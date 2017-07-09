« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 925733 times)

This Aegon is up there with some of the most mental characters Martin ever created in that world. He's brilliantly mad. Aemond isn't far behind either to be fair, but in a totally different way.
Struggling to care about any of this, a single likeable or sympathetic character might help.

The next GoT show really needs to not be about the Throne.
Quote from: BER on October 18, 2022, 02:14:54 pm
The next GoT show really needs to not be about the Throne.

starting to agree, the relentless scheming and plotting is getting tiring, it's still really watchable but it would better with something to break the THRONE CHAT up. they have to do the Hedge Knight stories, would be so popular i reckon.

Quote from: Dench57 on October 18, 2022, 02:23:17 pm
yeah they have to the Hedge Knight stories, would be so popular i reckon

Game of Hedges, Debs in a consulting, scriptwriting role...
Watching this show has taught me things I didn't know from Game Of Thrones! I didn't know Robert Baratheon was part Targaryen!  :o
Quote from: Dench57 on October 18, 2022, 02:23:17 pm
starting to agree, the relentless scheming and plotting is getting tiring, it's still really watchable but it would better with something to break the THRONE CHAT up. they have to do the Hedge Knight stories, would be so popular i reckon.



I read they are doing a Jon Snow spinoff.
Quote from: leinad on October 18, 2022, 03:35:42 pm
I read they are doing a Jon Snow spinoff.

Yes, I can't find anything rock solid but most places seem to agree that these 4 are "in development" by HBO, though none have been confirmed by the network.

The Sea Snake (Corlys Velaryon sailing round the entire known world - cool!)
10,000 Ships (set 1000 years before GoT, Princess Nymeria and the Rhoynar - fleeing Valyria and settling in Dorne - dunno, maybe)
Tales of Dunc and Egg (a hedge knight of no renown and his squire - the future King Aegon V and brother of Maester Aemon in GoT - bowling around Westeros, scrapping in tourneys and fighting for minor houses - fuck yes!)
Jon Snow spin-off (please, no)

GRR has said he is really fond of his Dunc and Egg stories so here's hoping!
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 17, 2022, 11:06:29 pm
None of this is even remotely fun. Theres not light, no relief form the misery.

It really really needs it.

Its not that type of show though. Its why I went off GOT because they messed with the characterisation way too much. I mean Tyrion was never as decent as what they made him in the show.
Quote from: Dench57 on October 18, 2022, 04:17:17 pm
The Sea Snake (Corlys Velaryon sailing round the entire known world - cool!)

I wish they could use the same actor, he's been brilliant, but I imagine they will cast someone younger.

I think they are doing an animated show on Yi Ti as well. I was never really too interested in Essos when I first read the books but after watching a lot of Alt Shift Xs videos on it and reading about the history, so much crazy magical shit goes on over their so I welcome any show set in that area of the world. I'd love a show about the Great Empire of the Dawn and all the Emperors.
Quote from: Dench57 on October 18, 2022, 04:17:17 pm

Tales of Dunc and Egg (a hedge knight of no renown and his squire - the future King Aegon V and brother of Maester Aemon in GoT - bowling around Westeros, scrapping in tourneys and fighting for minor houses - fuck yes!)


GRR has said he is really fond of his Dunc and Egg stories so here's hoping!


that would be fucking quality... probably won't get made on account of it being more sword and sorcery/small scale rather than epic fantasy. But the Dunc and Egg stories are absolutely outstanding...
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 18, 2022, 03:00:19 pm
Watching this show has taught me things I didn't know from Game Of Thrones! I didn't know Robert Baratheon was part Targaryen!  :o

Given how many political marriages there must have been between all the major houses over the course of the centuries, it's probably impossible for most of the highborn to not find an ancestor or two anywhere they look.
Quote from: Riquende on October 18, 2022, 07:08:42 pm
Given how many political marriages there must have been between all the major houses over the course of the centuries, it's probably impossible for most of the highborn to not find an ancestor or two anywhere they look.

This is true! Surprised his gran was a Targaryen though, Then again I didnt know Bloodraven who sits in the tree is a Targaryen too!
I see nobody has mentioned that foot scene...
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2022, 07:18:28 pm
I see nobody has mentioned that foot scene...

I was trying to forget about it mate ;D I did wonder if Tarantino was a guest writer for this episode
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2022, 07:18:28 pm
I see nobody has mentioned that foot scene...

They were nice feet to be fair.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2022, 07:18:28 pm
I see nobody has mentioned that foot scene...

