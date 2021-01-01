Would your recommend reading the books or waiting and watching the show? 2 years is a long time. If they were written like the ones in the main series I would 100% read them but the style they're written in is putting me off.



I think reading the books or the audible book is fine. As you say it's two years before the next one and the book is interesting if only to understand the background behind it. I have found it really fascinating because having read the book, I can see the choices they are making. If you haven't it's probably not quite the same when you watch it.