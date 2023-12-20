« previous next »
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,785
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3960 on: December 20, 2023, 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 19, 2023, 11:40:59 pm
That's what I thought on my first play through & I ended up starting fresh after 20+ hours.
You can do them all after or do they disappear depending on what chapter your in?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3961 on: December 20, 2023, 01:05:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on December 20, 2023, 01:03:45 am
You can do them all after or do they disappear depending on what chapter your in?

Some like the gunslingers (reason I restarted) disappear.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,806
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3962 on: December 20, 2023, 03:09:19 am »
Yeah, there's also a rescue mission in uh... that dusty town where you get to pour drinks at the local boozer... that disappears after about 5 chapters, very frustrating. I would also recommend doing side missions regularly; they unlock all sorts of skills that make some of the action set pieces spectacular.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3963 on: December 20, 2023, 03:46:34 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 20, 2023, 03:09:19 am
Yeah, there's also a rescue mission in uh... that dusty town where you get to pour drinks at the local boozer... that disappears after about 5 chapters, very frustrating. I would also recommend doing side missions regularly; they unlock all sorts of skills that make some of the action set pieces spectacular.

Good point, doing the challenges early unlocks reinforced equipment too [particularly with the trapper], so you can carry more bullets/more items when out riding your horse, in RDR2 you can't finish some of the challenges until the epilogue, due to them taking place in Tall Trees, Great Planes, & New Austin, which is in lockdown until after chapter 6.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,785
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3964 on: December 21, 2023, 12:56:15 am »
Ah shite
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3965 on: December 21, 2023, 06:51:30 am »
Agree with evereyone, do not skip the side missions.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3966 on: December 21, 2023, 07:52:56 am »
It's also worth doing the treasure hunt missions early on too, it's an easy way to accumilate a shit load of money early on, i got over $10k by mid chapter 2 by doing these missions early, [$10k was a fortune back in 1899] i think i'm ok putting this in spoiler mode
Spoiler
there is also a hidden loot of gold bars in a train wreck at the bottom of the bridge near Cotorra Springs in Ambarino
[close]
Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3967 on: December 21, 2023, 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 20, 2023, 01:05:18 am
Some like the gunslingers (reason I restarted) disappear.

You restarted for nothing. They come back and are available even after the end of the story.

For people worried about missing missions:  it's predominantly stuff related to the camp where you are doing something for or with camp members that is time-sensitive/linked to story progression. . Outside of those activities there are maybe five or six missions over the entire game that you can miss out on through story progression and those are kinda hard to miss.   

Here's a list of all missions for anybody interested (no spoilers included). The ones that have to be done by a certain point are in bold: https://www.reddit.com/r/reddeadredemption/comments/9u7bku/spolierfree_mission_list_including_missable/
« Last Edit: December 21, 2023, 08:09:46 pm by Darren G »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3968 on: December 21, 2023, 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on December 21, 2023, 07:48:29 pm
You restarted for nothing. They come back and are available even after the end of the story.

Here's a list of all missions for anybody interested (no spoilers included). The ones that have to be done by a certain point are in bold: https://www.reddit.com/r/reddeadredemption/comments/9u7bku/spolierfree_mission_list_including_missable/


I restarted for a reason  ;D
Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3969 on: December 21, 2023, 08:13:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 21, 2023, 08:04:51 pm

I restarted for a reason  ;D

Uh-Huh. Are you trying to convince me or yourself?  ;D
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,674
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3970 on: December 21, 2023, 08:31:22 pm »
Very little open world stuff in RDR2 singleplayer goes missing for good

There are story elements you should move your arse
Spoiler
not sure about that lass in the woods expecting you to check up on her?
[close]

The online is friendly as it's ever been
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3971 on: December 22, 2023, 03:53:45 am »
Another tip, when doing the first Strauss debtor missions, do all 3 debtors first before you go back to camp & cash in.

