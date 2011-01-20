« previous next »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
A day away. Just to remind people there is an episode that is at 2am, though the UK's official episode is at 9pm on Monday night.

https://youtu.be/atRbNyZuP40?si=yLbCbTLqhHjdb2z7
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Cant be worse than season 1.  I will give it 4 episodes
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I'll watch on HBO, if I'm awake that is.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 16, 2024, 06:15:43 pm
Cant be worse than season 1.  I will give it 4 episodes
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June 17, 2024, 12:20:01 am
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it

There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Sangria on June 17, 2024, 12:35:08 am
There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.

Proper wanker he was.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 17, 2024, 01:18:03 am
Proper wanker he was.

Maybe there would have been a son of a son of a doctor if he'd stopped wanking...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Spoiler:

its good
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
They bottled it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
did I miss something?

Spoiler
"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"

that seems pretty clear, doesn't it?

so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 17, 2024, 08:14:58 pm
did I miss something?

Spoiler
"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"

that seems pretty clear, doesn't it?

so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft
[close]

Spoiler
Daemon says a son for a son, we just don't see him saying it. It was similar in the scene when he goes back to the woman in he was married to in season one, Rhea Royce. You don't have to see him killing her to know what he actually did. I mean the name of the episode is Son for a Son. I personally think we should have seen him saying it, especially as he was going on about getting revenge in Dragonstone.
[close]
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 17, 2024, 07:59:16 pm
They bottled it.

Spoiler
Did you miss the scene where you actually see them cutting his head off, say nothing of the noise it was horrific. I don't really understand what more people wanted to see to be honest.
[close]
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 17, 2024, 08:24:34 pm
Spoiler
Daemon says a son for a son, we just don't see him saying it. It was similar in the scene when he goes back to the woman in he was married to in season one, Rhea Royce. You don't have to see him killing her to know what he actually did. I mean the name of the episode is Son for a Son. I personally think we should have seen him saying it, especially as he was going on about getting revenge in Dragonstone.
[close]


Spoiler
until they somehow invent telepathy tv, if we don't see or hear him saying it he doesn't say it.

bizarre decision by whoever edited that.
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 17, 2024, 08:39:51 pm

Spoiler
until they somehow invent telepathy tv, if we don't see or hear him saying it he doesn't say it.

bizarre decision by whoever edited that.
[close]

There are huge arguments in the fandom about the fact that as people are encouraged to support Team Black, they are reluctant to tar their hands with too much rubbish, which kind of flies in the wind with this story; as both Team Black and Team Green both do horrible things in the course of the war. It's about a family tearing itself apart from the inside out.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 17, 2024, 08:54:50 pm
There are huge arguments in the fandom about the fact that as people are encouraged to support Team Black, they are reluctant to tar their hands with too much rubbish, which kind of flies in the wind with this story; as both Team Black and Team Green both do horrible things in the course of the war. It's about a family tearing itself apart from the inside out.

I can imagine they're going to play up the "we didn't want them to do THAT" aspect of it. but if that's the case they've done it in quite a ham-fisted way
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Pretty sure it's going to be back and forth throughout this season who we are meant to be siding with after that episode.

They are all bad c*nts, to be fair.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 17, 2024, 08:26:24 pm
Spoiler
Did you miss the scene where you actually see them cutting his head off, say nothing of the noise it was horrific. I don't really understand what more people wanted to see to be honest.
[close]

Spoiler
Missed nothing, just expect more from a show that loved to use dead babies and miscarriages. Source material is supposed to be worse than the Red Wedding.

We heard but saw(nonpun) nothing, I expected to come out of that scene disgusted and sickened, at least a bloody toddlers head or a headless torso, running around like a decapitated chicken, spurting blood everywhere (ashVevil dead style).

Just something more than meh.
[close]
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
^ yeah I'm glad we didn't get that.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
the noise was quite enough for me   ;D
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I forgot how dark this show was and I mean in picture quality and not storytelling.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Just reading on Twitter that ratings are down 50% on season 1, maybe a 2 year wait was to long, or people are waiting to binge watch it at a later date, when more have been released.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I have put a video in spoilers as it does contains some for future episodes. So, tread carefully but it does give some great information about Helena Targaryen and what makes her so unique. What I will say is when you are watching the show try and look at her walls, which have endless pictures of everything she sees. Let's see who can discover the character from Game of Thrones which she has drawn on the wall.  ;)

Spoiler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qO8XuKlf3Wo&list=PLb2kSmvYL-lYskuhp2NeW_H2cyaZS8Pt6&index=9&pp=iAQB
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 04:45:34 pm
Just reading on Twitter that ratings are down 50% on season 1, maybe a 2 year wait was to long, or people are waiting to binge watch it at a later date, when more have been released.

It was up against the French game as well.

One thing I hope they don't do again is show a character dismounting a dragon. It never looks right on screen. Last night's was the worst yet.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm
It was up against the French game as well.

One thing I hope they don't do again is show a character dismounting a dragon. It never looks right on screen. Last night's was the worst yet.

I thought that was great, how I'd get off mine anyway  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm
It was up against the French game as well.

One thing I hope they don't do again is show a character dismounting a dragon. It never looks right on screen. Last night's was the worst yet.

It looked cool, I'd like to see you get down one with so much style.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm
It looked cool, I'd like to see you get down one with so much style.  :D

Like a slip n slide.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I was just waiting for her to go weeeeeeèee
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
That was some ropey looking cgi
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:13:00 pm
That was some ropey looking cgi

They blew the budget on sawing noises.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Spoilers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JH8U2pbWEIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JH8U2pbWEIU</a>
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 17, 2024, 08:14:58 pm
did I miss something?

Spoiler
"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"

that seems pretty clear, doesn't it?

so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft
[close]

Yes you did.

Spoiler
The guys asks "what do we do if we can't find Aemon?" and Daemon gives him a look before it cuts away, presumably he goes on to say the stuff about "a son for a son" but we don't see that because it would completely undercut the tension of the final scene if we knew that was where it was going.
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 01:24:47 pm
Yes you did.

Spoiler
The guys asks "what do we do if we can't find Aemon?" and Daemon gives him a look before it cuts away, presumably he goes on to say the stuff about "a son for a son" but we don't see that because it would completely undercut the tension of the final scene if we knew that was where it was going.
[close]

"A look"
"Presumably"

It's a cop-out. The (lack of) line, I mean, not your reply.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:26:39 pm
"A look"
"Presumably"

It's a cop-out. The (lack of) line, I mean, not your reply.

It is a cop out they just don't want put any crap on Daemon which is why they are forever cutting out of his scenes before he does anything that is bad. He is said to have been one of George's favourite characters, but I don't think he is that well written. It's really weird how they are doing his character development.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
But his original plan to kill Aemon was presumably ok as it wasn't cut?

I mean, it was fine by me and it doesn't take a genius to realise he is just as awful as the rest of them though.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:26:39 pm
"A look"
"Presumably"

It's a cop-out. The (lack of) line, I mean, not your reply.

I don't think that's the intention. I think we're clearly meant to interpret what his instructions were. Like I said, I think they don't show it purely for tension in that final scene.
