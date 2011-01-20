I don't think the writing is worse, I just feel they are suffering from a lack of Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine this series. They were immense is Season 1 and at least with Considine you had a bit of empathy and sympathy with the character. There is none of that now, apart from maybe Helaena, and she's mad. The rest are just horrible people. I'm not going to type out the word I would really use to describe them.



Like I was saying earlier, there just seems to be too many strands at the moment that rely on having at least a wee bit of book knowledge to make total sense. The Millie Vanilli boy being a prime example. A lot of casual viewers won't understand that episode this week, especially if they didn't watch the first season recently.



Oh, and the Sheepstealer reference as well. Just a nod and wink to the book readers that means nothing to anyone else.



Agreed. I was going to mention missing Viserys/Considine. He was absolutely sublime in Season 1 and even better on the second watch. That's probably why it doesn't feel as well written. I think what you're saying about likeable characters is dead on. In season 1 it felt tighter because it put us very much behind young Rhaenyra's journey. She was our eyes in this story and it was written in such a way that we were supposed to like her and want her to triumph. In fact, I personally struggled a bit with the time jump and the change of actor, but Emma D'Arcy is great also and on second watch knowing this was coming it didn't bother me. But in this season Rhaenyra hasn't felt as much like the main protagonist, and in fact has become much much less likeable. Now, that may be a feature of the story, but for me that is creating a bit of a disconnect from the show as a casual viewer. I have no-one to root for now, because they're all pricks.Daemon has also suffered from this. In season 1 he was a villain turned antihero. The scene where he picks up Viserys' crown and carries him up the steps felt so earned and made me love his character. This season he has about turned and almost become a villain again, undoing that character development in season 1. And to compound this, his story is currently focused on him tripping out in Harrenhal with very little progress in 4 episodes. Maybe all this will pay off in the final two episodes though.The problem with the scale of this show compared to GOT is that when it goes slow it is all slow, because it's a story of one family. GOT had the huge advantage of being able to swap between locations, stories, characters etc to keep it feeling fresh. And without Considine's or Ifans' powerhouse performances or any characters to root for it is feeling slower than ever now.