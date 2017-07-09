Still very entertaining but the recasting of the two girls seems weird. With the budget they have it cant be that hard to make them look a few years older. Early days but I preferred the two original actresses.



I thought it was particularly jarring because not only are they different actors, but we never really saw the younger actors go through the full transformation to protective (at all costs) mothers of their children. I guess got hints in the Alicent timeline but of course, Rhaenyra didn't have kids or even that aspect of her personality in the previous episode whereas there was at least some foreshadowing from Otto Hightower with Alicent, and the wedding. So different faces and to a large extent different personalities just meant it felt like new characters. Which was weird.For what it's worth I think that the new Alicent seems more believable as a schemer and matriarch. I'm guessing though that a lot of that difference is in the direction rather than the individual actors.Something rather strange about all of the main male actors keeping their jobs and the two main female characters being changed, mind. I've read the explanations but it doesn't really follow and I don't think the new actors look particularly older than the previous incumbents in any event.