing a green finger over lockdown too, one of the few plus points to come out of the past year.
Offline jack witham

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1208 on: March 21, 2021, 04:52:57 pm »
Decided this year to grow my own plants for Borders and planters.

Bought one of them little plastic greenhouse tents and got a load of seeds on the go.

Already seeing little shoots starting to appear which is promising.

I must admit the garden has been my salvation the last 12 months.

Always enjoy reading what people have been up to on here.

Bring on the summer and happy gardening.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1209 on: March 21, 2021, 05:04:29 pm »
Hello all welcome to Rawk's World of Gardening ;D
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1210 on: March 21, 2021, 06:06:15 pm »
I need to discuss composting.

I have one of those wooden kit thingys thats about a mtr square which is perfect for kitchen waste but we've now got grass at the new house so need to build something bigger.

I'm thinking a 2 section one so I can rotate, wide enough to get a barrow in and maybe 3 sleepers deep?

So, do I need met posts to secure the corners or those metal right angle bars?
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1211 on: March 21, 2021, 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on March 21, 2021, 04:52:57 pm
Decided this year to grow my own plants for Borders and planters.

Bought one of them little plastic greenhouse tents and got a load of seeds on the go.

Already seeing little shoots starting to appear which is promising.

I must admit the garden has been my salvation the last 12 months.

Always enjoy reading what people have been up to on here.

Bring on the summer and happy gardening.

Welcome to the allotment Jack.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1212 on: March 21, 2021, 06:30:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 21, 2021, 06:06:15 pm
I need to discuss composting.

I have one of those wooden kit thingys thats about a mtr square which is perfect for kitchen waste but we've now got grass at the new house so need to build something bigger.

I'm thinking a 2 section one so I can rotate, wide enough to get a barrow in and maybe 3 sleepers deep?

So, do I need met posts to secure the corners or those metal right angle bars?

I would yes because it could get quite heavy/weighty so make it as strong as you can.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1213 on: March 21, 2021, 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 06:30:24 pm
I would yes because it could get quite heavy/weighty so make it as strong as you can.

Thanks sarge.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1214 on: March 21, 2021, 06:56:43 pm »
Done a bit of cleaning up today, cracking day in Dublin.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1215 on: March 21, 2021, 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 05:04:29 pm
Hello all welcome to Rawk's World of Gardening ;D

Hola Sarge. Ill no doubt be calling on your expertise at some point in the near future  :wave
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1216 on: March 21, 2021, 09:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on March 21, 2021, 09:21:43 pm
Hola Sarge. Ill no doubt be calling on your expertise at some point in the near future  :wave

No problem.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1217 on: March 21, 2021, 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on March 21, 2021, 04:52:57 pm
Decided this year to grow my own plants for Borders and planters.

Bought one of them little plastic greenhouse tents and got a load of seeds on the go.

Already seeing little shoots starting to appear which is promising.

I must admit the garden has been my salvation the last 12 months.

Always enjoy reading what people have been up to on here.

Bring on the summer and happy gardening.


Same here Jack, getting out in the garden over the last 12 months had kept me (relatively) sane.
Offline Cruiser

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1218 on: March 22, 2021, 07:55:57 pm »
Hope this falls into this thread, but have a brick shed whose door needs replacing. The current one is heavy duty and has lasted +20yrs.

How much should it cost to replace + labour costs? Had one Polish dude today quote me £300 costs + materials (door, frame, resin etc).

Rip off?
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1219 on: March 22, 2021, 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on March 22, 2021, 07:55:57 pm
Hope this falls into this thread, but have a brick shed whose door needs replacing. The current one is heavy duty and has lasted +20yrs.

How much should it cost to replace + labour costs? Had one Polish dude today quote me £300 costs + materials (door, frame, resin etc).

Rip off?

Its a shed, 300 plus labour aint bad if its for a good door in a place you want one, so the question is, do you need a door on the shed or do you need a secure one?
Offline Cruiser

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1220 on: March 23, 2021, 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: Sarge on March 22, 2021, 11:12:18 pm
Its a shed, 300 plus labour aint bad if its for a good door in a place you want one, so the question is, do you need a door on the shed or do you need a secure one?

