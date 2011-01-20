I hated the way they have brought Rhaenyra and Mysaria together, though I had a feeling they were going down that street. I really hope Mysaria has a band
ending, I hate the way she manipulates everyone, even the small folk, who she claims to "care for. The best scene in the episode was the Larys-Aegon scene, such an interesting conversation, then the single tear as he explains to Aegon how his life will be, and then turns back into his manipulative best straight afterwards. Aemond putting Larys down, was pretty cool as well.