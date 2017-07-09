« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 920755 times)

Offline red mongoose

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15600 on: September 27, 2022, 03:08:21 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 26, 2022, 09:30:24 pm

Daemon's child survived or not though?

Were you thinking she was inside of a dragon egg inside of her mother there?  ;D
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15601 on: September 27, 2022, 07:47:00 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 26, 2022, 08:55:18 pm
Aye, was weird that Larys Strong and Daemon Targeyron had barely aged a day. Great episode, apart from the childbirth scene again. Some sick person working on those scenes in this show.

Can you tell me what happens? Obviously spoiler it - my wife is very sensitive to child birth - so good to know whats coming in advance! Ta!!
Online Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15602 on: September 27, 2022, 08:37:55 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September 27, 2022, 07:47:00 am
Can you tell me what happens? Obviously spoiler it - my wife is very sensitive to child birth - so good to know whats coming in advance! Ta!!

Spoiler
Nothing bad, just lots of squelching noises, lots of screaming and a trail of blood while she walks around.
[close]
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15603 on: September 27, 2022, 09:36:07 am »
Quote from: Snail on September 26, 2022, 09:41:34 pm
Spoiler
Criston needs to die. Immediately.
[close]

Haha, proper incel vibes from him this episode.
Online Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15604 on: September 27, 2022, 10:24:20 am »
Another fantastic episode. I was concerned about the recasting but I think they pulled it off great.

Spoiler
There is something going on with those rats, They have focused on them far too often now. Do we have a greenseer in this timeline?
[close]
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15605 on: September 27, 2022, 10:54:17 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 27, 2022, 08:37:55 am
Spoiler
Nothing bad, just lots of squelching noises, lots of screaming and a trail of blood while she walks around.
[close]

Cheers mate!
Offline stewil007

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15606 on: September 27, 2022, 01:31:19 pm »


Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September 27, 2022, 10:54:17 am
Cheers mate!


Spoiler
Probably worth saying that the mother doesn't make it as its a very difficult birth just in case your mrs is emotional about these sort of things at the minute
[close]
Online Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15607 on: September 27, 2022, 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on September 27, 2022, 01:31:19 pm
Spoiler
Probably worth saying that the mother doesn't make it as its a very difficult birth just in case your mrs is emotional about these sort of things at the minute
[close]

Spoiler
Ah yeah I was only thinking of the first birth since that's the more up close one, the mother not making it didn't really cross my mind given the way it happened (not something you'd see in a hospital, to put it mildly).
[close]
Online RedSince86

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15608 on: September 27, 2022, 01:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 26, 2022, 09:47:55 pm
He had one night stand and he's still bitter after so many years.
;D
Offline Trada

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15609 on: September 27, 2022, 08:33:14 pm »
I found the latest one boring and confusing.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15610 on: September 27, 2022, 10:43:57 pm »
So, Aegon is played by David Tennant's son. I thought he looked familiar. It was bugging me actually.
Offline leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15611 on: September 27, 2022, 11:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 27, 2022, 10:43:57 pm
So, Aegon is played by David Tennant's son. I thought he looked familiar. It was bugging me actually.

He reminded me of Mike from stranger things
Online Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15612 on: September 28, 2022, 08:57:41 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 27, 2022, 10:43:57 pm
So, Aegon is played by David Tennant's son. I thought he looked familiar. It was bugging me actually.

I never knew that! he's also in The War Of The Worlds show from France which just finished and not once did I recognise him from House Of The Dragon  ;D
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15613 on: September 28, 2022, 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: S on September 26, 2022, 10:55:05 pm
Still very entertaining but the recasting of the two girls seems weird. With the budget they have it cant be that hard to make them look a few years older. Early days but I preferred the two original actresses.

