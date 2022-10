Spoiler

What an amazing episode that was. I have gone through this thinking I didn't really care for either of the main female characters, yet when Rhaenyra was wearing the crown, I actually felt quite emotional watching that. It may have been because of what she'd gone through before with the poor baby, but also by the fact that when the men are all telling her to fight straight away, she is following restraint. The emotions she goes through from her losing the baby and then losing Lucerys right at the end, is just mind-numbing. That look at the end, another parallel with Dany. As for the chase I am reminded of the opening episode and Viserys saying dragons cannot be completed tamed and the result of that chase was the proof of it. Amazing stuff.