He's the biggest fucking tease in the history of tease.
I knew he would never ever get round to finishing TWoW.
He should let someone else finish the books, all he's done is write books on the history of the Westeros etc, tv spin offs where one didn't get past an unseen pilot, video games, a Sci Fi show, all those have come out since he wrote the last novel..
He couldn't be arsed with GoT anymore when he let those 2 idiots ruin the TV show, he made a shit load of money from it and lost his passion for it, hence why he's worked on so many different projects since.