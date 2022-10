Spoiler

It's funny how 2 adaptations of 'prequel' books have come out in a similar timeframe and I have the same frustration with both; the constant jumping around has made it hard for me to care about 90% of the characters, up until the last 2 episodes of both series where they settle in one place/timezone, and then the series is over and we have to wait a couple years for more. Don't get me wrong I've enjoyed both HotD and RoP for the most part, but fuck me if the 'let's just use the 1st season to lay all the ground-work for future seasons' format both have followed has made it a rather frustrating watch at times.