I'm curious how Otto is going to repay him for his services next week.  :-\
Think they're completely ruining the IP with this show. It's garbage and just really poorly done. All the characters are written terribly no matter how well acted. It's claustrophobic, non-sensical, disjointed and at times comical.  Just really mind boggling terrible and you have to wonder how bad the Long Night pilot must have been if this is somehow "fine". Probably need to hope Dunk & Egg is amazing at this point or George just needs to move on.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm
Think they're completely ruining the IP with this show. It's garbage and just really poorly done. All the characters are written terribly no matter how well acted. It's claustrophobic, non-sensical, disjointed and at times comical.  Just really mind boggling terrible and you have to wonder how bad the Long Night pilot must have been if this is somehow "fine". Probably need to hope Dunk & Egg is amazing at this point or George just needs to move on.

Move on from what? Most people don't share your view, it's been commissioned for a second season and is incredibly popular with great viewership.
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 08:47:01 pm
Move on from what? Most people don't share your view, it's been commissioned for a second season and is incredibly popular with great viewership.

From spending all his time trying to get these shows off the ground? I think if this is the quality that they're going to be made at then eventually he's going to ruin his legacy. A lot of people watched Season 8 of GoT and almost all agree it was shit so a lot of people watching HoD means nothing to me. Not like HBO was going to throw in the towel after 1 season anyway. If season 2 is more of the same I don't doubt that aside from the die hards people will stop watching.

I honestly don't care if he ever finishes ASOIAF at this point as I'd have to probably re-read them now if a new one came out and I just don't know if I could be arsed. But he's an amazing writer and he should just go write stuff he wants to write and a lot of people would read and enjoy that.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
From spending all his time trying to get these shows off the ground? I think if this is the quality that they're going to be made at then eventually he's going to ruin his legacy. A lot of people watched Season 8 of GoT and almost all agree it was shit so a lot of people watching HoD means nothing to me. Not like HBO was going to throw in the towel after 1 season anyway. If season 2 is more of the same I don't doubt that aside from the die hards people will stop watching.

I honestly don't care if he ever finishes ASOIAF at this point as I'd have to probably re-read them now if a new one came out and I just don't know if I could be arsed. But he's an amazing writer and he should just go write stuff he wants to write and a lot of people would read and enjoy that.

If anything it's improving his legacy after the disaster that was S08. The difference between S08 and Hotd is that this has high viewership and people enjoy it. You are right though, HBO would never throw the towel in on a show that's a hit...

If you can't be arsed reading any books he writes then why do you care if he's spending all of his time getting shows off the ground? I'm sure he's happy enough making money off the shows.
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:15:23 pm
If anything it's improving his legacy after the disaster that was S08. The difference between S08 and Hotd is that this has high viewership and people enjoy it. You are right though, HBO would never throw the towel in on a show that's a hit...

If you can't be arsed reading any books he writes then why do you care if he's spending all of his time getting shows off the ground? I'm sure he's happy enough making money off the shows.

All of my circle of friends think HoD is bad. Season 8 had some of the highest viewership HBO has ever had. Just because that has continued with HoD doesn't mean it's now better. In fact I'd say it's worse and maybe you're one of the die hards that I'm referencing which if so fair enough but that's not the majority of viewers.

As far as the books, I've read everything George has written except Wild Cards as far as I can tell. Some of the ASOIAF books I haven't read in over a decade. If you think re-reading a book for the 3rd or 4th time shouldn't be a problem then good for you but I think I'm kind of out at this point and would just appreciate something new from him. George is definitely not hurting for money at this point and if that's all he cares about then good for him. For me as a fan though he would fall a level in my mind compared to other writers I enjoy if this is how he spends the rest of his career.

Edit: I'd go so far to say that HoD is actually made for the die hards in that it each episode functions as a way to check the box next to a Fire & Blood section and nothing more. I could just re-read Fire & Blood though instead of seeing this garbage on the screen is where I'm at.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:21:41 pm
All of my circle of friends think HoD is bad. Season 8 had some of the highest viewership HBO has ever had. Just because that has continued with HoD doesn't mean it's now better. In fact I'd say it's worse and maybe you're one of the die hards that I'm referencing which if so fair enough but that's not the majority of viewers.

As far as the books, I've read everything George has written except Wild Cards as far as I can tell. Some of the ASOIAF books I haven't read in over a decade. If you think re-reading a book for the 3rd or 4th time shouldn't be a problem then good for you but I think I'm kind of out at this point and would just appreciate something new from him. George is definitely not hurting for money at this point and if that's all he cares about then good for him. For me as a fan though he would fall a level in my mind compared to other writers I enjoy if this is how he spends the rest of his career.

Edit: I'd go so far to say that HoD is actually made for the die hards in that it each episode functions as a way to check the box next to a Fire & Blood section and nothing more. I could just re-read Fire & Blood though instead of seeing this garbage on the screen is where I'm at.

