Yeah, there's also a rescue mission in uh... that dusty town where you get to pour drinks at the local boozer... that disappears after about 5 chapters, very frustrating. I would also recommend doing side missions regularly; they unlock all sorts of skills that make some of the action set pieces spectacular.



Good point, doing the challenges early unlocks reinforced equipment too [particularly with the trapper], so you can carry more bullets/more items when out riding your horse, in RDR2 you can't finish some of the challenges until the epilogue, due to them taking place in Tall Trees, Great Planes, & New Austin, which is in lockdown until after chapter 6.