Offline Sangria

  Reply #15280 on: December 10, 2021, 11:57:32 am
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15280 on: December 10, 2021, 11:57:32 am »
Quote from: rk1 on December 10, 2021, 11:30:11 am
Supposed to be 1000 years before GOT.

Any idea what period? Any names? IIRC I heard something about the Starks being a big part, but that may have been another project. 1000 years is pre-Targaryen, isn't it?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Reply #15281 on: December 10, 2021, 12:38:36 pm
« Reply #15281 on: December 10, 2021, 12:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 10, 2021, 11:57:32 am
Any idea what period? Any names? IIRC I heard something about the Starks being a big part, but that may have been another project. 1000 years is pre-Targaryen, isn't it?


This was what HBO put out:

Quote
"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend...it's not the story we think we know."

There's been little official released about the synopsis, but I've heard that the story revolved around the marriage of a Stark and a Casterley (a noble family who were usurped by the Lannisters) and the phenomenon of a Blood Moon, which is followed by meteors, the Long Night, and the emergence of the White Walkers.


One of the many disappointments of GoT is that pretty rubbish explanation of how the White Walkers came to be.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Reply #15282 on: December 11, 2021, 02:39:28 am
« Reply #15282 on: December 11, 2021, 02:39:28 am »
think that series would have been better as the lore around that period sounds superb.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,005
Reply #15283 on: December 14, 2021, 04:42:43 pm
« Reply #15283 on: December 14, 2021, 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: scatman on December 11, 2021, 02:39:28 am
think that series would have been better as the lore around that period sounds superb.

definitely! though I don't know how much GRRM has actually written about that period, would they mostly be making it up from scratch?
whereas the Targaryens seem to be his favourite subject, so I can see why they went with Fire and Blood
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,268
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Reply #15284 on: January 8, 2022, 10:32:23 pm
« Reply #15284 on: January 8, 2022, 10:32:23 pm »
Has anyone seen the trailer that has been released today for the final season of Game of Thrones. It's crazy, don't they know it ended four years ago?  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • YNWA
Reply #15285 on: January 9, 2022, 12:18:52 am
« Reply #15285 on: January 9, 2022, 12:18:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2022, 10:32:23 pm
Has anyone seen the trailer that has been released today for the final season of Game of Thrones. It's crazy, don't they know it ended four years ago?  ::)

huh?? Is this for real?
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15286 on: January 9, 2022, 12:36:45 pm
« Reply #15286 on: January 9, 2022, 12:36:45 pm »
When is house of the dragons due to go live, do we know yet?
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,268
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Reply #15287 on: January 9, 2022, 12:46:15 pm
« Reply #15287 on: January 9, 2022, 12:46:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on January  9, 2022, 12:18:52 am
huh?? Is this for real?

It was in the Independent I think, I caught it on the microsoft edge browser. Very weird.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15288 on: January 9, 2022, 12:51:35 pm
« Reply #15288 on: January 9, 2022, 12:51:35 pm »
This might be getting into spoiler territory, but I heard that King Robert Baratheon dies. Is this true?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15289 on: January 9, 2022, 12:54:54 pm
« Reply #15289 on: January 9, 2022, 12:54:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  9, 2022, 12:46:15 pm
It was in the Independent I think, I caught it on the microsoft edge browser. Very weird.
No wonder it was 4 years behind when you are using Edge Browser. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,268
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Reply #15290 on: January 9, 2022, 02:15:03 pm
« Reply #15290 on: January 9, 2022, 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  9, 2022, 12:54:54 pm
No wonder it was 4 years behind when you are using Edge Browser. ;D

Quite possible. ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
  • The Awkward Squad
Reply #15291 on: January 9, 2022, 06:06:31 pm
« Reply #15291 on: January 9, 2022, 06:06:31 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January  9, 2022, 12:36:45 pm
When is house of the dragons due to go live, do we know yet?

As soon as Jillc breaks the chains of XP and upgrades to Vista, mate.

