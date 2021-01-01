« previous next »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:24:41 pm
Thousands mate, thousands of us.

It might be genius, I doubt anyone gives enough of a fuck about tumblr to bother flooding it with bots, it might just be the last true bastion of honest discourse (apart from rawk of course).
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 12:41:06 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
It might be genius, I doubt anyone gives enough of a fuck about tumblr to bother flooding it with bots, it might just be the last true bastion of honest discourse (apart from rawk of course).

A lot of interesting people post on tumblr though. On the whole the people are fine, I have quite a few pals on there. You get flare ups like any platform but they are easy to block.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
just binged it

loved it

yep hell of a slow burn but im fine with that as good main cast and writing (matt smith aside, dude can't act i struggle to watch him, but that's just me), and season 2 is set up perfectly

and the Targaryen aesthetic makes me smile, gestapo meets vampire is a wonderful sight

shout out to Paddy Considine as Viserys, absolutely superb, some really good performances throughout the season but his stood out the most for me
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 03:33:43 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
just binged it

loved it

yep hell of a slow burn but im fine with that as good main cast and writing (matt smith aside, dude can't act i struggle to watch him, but that's just me), and season 2 is set up perfectly

and the Targaryen aesthetic makes me smile, gestapo meets vampire is a wonderful sight

shout out to Paddy Considine as Viserys, absolutely superb, some really good performances throughout the season but his stood out the most for me

I am sending you outside to stand against a wall for ten minutes after that comment about Matt Smith. :o
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
sorry dude, i know it's just me but i can see the wheels turning from his acting classes, so to speak, he's so fucking wooden and i can 'see' a guy acting

so i'll accept it's just me but yeah, watching him is a struggle and his character in this is soooo good i can only imagine what a top actor would've done, could have been epic

(i now morbius was a bad film but his part in that, god awful and that's pretty much how i see him all the time)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm by Armand9 »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
sorry dude, i know it's just me but i can see the wheels turning from his acting classes, so to speak, he's so fucking wooden and i can 'see' a guy acting

so i'll accept it's just me but yeah, watching him is a struggle and his character in this is soooo good i can only imagine what a top actor would've done, could have been epic

It's just opinions though. To most of the rest of the world he's doing an epic job with the character all the people I know who watch the show love him as Daemon.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 04:19:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
It's just opinions though. To most of the rest of the world he's doing an epic job with the character all the people I know who watch the show love him as Daemon.

yep, i can imagine that is the case, my eye just sees it different, and all power to those who love him in this, they'll get more from him in this than me, which is a genuine pity from my point of view, cos the character is so good (i know it's name dropping but imagine willem defoe, michael keaton or alan rickman, forget their age/death for the moment, imagine them in that role, just oozing menace - and there other less profile actors i'd put in there but those were easy off the top of my head)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:28:04 pm by Armand9 »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
It's just opinions though. To most of the rest of the world he's doing an epic job with the character all the people I know who watch the show love him as Daemon.

I do.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
I think I get what you mean about smith.

I don't think I've ever bothered watching anything else he's been in so I've no pre-conceived ideas but there's just something 'off' about his performance. I wouldn't quite go so far as to say unconvincing but it's something.

it's not so much for me to really care about it though.



the show in general seems to be being enjoyed as well, and it always amuses me to see people thinking their circle is representative of everyone. I wouldn't say it's amazing but it's decent tv entertainment.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
Spoiler
What did that final scene in episode 9 mean? I thought she was going to burn them all haha.
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 10:27:23 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
Spoiler
What did that final scene in episode 9 mean? I thought she was going to burn them all haha.
[close]


Personally I'm hoping there's a bit of an explanation for that tonight because I think it's the one misstep in a spectacular season of TV so far.

From what I've heard and read this week it sounds like they just wanted a big spectacle to fit with the episode 9 trend from GOT and didn't really think it through properly.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:19:29 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:27:23 am
Personally I'm hoping there's a bit of an explanation for that tonight because I think it's the one misstep in a spectacular season of TV so far.