Just needs to be a heavy duty door, secure with a lock (shed has valuable tools, lawnmower, hedge cutter and other shit). Wickes has them going at £200.

So looks like I have to fork out near to £500 just to get a door replaced?  :o
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1221 on: March 23, 2021, 01:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on March 23, 2021, 10:36:33 am
Just needs to be a heavy duty door, secure with a lock (shed has valuable tools, lawnmower, hedge cutter and other shit). Wickes has them going at £200.

So looks like I have to fork out near to £500 just to get a door replaced?  :o

I'll do it for £499 😉👍
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1222 on: March 23, 2021, 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on March 23, 2021, 10:36:33 am
Just needs to be a heavy duty door, secure with a lock (shed has valuable tools, lawnmower, hedge cutter and other shit). Wickes has them going at £200.

So looks like I have to fork out near to £500 just to get a door replaced?  :o

Shop around.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1223 on: March 23, 2021, 07:08:36 pm »
I did this for my little front sidewalk area this time last year, thought it would be much lower maintenance than grass but it didn't turn out that way - loads of weeds popping up everywhere constantly. So I'm switching it up a little and and going to lay weed barrier with pebbles on it around the perimeter. Plants all survived it seems and I have a load of tulips coming up. I want to get it all sorted before they bloom for maximum bragging rights
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1224 on: March 23, 2021, 07:12:22 pm »
Since I'm at it here's my little front yard from last April. Nothing else to do here, just waiting for my tulips to make another triumphant appearance. I went a bit mad with the bulbs in November and can't remember what's due to pop up now
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1225 on: March 23, 2021, 07:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 23, 2021, 07:08:36 pm
I did this for my little front sidewalk area this time last year, thought it would be much lower maintenance than grass but it didn't turn out that way - loads of weeds popping up everywhere constantly. So I'm switching it up a little and and going to lay weed barrier with pebbles on it around the perimeter. Plants all survived it seems and I have a load of tulips coming up. I want to get it all sorted before they bloom for maximum bragging rights

Yep you are better off doing that, plastic underlay is always best.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1226 on: March 23, 2021, 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 23, 2021, 07:12:22 pm
Since I'm at it here's my little front yard from last April. Nothing else to do here, just waiting for my tulips to make another triumphant appearance. I went a bit mad with the bulbs in November and can't remember what's due to pop up now

Looks great, is that rolls of grass too?
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1227 on: March 23, 2021, 07:28:07 pm »
Yeah - I sodded that area in November 2019, it came up great last spring. Local nursery cuts the sod and delivers it the same day, impressive stuff.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1228 on: March 27, 2021, 05:38:40 pm »
Spent the last few days clearing out brambles and cutting back some overgrown shrubs from an existing border to reveal stone edging and hidden away in the corner a beautiful stone water feature that's still connected to the water supply.  Also uncovered another cherub style water feature, a stone bird bath and other stone ornaments of a squirrel, a dove, a tortoise and a frog.

Just wish I could post pics.

Been to the garden centre today and got seeds, seed spuds, canes, compost and an incinerator to burn all the brambles etc.

Burnt everything now too so that's the start of the compost, just need to build one now, then start the veg plot ready for planting.

Busy week but it's been great 😁
Online Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1229 on: March 27, 2021, 06:00:47 pm »
We've spent the afternoon digging up shrubs and some ornamental grass that was threatening to take over the top corner of the garden.

Looks a bit bare now and I can't decide what to plant in it's place.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1230 on: March 31, 2021, 11:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 27, 2021, 06:00:47 pm
We've spent the afternoon digging up shrubs and some ornamental grass that was threatening to take over the top corner of the garden.

Looks a bit bare now and I can't decide what to plant in it's place.

Depends what you want from it.
Online Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1231 on: Yesterday at 08:38:10 am »
Quote from: Sarge on March 31, 2021, 11:40:19 pm
Depends what you want from it.

