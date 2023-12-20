Do most of the treasure hunt missions early, you can do them from chapter 2 [theirs only a couple that you have to wait until the epilogue before you can do them], it is a great way of getting a load of money early on.





But yep, take time exploring the map between the missions, although you can't go into Blackwater, Great Planes, Tall Trees, & New Austin areas until the epilogues [as they're in lockdown until after chapter 6, because of the infamous Blackater raid], theirs still a large area from the rest of the map to cover, i do love going up into the mountains.