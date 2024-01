Some like the gunslingers (reason I restarted) disappear.



You restarted for nothing. They come back and are available even after the end of the story.For people worried about missing missions: it's predominantly stuff related to the camp where you are doing something for or with camp members that is time-sensitive/linked to story progression. . Outside of those activities there are maybe five or six missions over the entire game that you can miss out on through story progression and those are kinda hard to miss.Here's a list of all missions for anybody interested (no spoilers included). The ones that have to be done by a certain point are in bold: https://www.reddit.com/r/reddeadredemption/comments/9u7bku/spolierfree_mission_list_including_missable/