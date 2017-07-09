If anything it's improving his legacy after the disaster that was S08. The difference between S08 and Hotd is that this has high viewership and people enjoy it. You are right though, HBO would never throw the towel in on a show that's a hit...



If you can't be arsed reading any books he writes then why do you care if he's spending all of his time getting shows off the ground? I'm sure he's happy enough making money off the shows.



All of my circle of friends think HoD is bad. Season 8 had some of the highest viewership HBO has ever had. Just because that has continued with HoD doesn't mean it's now better. In fact I'd say it's worse and maybe you're one of the die hards that I'm referencing which if so fair enough but that's not the majority of viewers.As far as the books, I've read everything George has written except Wild Cards as far as I can tell. Some of the ASOIAF books I haven't read in over a decade. If you think re-reading a book for the 3rd or 4th time shouldn't be a problem then good for you but I think I'm kind of out at this point and would just appreciate something new from him. George is definitely not hurting for money at this point and if that's all he cares about then good for him. For me as a fan though he would fall a level in my mind compared to other writers I enjoy if this is how he spends the rest of his career.Edit: I'd go so far to say that HoD is actually made for the die hards in that it each episode functions as a way to check the box next to a Fire & Blood section and nothing more. I could just re-read Fire & Blood though instead of seeing this garbage on the screen is where I'm at.