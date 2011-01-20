"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter" that seems pretty clear, doesn't it? so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft

Spoiler

Daemon says a son for a son, we just don't see him saying it. It was similar in the scene when he goes back to the woman in he was married to in season one, Rhea Royce. You don't have to see him killing her to know what he actually did. I mean the name of the episode is Son for a Son. I personally think we should have seen him saying it, especially as he was going on about getting revenge in Dragonstone.