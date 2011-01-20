Cant be worse than season 1. I will give it 4 episodes
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it
There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.
Proper wanker he was.
did I miss something? Spoiler"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"that seems pretty clear, doesn't it? so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft[close]
They bottled it.
SpoilerDaemon says a son for a son, we just don't see him saying it. It was similar in the scene when he goes back to the woman in he was married to in season one, Rhea Royce. You don't have to see him killing her to know what he actually did. I mean the name of the episode is Son for a Son. I personally think we should have seen him saying it, especially as he was going on about getting revenge in Dragonstone.[close]
Spoileruntil they somehow invent telepathy tv, if we don't see or hear him saying it he doesn't say it.bizarre decision by whoever edited that. [close]
There are huge arguments in the fandom about the fact that as people are encouraged to support Team Black, they are reluctant to tar their hands with too much rubbish, which kind of flies in the wind with this story; as both Team Black and Team Green both do horrible things in the course of the war. It's about a family tearing itself apart from the inside out.
SpoilerDid you miss the scene where you actually see them cutting his head off, say nothing of the noise it was horrific. I don't really understand what more people wanted to see to be honest.[close]
Just reading on Twitter that ratings are down 50% on season 1, maybe a 2 year wait was to long, or people are waiting to binge watch it at a later date, when more have been released.
It was up against the French game as well.One thing I hope they don't do again is show a character dismounting a dragon. It never looks right on screen. Last night's was the worst yet.
It looked cool, I'd like to see you get down one with so much style.
That was some ropey looking cgi
Yes you did.SpoilerThe guys asks "what do we do if we can't find Aemon?" and Daemon gives him a look before it cuts away, presumably he goes on to say the stuff about "a son for a son" but we don't see that because it would completely undercut the tension of the final scene if we knew that was where it was going.[close]
"A look""Presumably"It's a cop-out. The (lack of) line, I mean, not your reply.