The wall's almost 9ft high on that side of the garden,I'll probably go for a climber of some sort.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1232 on: Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm »
Think we've just got one small section of garden to clear of brambles now and then we can start putting it all together.

The landlord replaced some fencing and fitted a new gate for us before we moved in so I've been and bought some preserver to do both old and new stuff.  Also got some chicken wire today as the dogs are finding a few escape routes and there's too many sheep with lambs to risk them getting shot.

I've got some 3×1s and wire to do a trellis on a 10mtr stretch to put some climbers in.  Got a honeysuckle, a cotoneaster, a pyracantha and a wild rose.  We don't really see that boundary from the house but it's just very bare and unloved looking, it's also south east/north west facing and has a fabulous, huge stone clock thingy set on a large, slate covered so will eventually get some nice pots up there.

We have a section that's on a grassed slope but squelchy wet so we've decided we'll turn it into a wildflower meadow/bog garden and just let it do it's own thing.  I've already scattered thousands of seeds on it today so apart from running a stepping stone path through it for when I'm hanging my washing out, that bits done 😁

Got a busy weekend ahead of us but I'm absolutely loving having a garden.  I just wish I could post pics up so come on Claire, that app can't come soon enough 👍
Online Red Raw

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1233 on: Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm »
Anyone have any ideas about ponds?

We've been thinking about a small wildlife pond to increase the biodiversity of out little patch, no fish - just plants and anything that choses to drop by.  It probably won't be much bigger than large sink, I was thinking about 18" to 2 feet deep with a ledge for some shallower plants and at least one sloping side so that anything that falls in can get out.  I have been offered as much good quality second hand butyl liner as I want for nowt so I was thinking it might also be nice to have a shallow bit round the edge to create a mini marsh area.

I have no idea what I am doing and I have read a bit on the internet (e.g. https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/actions/how-create-mini-pond) but any advice, especially on plants would be handy.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1234 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:38:10 am
The wall's almost 9ft high on that side of the garden,I'll probably go for a climber of some sort.

You can but whats in front of it, space wise?
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1235 on: Yesterday at 08:52:34 pm »
Enjoy Debs ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1236 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
Anyone have any ideas about ponds?

We've been thinking about a small wildlife pond to increase the biodiversity of out little patch, no fish - just plants and anything that choses to drop by.  It probably won't be much bigger than large sink, I was thinking about 18" to 2 feet deep with a ledge for some shallower plants and at least one sloping side so that anything that falls in can get out.  I have been offered as much good quality second hand butyl liner as I want for nowt so I was thinking it might also be nice to have a shallow bit round the edge to create a mini marsh area.

I have no idea what I am doing and I have read a bit on the internet (e.g. https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/actions/how-create-mini-pond) but any advice, especially on plants would be handy.

Dig it out, buy pond liner and clear all sharpe objects from the soil before laying it, get some pond plants (check debt of plant on pot or ask in garden centre) Decorate with some stones but take from rivers dont buy they are fucking robbery. Also you can add a little fountain if you like.

100 quid should do it unless you go bigger.
Online Slippers

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm
You can but whats in front of it, space wise?

There's plenty of room there,I might go for a climbing hydrangea or an evergreen clematis.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1238 on: Today at 08:51:17 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
Anyone have any ideas about ponds?

We've been thinking about a small wildlife pond to increase the biodiversity of out little patch, no fish - just plants and anything that choses to drop by.  It probably won't be much bigger than large sink, I was thinking about 18" to 2 feet deep with a ledge for some shallower plants and at least one sloping side so that anything that falls in can get out.  I have been offered as much good quality second hand butyl liner as I want for nowt so I was thinking it might also be nice to have a shallow bit round the edge to create a mini marsh area.

I have no idea what I am doing and I have read a bit on the internet (e.g. https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/actions/how-create-mini-pond) but any advice, especially on plants would be handy.

Think about where you'll put it, it'll be a midge breeding ground.