From what I've heard and read this week it sounds like they just wanted a big spectacle to fit with the episode 9 trend from GOT and didn't really think it through properly.

If shed just incinerated the royal family there wouldnt be much point in any more episodes. :D

When they dragged the pissed Aegon out of his hides hole he looked just like a young Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:22:44 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:19:29 am
If shed just incinerated the royal family there wouldnt be much point in any more episodes. :D

When they dragged the pissed Aegon out of his hides hole he looked just like a young Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

I was sitting there thinking he reminded me of someone.  :lmao
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:24:39 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:19:29 am
If shed just incinerated the royal family there wouldnt be much point in any more episodes. :D
Not really.

No Rhaenyra and Daemon was surprising in that episode.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:25:24 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:27:23 am
From what I've heard and read this week it sounds like they just wanted a big spectacle to fit with the episode 9 trend from GOT and didn't really think it through properly.
Hopefully not. They've been spot on this season.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:27:25 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:24:39 am
Not really.

No Rhaenyra and Daemon was surprising in that episode.

Arent they building up to a civil war? If the dragon had incinerated them Rhaenyra would claim the throne and they would all live happily ever after.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:38:12 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:27:25 am
Arent they building up to a civil war? If the dragon had incinerated them Rhaenyra would claim the throne and they would all live happily ever after.
No idea never read the books & can't remember if this was told in GoT.

You'd think though if she had incinerated them she'd want the throne as well ;D
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:57:52 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:38:12 am
No idea never read the books & can't remember if this was told in GoT.

You'd think though if she had incinerated them she'd want the throne as well ;D
I tried to read one of the books.  It was the most poorly written book I have ever come across. Dire writing, I mean, George Lucas dialogue bad.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:00:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:52 am
I tried to read one of the books.  It was the most poorly written book I have ever come across. Dire writing, I mean, George Lucas dialogue bad.

It's better hearing it audible.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:01:22 pm
I've been quite generally disappointed in the quality of the cgi dragons in this series. kinda expected better.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:01:55 pm
Is there anyone who knows what they're doing on Rhaenyra's side? She makes a lot of brain dead decisions.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:36 pm by BER »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:03:25 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:01:55 pm
Is there anyone who knows what they're doing on the Targ side? They make a lot of brain dead decisions.

The story is about the end of House Targaryen though, so a lot of brain-dead decision were made by both houses on this.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:03:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:52 am
I tried to read one of the books.  It was the most poorly written book I have ever come across. Dire writing, I mean, George Lucas dialogue bad.
I read a bit of one of them and some of the descriptions of Daenerys and drogo left me a bit uncomfortable. I know its a sign of the "medieval" times etc but reading about a 13 year old was just unsettling.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 12:09:42 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:03:53 pm
I read a bit of one of them and some of the descriptions of Daenerys and drogo left me a bit uncomfortable. I know its a sign of the "medieval" times etc but reading about a 13 year old was just unsettling.

It is unsettling, but true to life, sadly. Go back to the Battle of the Roses, Margaret Beaufort was 13/14 when she gave birth to Henry Tudor in 1457. Her husband was in his 40's I think, the birth wrecked her chance of having any more children, as she wasn't physically ready for the birth.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:00:12 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:27:23 am
Personally I'm hoping there's a bit of an explanation for that tonight because I think it's the one misstep in a spectacular season of TV so far.

From what I've heard and read this week it sounds like they just wanted a big spectacle to fit with the episode 9 trend from GOT and didn't really think it through properly.

that's exactly what they did and it made no sense whatsoever - tho visually an awesome scene and if it was story appropriate to pyro the lot of them would've been red wedding epic, but as it wasn't, absolutely pointless and stupid and beneath the quality of the show in general

im hoping it's a mistake they learn from going forward in subsequent seasons, they've got a lot more right than what they've got wrong and what they can garner from that mistake is that story trumps spectacle. Story appropriate spectacle can be spine-chillingly wonderful but it is the story that has to do the heavy lifting, let the spectacle deliver the coup de grâce, GOT at it's very best demonstrated that perfectly, all the fan wants really is that it all makes sense within its world, and then we'll buy in to anything. That's the art of suspending disbelief.