Cooke and D'Arcy are the original actresses though. They were cast months before the younger ones, as the producers knew they'd be the ones who'd be featured on the show for years to come. So if there's an issue it's that the younger actresses they went for didn't match Cooke and D'Arcy enough, not the other way around. I'm sure they considered trying to make Cooke and D'Arcy look younger for the first few episodes 
Offline stewy17

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15614 on: September 28, 2022, 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: S on September 26, 2022, 10:55:05 pm
Still very entertaining but the recasting of the two girls seems weird. With the budget they have it cant be that hard to make them look a few years older. Early days but I preferred the two original actresses.

I thought it was particularly jarring because not only are they different actors, but we never really saw the younger actors go through the full transformation to protective (at all costs) mothers of their children. I guess got hints in the Alicent timeline but of course, Rhaenyra didn't have kids or even that aspect of her personality in the previous episode whereas there was at least some foreshadowing from Otto Hightower with Alicent, and the wedding. So different faces and to a large extent different personalities just meant it felt like new characters. Which was weird.

For what it's worth I think that the new Alicent seems more believable as a schemer and matriarch. I'm guessing though that a lot of that difference is in the direction rather than the individual actors.

Something rather strange about all of the main male actors keeping their jobs and the two main female characters being changed, mind. I've read the explanations but it doesn't really follow and I don't think the new actors look particularly older than the previous incumbents in any event.
Online Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15615 on: September 28, 2022, 02:11:39 pm »
Think I'm one of the few who didn't have an issue with the re casting. In fact I approve of it as taking into account the brutality that's about to follow in the coming episodes I don't think it would have been suitable for the younger characters to have done it.
Offline redk84

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15616 on: September 28, 2022, 04:09:42 pm »
didn't mind the recasting
Spoiler
do mind the incestual entanglement and especially it including young women that happened so far, always used to try look beyond that and wait for those scenes to be over from the original series
[close]

But the characters are in their little subplots and developing nicely just like GoT did in the first season and it certainly doesn't seem like it will be a show that will include that many world scale incidents but we may not be exposed to many different characters from different ways of life and so it will all seem to be as major in the end.

More room for dialogue in this show...less about huge scale events. Possibly the character development will continue, i don't think their roles defined early on have changed much yet
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15617 on: October 1, 2022, 08:12:25 pm »
I enjoyed the episode. I don't have a problem with the change of actresses either. As Barefoot Doctor says, they were the original actresses the younger ones were announced later on. For a little bit of info for those who haven't read the book. One of the things that annoyed Rhaenyra was the effect of having her children. She had a tougher time delivering and it also affected her body much more than Alicent who remained slim throughout her life. We are back to that first episode when the battle for the women is deliverying the heirs once again. I can't believe no one mentioned.

Spoiler
The scene where Laena Velaryon begs her dragon Vhagar to put an end to her misery. Battle of the birthing beds indeed. :'(
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 07:13:46 pm »
Mad episode!

Spoiler
a lot seemed to happen quickly. Much improved on last week for me. Didn't think the princess would be as callous as to have her fake husband killed!
[close]
Online Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:13:46 pm
Mad episode!

Spoiler
a lot seemed to happen quickly. Much improved on last week for me. Didn't think the princess would be as callous as to have her fake husband killed!
[close]

Spoiler
Did she? Daemon snapped the neck of someone beforehand, it's hard to tell if that was to give them a body to swap with or to give Laenor's side piece more time to kill him.
[close]
Offline newrosswaterford

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:13:46 pm
Mad episode!


Spoiler
He wasn't killed. He is the guy in the boat at the end, hair shorn. They faked his death, using the Guard that Daemon killed as the body. The husband suggested it in the previous scene with the princess. Shit has really started and I loved it. 
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm »
Spoiler
ah cheers. That makes sense - seemed a bit mad at first.
[close]
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15622 on: Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm »
Spoiler
I was made up that Laenor didn't die, he is one of the few characters I actually like in this. A great scene with Aemond claiming Vhagar I loved the way he was hanging off the dragon.
[close]
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15623 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm »
Loved that episode. Very dark at points though, barely visible. Just glad I could work out whose kids were whose after a while/

Always cheers me up when I see the dagger I have tattoed on the back of my knee, just above my Night King, back on screen again.
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15624 on: Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm
Loved that episode. Very dark at points though, barely visible. Just glad I could work out whose kids were whose after a while/

Always cheers me up when I see the dagger I have tattoed on the back of my knee, just above my Night King, back on screen again.

