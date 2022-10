Paddy Considine is playing Viserys really well the last two episodes. Playing the older king makes him more real somehow. The funny looks, mannerisms, looks of exasperation and shuffling about really looks like an old man. I know he's getting older but I hope he's in a few more episodes.



In GoT, episode 9 of a season was always the one with the big dramatic set piece. I expect Viserys to die then (or perhaps at the end of episodeand for the scramble for the throne to kick off in earnest.Next time I head home I'm going to pick up my copy of Fire & Blood. I never really fancied it before but I usually like to read a novel before seeing the adaptation through.