(I have no idea - it is listed as 'coming in 2022' on the official sites - https://twitter.com/HouseofDragon, www.hbo.com/house-of-the-dragon & www.facebook.com/houseofthedragon)
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,268
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Reply #15292 on: January 9, 2022, 08:34:05 pm
« Reply #15292 on: January 9, 2022, 08:34:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January  9, 2022, 06:06:31 pm
As soon as Jillc breaks the chains of XP and upgrades to Vista, mate.

(I have no idea - it is listed as 'coming in 2022' on the official sites - https://twitter.com/HouseofDragon, www.hbo.com/house-of-the-dragon & www.facebook.com/houseofthedragon)

Honestly it was true Jase.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15293 on: March 11, 2022, 07:07:35 pm
« Reply #15293 on: March 11, 2022, 07:07:35 pm »
Apparently Martin has said that his priority is on ongoing TV productions, which includes Dunk and Egg material, and a follow up to Fire and Blood. This new post differs from previous blog posts which asserted that his priority was Winds of Winter. We may not see an ending to ASoIaF.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,244
Reply #15294 on: March 11, 2022, 07:48:49 pm
« Reply #15294 on: March 11, 2022, 07:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 11, 2022, 07:07:35 pm
Apparently Martin has said that his priority is on ongoing TV productions, which includes Dunk and Egg material, and a follow up to Fire and Blood. This new post differs from previous blog posts which asserted that his priority was Winds of Winter. We may not see an ending to ASoIaF.

Yeah I don't think we're getting one now. Genuinely think the tv series gave us most of how he wanted things to go and he's now wondering what he can actually do in the books.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
Reply #15295 on: March 14, 2022, 02:06:35 am
« Reply #15295 on: March 14, 2022, 02:06:35 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 11, 2022, 07:48:49 pm
Yeah I don't think we're getting one now. Genuinely think the tv series gave us most of how he wanted things to go and he's now wondering what he can actually do in the books.

Such a fat lazy fucking tub of lard.
Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
  • Fuck VAR
Reply #15296 on: March 22, 2022, 10:18:16 pm
« Reply #15296 on: March 22, 2022, 10:18:16 pm »
Hang on, so he's not going to finish the books?

Fuck me, I'm only on the second one. Don't think I'll bother then.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15297 on: March 22, 2022, 11:04:39 pm
« Reply #15297 on: March 22, 2022, 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 22, 2022, 10:18:16 pm
Hang on, so he's not going to finish the books?

Fuck me, I'm only on the second one. Don't think I'll bother then.

As someone said in this thread, he's scared to finish the books after he saw the negative reaction of people after that final season of the show. He gave the green light to directors to finish the show that way because he told them that the books will finish like that too. There's s video of him saying that the books won't have very different ending from the show. I guess he's thinking "i better not finish the books and die like a legend, or finish them and die like a bad writer"
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15298 on: March 22, 2022, 11:18:23 pm
« Reply #15298 on: March 22, 2022, 11:18:23 pm »
He's the biggest fucking tease in the history of tease.

I knew he would never ever get round to finishing TWoW.

He should let someone else finish the books, all he's done is write books on the history of the Westeros etc, tv spin offs where one didn't get past an unseen pilot, video games, a Sci Fi show, all those have come out since he wrote the last novel..

He couldn't be arsed with GoT anymore when he let those 2 idiots ruin the TV show, he made a shit load of money from it and lost his passion for it, hence why he's worked on so many different projects since.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Reply #15299 on: Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm
« Reply #15299 on: Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 22, 2022, 11:04:39 pm
As someone said in this thread, he's scared to finish the books after he saw the negative reaction of people after that final season of the show. He gave the green light to directors to finish the show that way because he told them that the books will finish like that too. There's s video of him saying that the books won't have very different ending from the show. I guess he's thinking "i better not finish the books and die like a legend, or finish them and die like a bad writer"

Alternatively, he could write it in the style of a Dick & Jane nursery school book, and it'd still be better than the bollocks B&W served up, and therefore welcomed.



Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Reply #15300 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm
« Reply #15300 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm
Alternatively, he could write it in the style of a Dick & Jane nursery school book, and it'd still be better than the bollocks B&W served up, and therefore welcomed.





