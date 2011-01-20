Having just watched the last series of the Last Kingdom, it made me think about the parallels with Game of Thrones. They brought a great series to a brilliant ending, bringing a lot of the characters full circle, or at least giving us a consistent characterisation. It makes such a difference to the overall quality of the ending to the show. I think of a character like Aethelflaed and think that should have been the journey of Sansa Stark, instead of the mess we got in Game of Thrones. TLK is a show I would re-watch, not sure I could say the same about GOT sadly.



I think Sansa's character arc was one of the least troublesome - even though B&W have no concept of subtlety.You could make an argument for all the main characters having their arcs, but it was the clumsy, clunky inconsistent and hammer-drill lack of subtlety that destroyed the series.Take Arya. An amazing story arc right up to the point she leaves the House of Black and White (and even that portion of her story wasn't handled particularly well in the TV show), then it turns pretty rubbish. Her killing the Night King was a really crap scene. All that training and she shouts out when leaping to attack him - but conveniently got lucky in the way he grabbed her, allowing her to drop the knife into her other hand. It was way too simplistic.I can't be arsed going on and it's all been said before. It was just increasingly shite writing from season 6 onwards, like they were rushing to get it finished and had stopped caring.I've even given up on George Martin ever finishing the series. The twat.