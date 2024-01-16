Just went back with some decent ammo and killed the Legendary Grizzly Bear



After a visit to the trapper, I'm now rocking the Bear Hat. It's cool and I love it



Good shooting.Now i kill the grizzlys with a rifle with scope on, so i can keep my distance that the grizzly doesn't spot me when i see it, i know where one spawns up every few in game days, sometimes you have to play a mission before the grizzly spawns up again. Now & again an O'Driscolls enemy mini camp spawns in the same area, & have great i fun shooting some of the O'Driscolls, then a grizzly spawns up so i get out of the way sharpish & let it attacks one of the O'Driscolls i didn't kill, oh then i kill the grizzly too.I do love the missions with Hosea, annoying there's so few of them in the game, i think there's more camaraderie between Arthur & Hosea, than Arthur & Dutch.