Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15800 on: June 15, 2024, 05:15:29 pm
A day away. Just to remind people there is an episode that is at 2am, though the UK's official episode is at 9pm on Monday night.

https://youtu.be/atRbNyZuP40?si=yLbCbTLqhHjdb2z7




TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15801 on: Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm
Cant be worse than season 1.  I will give it 4 episodes





WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15802 on: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm
I'll watch on HBO, if I'm awake that is.



duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15803 on: Today at 12:20:01 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm
Cant be worse than season 1.  I will give it 4 episodes
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it



Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15804 on: Today at 12:35:08 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:20:01 am
Just re-watched the first four episodes of series 1 as wed forgotten what happened. Will watch the rest before we start on the new series. Quite enjoyed it again and I didnt get into GOT. I only gave this one a go as Doctor Who is in it

There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.






WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15805 on: Today at 01:18:03 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:35:08 am
There's a Doctor and a son of a Doctor in HotD.

Proper wanker he was.



afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15806 on: Today at 02:30:54 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:18:03 am
Proper wanker he was.

Maybe there would have been a son of a son of a doctor if he'd stopped wanking...



Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15807 on: Today at 07:22:12 pm
Spoiler:

its good




WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15808 on: Today at 07:59:16 pm
They bottled it.



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15809 on: Today at 08:14:58 pm
did I miss something?

Spoiler
"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"

that seems pretty clear, doesn't it?

so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft
[close]


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15810 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:14:58 pm
did I miss something?

Spoiler
"he's got silver hair and one eye. he's a good fighter"

that seems pretty clear, doesn't it?

so......why did they go from that to "a son for a son" and killing a kid? that's not even a miscommunication, it's just daft
[close]

Spoiler
Daemon says a son for a son, we just don't see him saying it. It was similar in the scene when he goes back to the woman in he was married to in season one, Rhea Royce. You don't have to see him killing her to know what he actually did. I mean the name of the episode is Son for a Son. I personally think we should have seen him saying it, especially as he was going on about getting revenge in Dragonstone.
[close]



jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Reply #15811 on: Today at 08:26:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:59:16 pm
They bottled it.

Spoiler
Did you miss the scene where you actually see them cutting his head off, say nothing of the noise it was horrific. I don't really understand what more people wanted to see to be honest.
[close]


