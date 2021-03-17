Think we've just got one small section of garden to clear of brambles now and then we can start putting it all together.



The landlord replaced some fencing and fitted a new gate for us before we moved in so I've been and bought some preserver to do both old and new stuff. Also got some chicken wire today as the dogs are finding a few escape routes and there's too many sheep with lambs to risk them getting shot.



I've got some 3×1s and wire to do a trellis on a 10mtr stretch to put some climbers in. Got a honeysuckle, a cotoneaster, a pyracantha and a wild rose. We don't really see that boundary from the house but it's just very bare and unloved looking, it's also south east/north west facing and has a fabulous, huge stone clock thingy set on a large, slate covered so will eventually get some nice pots up there.



We have a section that's on a grassed slope but squelchy wet so we've decided we'll turn it into a wildflower meadow/bog garden and just let it do it's own thing. I've already scattered thousands of seeds on it today so apart from running a stepping stone path through it for when I'm hanging my washing out, that bits done 😁



Got a busy weekend ahead of us but I'm absolutely loving having a garden. I just wish I could post pics up so come on Claire, that app can't come soon enough 👍