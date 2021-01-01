No probs. I'm sure you will find them somewhere.
Mates already watched the last episode on his fire stick. Must have been leaked?
Not sure. But I have just found these on youtube and they are definitely free.https://youtu.be/RhAnK45DiDMhttps://youtu.be/cQDhxoDjYBQhttps://youtu.be/NKcxHviFWqYhttps://youtu.be/DndrUm4cXAk
Would your recommend reading the books or waiting and watching the show? 2 years is a long time. If they were written like the ones in the main series I would 100% read them but the style they're written in is putting me off.
I have all the GOT books but won't be reading them..
Page created in 0.125 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]