Fair enough you don't like, and that's cool not everyone will, but most do. So why exactly would George need to move on from anything when he's got another show that is shaping up to be as big as GOT.

I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore fan, read the books once and watched the show once. I went into this show expecting it to be bad to be honest but have ended up loving it. If anything I'd imagine viewership will go up next season as word of mouth gets around about how good it is.

I didn't mean to come across as a dickhead with that question about the books btw mate, I was just genuinely curious why you cared what George spent his time doing if you weren't planning on reading any of his future books.
I honestly can't tell if you plan to read any future books by him or not, you seem to Flip-flop between wanting new stuff and not being arsed.
Yeah I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore fan either, haven't read beyond the first couple of books as I'd already watched the show to death by the time I started, and after that abysmal end to GoT I really struggled to care about this. It's ended up being a really enjoyable show though, probably the one I look forward to each week the most right now.
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Fair enough you don't like, and that's cool not everyone will, but most do. So why exactly would George need to move on from anything when he's got another show that is shaping up to be as big as GOT.

I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore fan, read the books once and watched the show once. I went into this show expecting it to be bad to be honest but have ended up loving it. If anything I'd imagine viewership will go up next season as word of mouth gets around about how good it is.

I didn't mean to come across as a dickhead with that question about the books btw mate, I was just genuinely curious why you cared what George spent his time doing if you weren't planning on reading any of his future books.
I honestly can't tell if you plan to read any future books by him or not, you seem to Flip-flop between wanting new stuff and not being arsed.

You're making a lot of assumptions here and I really don't care to go through each one. I clearly said I've read George's work and most of it multiple times and want him to write more instead of focus on TV shows. That's as clear as I can make it.

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm
Yeah I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore fan either, haven't read beyond the first couple of books as I'd already watched the show to death by the time I started, and after that abysmal end to GoT I really struggled to care about this. It's ended up being a really enjoyable show though, probably the one I look forward to each week the most right now.

I think after each episode I could see why some would say this but episode 9 was so bad, probably the low point of both GoT and HoD, that I find this interesting now.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
You're making a lot of assumptions here and I really don't care to go through each one. I clearly said I've read George's work and most of it multiple times and want him to write more instead of focus on TV shows. That's as clear as I can make it.

I think after each episode I could see why some would say this but episode 9 was so bad, probably the low point of both GoT and HoD, that I find this interesting now.

Oh you must of meant something else when you said you weren't arsed if he finished writing them then, fair enough. You must be one of them hardcore fans who thinks George should just stick to the books and not be allowed to do what he want's. I'm sure he's happy doing the TV stuff and good for him, he's opened up his work to a lot of people who wouldn't of even heard of it otherwise.
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
Oh you must of meant something else when you said you weren't arsed if he finished writing them then, fair enough. You must be one of them hardcore fans who thinks George should just stick to the books and not be allowed to do what he want's. I'm sure he's happy doing the TV stuff and good for him, he's opened up his work to a lot of people who wouldn't of even heard of it otherwise.

So anybody who's read his books are "hardcore"fans? George can do what he wants, clearly. Just for people that enjoy his written work seeing what's become of it on TV is a bit off-putting and I'd prefer to see just more written work even if it's not ASOIAF related.
Getting a little repetitive now these silly arguments. If you come in here just to say its crap and people who like it shouldn't then it seems a waste of your time and everyone else's. HBO will persist with it because it is a success. It is not just hardcores that watch it. I have never read the books and me and all my mates are really enjoying it. Even my dad who barely sticks with any TV show and loses interest very quickly at his age has said to me its the best thing on TV at the moment. If people enjoy it and HBO make more of it great. It's really not that deep. Let people be entertained and if you aren't then don't watch.
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 12:15:45 am
Getting a little repetitive now these silly arguments. If you come in here just to say its crap and people who like it shouldn't then it seems a waste of your time and everyone else's. HBO will persist with it because it is a success. It is not just hardcores that watch it. I have never read the books and me and all my mates are really enjoying it. Even my dad who barely sticks with any TV show and loses interest very quickly at his age has said to me its the best thing on TV at the moment. If people enjoy it and HBO make more of it great. It's really not that deep. Let people be entertained and if you aren't then don't watch.

Not trying to be repetitive, just Leinad didn't seem to get what I was saying. I certainly have no issue with people liking whatever they want.
Dear me, there are some precious people out there. I watch it for entertainment and i've enjoyed it. I understand the people who want more action or more comedy. I also understand there are people who like the whole politics side of it. I enjoyed GOT as well, immensely. Yes even the last season. People are different and it is just a story but there is nothing quite as strange as people who knock things but still read or watch them like its become a personal crusade to drag it all down, very very odd. His intellectual property, his decision to do what he likes with it.