If you do most of the treasure hunts first, you'll have a load of money that you can unlock items in the lodger book back at camp [the items in the lodger opens after the first Strauss debtor missions], one of the items is auto travel, which can be very handy, but you have to go to a place first, before you can auto travel to that place again.
Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3972 on: December 22, 2023, 05:46:51 pm »
*ledger
Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3973 on: December 27, 2023, 03:42:23 pm »
I love these games with all my heart, I truly do. But I've got through the first and past the point with Dutch and Christ it's interminable.
Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3974 on: January 4, 2024, 09:55:59 am »
Just picked up RDR2 from the Sony Store for £18.

Any tips for a RDR newbie?
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3975 on: January 4, 2024, 09:59:57 am »
Quote from: Salger on January  4, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Just picked up RDR2 from the Sony Store for £18.

Any tips for a RDR newbie?

Just savour it really, take your time before moving on with the main quest, do the side quests, hunt, explore the area available to you at that time as much as possible. I never really liked the combat in this game (or any other Rockstar game), but still thought it was one of the best games I ever played.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3976 on: January 4, 2024, 10:12:33 am »
Do most of the treasure hunt missions early, you can do them from chapter 2 [theirs only a couple that you have to wait until the epilogue before you can do them], it is a great way of getting a load of money early on.

 
But yep, take time exploring the map between the missions, although you can't go into Blackwater, Great Planes, Tall Trees, & New Austin areas until the epilogues [as they're in lockdown until after chapter 6, because of the infamous Blackater raid], theirs still a large area from the rest of the map to cover, i do love going up into the mountains.
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,247
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3977 on: January 4, 2024, 06:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Salger on January  4, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Just picked up RDR2 from the Sony Store for £18.

Any tips for a RDR newbie?

Mainline the story missions or you'll never ever finish it.  :)
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,674
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 am »
Quote from: Salger on January  4, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Just picked up RDR2 from the Sony Store for £18.

Any tips for a RDR newbie?

Play in first person - except when on the horsie - and it'll "feel" better
Explore the world
Try shit

When you hunt animals just shoot em while riding around - you don't need the bait mechanics
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3979 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:45:29 am
Play in first person - except when on the horsie - and it'll "feel" better
Explore the world
Try shit

When you hunt animals just shoot em while riding around - you don't need the bait mechanics

That's true, you don't need to use any bait whilst out hunting, a noose [for some animals] or rifle with sighter will do.

 

 
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3980 on: Yesterday at 12:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Salger on January  4, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Just picked up RDR2 from the Sony Store for £18.

Any tips for a RDR newbie?

Oh & another thing, if you're struggling to get to the starting point for the the Last Shall Be First mission, as the mission starts on a ridge overlooking Blackwater, as the whole area & surrounding area is in lockdown, which you can't go the normal way without getting spotted & shot, then follow this tip

Spoiler
On the West Elizabeth side of the Dakota river, follow the shoreline from Bard's Crossing around Flat Iron Lake to the Upper Montana River, then cross over the Upper Montana, & up the first crevasse which bring you out to where Charles & Javier are & starts the mission, without getting spotted by any of the bounty hunters/pinkertons.

No matter what time you start this mission, once the mission is completed you always arrive at camp from 6pm onwards in game time with everyone in the gang celebrating, so i wouldn't start the next mission straight away.
[close]
Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3981 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:45:29 am
Play in first person - except when on the horsie - and it'll "feel" better
Explore the world
Try shit

When you hunt animals just shoot em while riding around - you don't need the bait mechanics

Each to their own, but I actually preferred Red Dead in Third person as I like the Cinematic type experience for that particular game, watching Arthur riding through the beautiful world with the music playing and the like.  I did prefer GTA in first person mind.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Kloppite
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 02:13:13 am »
I play both RDRII & GTA in 3rd person mode, i find it easier to control the player on foot, & easier control the player when on horseback or in a motor vehicle too, i do use the super jump, & flaming bullets cheats playing GTA in open world. ;D