Dick & Jane In Chains...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,897
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Reply #15301 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm
« Reply #15301 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm »
I'd quite like him to make a big deal of him finishing the books and then they're just literally scene for scene with the TV shows, just for the fume
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,268
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Reply #15302 on: Yesterday at 05:46:46 pm
« Reply #15302 on: Yesterday at 05:46:46 pm »
Having just watched the last series of the Last Kingdom, it made me think about the parallels with Game of Thrones. They brought a great series to a brilliant ending, bringing a lot of the characters full circle, or at least giving us a consistent characterisation. It makes such a difference to the overall quality of the ending to the show. I think of a character like Aethelflaed and think that should have been the journey of Sansa Stark, instead of the mess we got in Game of Thrones. TLK is a show I would re-watch, not sure I could say the same about GOT sadly.   
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Reply #15303 on: Today at 11:51:17 am
« Reply #15303 on: Today at 11:51:17 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:46:46 pm
Having just watched the last series of the Last Kingdom, it made me think about the parallels with Game of Thrones. They brought a great series to a brilliant ending, bringing a lot of the characters full circle, or at least giving us a consistent characterisation. It makes such a difference to the overall quality of the ending to the show. I think of a character like Aethelflaed and think that should have been the journey of Sansa Stark, instead of the mess we got in Game of Thrones. TLK is a show I would re-watch, not sure I could say the same about GOT sadly.



I think Sansa's character arc was one of the least troublesome - even though B&W have no concept of subtlety.

You could make an argument for all the main characters having their arcs, but it was the clumsy, clunky inconsistent and hammer-drill lack of subtlety that destroyed the series.

Take Arya. An amazing story arc right up to the point she leaves the House of Black and White (and even that portion of her story wasn't handled particularly well in the TV show), then it turns pretty rubbish. Her killing the Night King was a really crap scene. All that training and she shouts out when leaping to attack him - but conveniently got lucky in the way he grabbed her, allowing her to drop the knife into her other hand. It was way too simplistic.

I can't be arsed going on and it's all been said before. It was just increasingly shite writing from season 6 onwards, like they were rushing to get it finished and had stopped caring.


I've even given up on George Martin ever finishing the series. The twat.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Reply #15304 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm
« Reply #15304 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »

Disappointed The Kingkiller Chronicle tv show seems to be in development hell. Now those are good books, even if Rothfuss is doing a George RR Martin and taking 10 years a pop to write each book.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,897
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Reply #15305 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm
« Reply #15305 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:17 am


I think Sansa's character arc was one of the least troublesome - even though B&W have no concept of subtlety.

You could make an argument for all the main characters having their arcs, but it was the clumsy, clunky inconsistent and hammer-drill lack of subtlety that destroyed the series.

Take Arya. An amazing story arc right up to the point she leaves the House of Black and White (and even that portion of her story wasn't handled particularly well in the TV show), then it turns pretty rubbish. Her killing the Night King was a really crap scene. All that training and she shouts out when leaping to attack him - but conveniently got lucky in the way he grabbed her, allowing her to drop the knife into her other hand. It was way too simplistic.

I can't be arsed going on and it's all been said before. It was just increasingly shite writing from season 6 onwards, like they were rushing to get it finished and had stopped caring.


I've even given up on George Martin ever finishing the series. The twat.

Sort of but then...that also still made sense with her 'arc'. After her training she lost her shit and killed Meryn Trant, and then after redeeming herself and doing the training AGAIN she lost her shit and killed the waif. Surely the whole point was that she 'could' have been a faceless killer but she wasn't able to 'let her head rule her heart', revenge constantly made her do 'stupid' things and that matches up pretty well with the way she managed to do in the night king.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #15306 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm
« Reply #15306 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:17 am

Her killing the Night King was a really crap scene. All that training and she shouts out when leaping to attack him - but conveniently got lucky in the way he grabbed her, allowing her to drop the knife into her other hand. It was way too simplistic.




The worst thing about that is the NK forgot about his teleportation powers that he used after he grabbed Brans arm.Hodor would have lived on had the blue eyed bastard not been able to teleport himself and his band of zombies.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
