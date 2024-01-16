« previous next »
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 16, 2024, 08:04:08 pm
I save the story mode at certain stages of the game so i can back that point of the game later on, i went back to chapter 2, after A Quiet Time mission, did The First Shall Be Last mission then just explored the map, raided both Shady Bell & Hanging Dog ranch.
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 16, 2024, 09:21:52 pm
Just done a Horseman challenge where you have to drag someone 3600ft with your lasso.

Grabbed a random woman at a ranch and dragged her while being chased by a load of lawmen. :)

Got to trample 5 animals next. Wild Turkeys are the way to go here.
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 16, 2024, 09:40:07 pm
I tend to do that challenge in the Face Rock area near Rhodes, & stay off the Roads/Trails, mostly due to the wide area, so i can go cross country & avoids gaining wanted levels.

Just to note you can't complete the whole of the Horseman challenge [same with some of the other challenges too] until after chapter 6, as some of the challenges you need to go to into areas like Tall Trees, Great Plains, Blackwater, & New Austin which are off limits until the epilogues.
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 17, 2024, 08:46:51 am
Ahh Face Rock area. Now that is a nice tip

I have a treasure map that indicates a big rock that looks like a face.  Had no idea where it was.  Will have a mooch around Rhodes :)
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 17, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
Just went back with some decent ammo and killed the Legendary Grizzly Bear

After a visit to the trapper, I'm now rocking the Bear Hat.  It's cool and I love it :)
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
January 17, 2024, 10:06:12 pm
Good shooting.

Now i kill the grizzlys with a rifle with scope on, so i can keep my distance that the grizzly doesn't spot me when i see it, i know where one spawns up every few in game days, sometimes you have to play a mission before the grizzly spawns up again. Now & again an O'Driscolls enemy mini camp spawns in the same area, & have great i fun shooting some of the O'Driscolls, then a grizzly spawns up so i get out of the way sharpish & let it attacks one of the O'Driscolls i didn't kill, oh then i kill the grizzly too. ;D

I do love the missions with Hosea, annoying there's so few of them in the game, i think there's more camaraderie between Arthur & Hosea, than Arthur & Dutch.
jackh

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 04:46:14 pm
Some of the treasure maps are absolute bastards.
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Yeah. No way Im getting all the treasure, cigarette cards or dinosaur bones without a walkthrough.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
I've thrown thousands of packs of cigs away. You got your special lures yet ?
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
Walkthroughs aren't the issue, it's finding the locations ;), & if anyone is struggling, here's a great RDRII interactive map

https://rdr2map.com/
MBL?

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 12:10:16 am
That's incredible haha. Need to start playing again.
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 12:23:21 am
Not even got to fishing yet.  I think there's a mission coming up that introduces me.

Just busted Micah out of jail.  Mad bastard he is :)
Buck Pete

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 12:28:04 am
Fantastic mate

Gonna try and find as much as I can myself during the first playthrough.  I'll use that map to get 100%.

cheers
GreatEx

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 12:46:45 am
Wow. I've seen some other maps but this one is tops. Might have to resume the game and try to complete some of these. Last time I played the game (or any game, for that matter) was about a year ago... working on the rare orchids & plumes mission, but got frustrated with the difficulty of collecting some of those plumes, despite detailed instructions on how to respawn them in a certain area. It'll take hours and hours of gameplay at this rate, so that killed my interest. The dinosaur bones will be a fun one to resume on, I've only found about half a dozen despite starting the game in 2019...
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 02:20:12 am
You can leave the next Micha mission to chapter 3, which is what i do, camp is much more peaceful without the c*nt. ;D