Alicents kids are dressed in green, Rhaenyras are in black. Its the green team verses the black team thats how to remember it.
Online Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15625 on: Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm
Alicents kids are dressed in green, Rhaenyras are in black. Its the green team verses the black team thats how to remember it.

If only they had some physical feature that better distinguished between the two pairs.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15626 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm
Alicents kids are dressed in green, Rhaenyras are in black. Its the green team verses the black team thats how to remember it.

Yeah, but Daemon's kids were there as well. That's what threw me most when they were all together, for a minute or two.
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15627 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm
If only they had some physical feature that better distinguished between the two pairs.

There is that too.  ;D

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm
Yeah, but Daemon's kids were there as well. That's what threw me most when they were all together, for a minute or two.

One big scrum it became. :)
Offline Trada

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15628 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm »
So there is yet another time jump next week from the stills i have seen on Tweeter.

Still not feeling this series it's like a cheap soap opera not in the same league as game of thrones.
Offline Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15629 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Spoiler
Hah, I was definitely #TeamBlack until I thought she was gonna murder her husband, would've been difficult to root for Rhaenyra then. Good stuff. Guess they still murdered someone but fuck 'em, back on the Rhaen Train
[close]
Offline leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15630 on: Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm
Spoiler
I was made up that Laenor didn't die, he is one of the few characters I actually like in this. A great scene with Aemond claiming Vhagar I loved the way he was hanging off the dragon.
[close]

Agreed, I really liked his character and it would of soured me on Rhaenyra and Daemon if he was actually killed, although I do feel bad for the random guard who took his place lol. I'm guessing that is a change from the book?

I didn't pick up on it but saw on reddit that Helaena alluded to Aemond losing an eye to gain a dragon in last weeks episode so she must be a dreamer.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 02:24:18 am »
Really enjoyable episode but the scenes in the first half were so dark it was hard to watch.
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 07:53:11 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
Agreed, I really liked his character and it would of soured me on Rhaenyra and Daemon if he was actually killed, although I do feel bad for the random guard who took his place lol. I'm guessing that is a change from the book?

I didn't pick up on it but saw on reddit that Helaena alluded to Aemond losing an eye to gain a dragon in last weeks episode so she must be a dreamer.

Spoiler
It was a change from the book, he meets a suspicious end in the book. We don't get definite information as to who was responsible although Damian's name is mentioned. That's why i find this interesting, as we are seeing some of the stuff in the book is indeed vicious rumour rather than the truth. It would appear both sides are getting slandered on occasion.
[close]
Offline S

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 11:50:08 am »
Really not sure where I stand on this. I like the intrigue but the sole focus on those characters is a little stale.



On a separate note I see Driftmark every day from my window. Very weird seeing it with dragons flying around.
Offline Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:50:08 am
On a separate note I see Driftmark every day from my window. Very weird seeing it with dragons flying around.

I honestly thought the dragons were CGI!
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 12:16:36 pm »
i just dont get how the king is burying his head in the sand about the origins of the kids. strange, and also passionate about it.

it is getting more and more interesting though. which book is best to read about this?
Online Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15636 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Another brilliant episode! Getting better and better as it goes on.

Spoiler
The blacks really missed a trick by leaving the biggest and most powerful dragon unclaimed! That's a massive coup for the Greens. I was wondering how the greens would even manager a war considering the amount of dragons the reds have but now I'm starting to see how  ;D
[close]