And then there is this - showrunner Ryan Condal said, She knows if she sets fire to that dais, she ends any possibility of war and probably sets peace throughout the Realm, but I think probably doesnt want to be responsible for doing that to another mother"

Yeah... milk of the poppy talk kicking in there

on a more technical sidenote - i hope someone has a word with the fucking director that likes to shoot his nightscenes in daylight then colour grading to make them look like night, as i cant see fuckall and apparently no one else can unless they own an OLED tv, he did it in GOT (you know that battle where you cant see fuckall) and he done it with the dragon/beach scene in HOD. After all the hard work is done you'd think they'd want us to see it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:08 pm by Armand9 »
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:24:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:09:42 pm
It is unsettling, but true to life, sadly. Go back to the Battle of the Roses, Margaret Beaufort was 13/14 when she gave birth to Henry Tudor in 1457. Her husband was in his 40's I think, the birth wrecked her chance of having any more children, as she wasn't physically ready for the birth.

A remarkable woman. She saw Her son on to the throne and lived long enough to see her grandson, Henry VIII crowned.

I enjoy the similarities to the Plantagenets/War of the Roses politics and back stabbing in this and GOT in preference to the more ethereal goings on in the Rings of Power.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:28:25 pm
There is going to be plenty of scenes of fire and blood in the seasons ahead and dragon battles over endless places. I personally enjoyed the scene, yes, she could have burnt everyone in the room, but I kind of enjoyed that she used her head in this instance. The Greens were relying on keeping the truth from the Blacks for as long as possible, but now they know it will all kick off big style as they will know exactly what she will do next. Just because GOT had endless scenes of this nature doesn't mean they have to do the same. This is Rhaenys facing Alicent and saying the battle is about to be drawn, you could see how it affected the Greens who were all shaken.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:29:59 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:24:06 pm
A remarkable woman. She saw Her son on to the throne and lived long enough to see her grandson, Henry VIII crowned.

I enjoy the similarities to the Plantagenets/War of the Roses politics and back stabbing in this and GOT in preference to the more ethereal goings on in the Rings of Power.

Absolutely. There was an excellent documentary on Channel 4 about it, her story amazed me.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:31:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:28:25 pm
There is going to be plenty of scenes of fire and blood in the seasons ahead and dragon battles over endless places. I personally enjoyed the scene, yes, she could have burnt everyone in the room, but I kind of enjoyed that she used her head in this instance. The Greens were relying on keeping the truth from the Blacks for as long as possible, but now they know it will all kick off big style as they will know exactly what she will do next. Just because GOT had endless scenes of this nature doesn't mean they have to do the same. This is Rhaenys facing Alicent and saying the battle is about to be drawn, you could see how it affected the Greens who were all shaken.

It would have been disappointing after all the machinations and arm twisting to get Aegon on the throne for him to barbecued in the next dragons breath.

I enjoyed the scenes of the men at arms heralding a mob into the cathedral to voluntarily witness the enthronement.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:36:36 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:31:09 pm
It would have been disappointing after all the machinations and arm twisting to get Aegon on the throne for him to barbecued in the next dragons breath.

I enjoyed the scenes of the men at arms heralding a mob into the cathedral to voluntarily witness the enthronement.

I agree it was actually a stunning scene. They know what they have brought on themselves now with this move, and just seeing Rhaenys steering Meleys out of the Hall was worth the wait. A parallel with what happened in Kings Landing at the end of GOT, as well.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:53:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:52 am
I tried to read one of the books.  It was the most poorly written book I have ever come across. Dire writing, I mean, George Lucas dialogue bad.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:00:05 pm
It's better hearing it audible.
Is it on Spotify or other paid services?
