Cant be worse than season 1. I will give it 4 episodes
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it
There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.
Proper wanker he was.
did I miss something? Spoiler"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"that seems pretty clear, doesn't it? so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft[close]
They bottled it.
